[BN] Hockey: Anderson staying in the moment but the future is interesting

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 10, 2022

Sabres goalie Craig Anderson staying in the moment but the future is interesting

The Sabres' best goaltending option is a 40-year-old playing on his sixth NHL team in 19 years of playing in the league.

But Craig Anderson won't be their best option for long (next season) and so the rest of this season will be quite interesting for him. Heck, the time between today and the trade deadline next month will be fascinating.

There's certainly a lot to play for, which is more than some Sabres can say as the second "half" of the season gets underway tonight in Buffalo.

Anderson is 5-3 in eight games this year with a 2.62 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. At 296 career wins, he's racing with Dallas' Braden Holtby (298) to become the 40th goalie in NHL history to reach 300.