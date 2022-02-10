[BN] Hockey: Anderson staying in the moment but the future is interesting

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 10, 2022
Sabres goalie Craig Anderson staying in the moment but the future is interesting
The Sabres' best goaltending option is a 40-year-old playing on his sixth NHL team in 19 years of playing in the league.
But Craig Anderson won't be their best option for long (next season) and so the rest of this season will be quite interesting for him. Heck, the time between today and the trade deadline next month will be fascinating.
There's certainly a lot to play for, which is more than some Sabres can say as the second "half" of the season gets underway tonight in Buffalo.
Anderson is 5-3 in eight games this year with a 2.62 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. At 296 career wins, he's racing with Dallas' Braden Holtby (298) to become the 40th goalie in NHL history to reach 300.
Anderson is trying to stay in the moment, but the future is certainly interesting. Mike Harrington has more.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Mittelstadt is back on Recovery Road: "There's definitely going to be peaks and valleys and I've talked about that a lot with the trainers and the medical staff," Casey Mittelstadt said. "I think that's the hardest part for me, I'm not a very patient person, any way, shape or form." Read more
Sabres need a full study of their injury woes: According to ManGamesLost.com, the Sabres have dropped an NHL-high 23.3 points this season due to injured players and health protocols. And their 338 man games lost to injury are second only to Montreal's 412. "We need to really take a deep dive into this," GM Kevyn Adams said. Read more
UPL's return will strengthen depth: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen practiced with the Sabres on Tuesday for the first time since a knee injury forced him from a game in Buffalo against Tampa Bay on Jan. 11. “Hopefully I’m coming back as soon as possible.” Read more
10 questions for the second half: Lance Lysowski took a look at 10 burning questions that will be answered over the final 37 games. Will Jack Quinn be ready to help the Sabres? When will the wins come? Will UPL establish himself as the starter? Read more
What's going on in Columbus? The Columbus Dispatch caught up with Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen last week for a midseason Q&A. Columbus, tonight's Sabres opponent inside KeyBank Center, is 14 points out of a playoff spot and approaching a trade deadline in the middle of a rebuild. Read more
Marchand gets six games: Bruins winger Brad Marchand was suspended six games for roughing and high sticking Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. Read more
St. Louis gets his shot: Martin St. Louis was hired as coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday after they fired Dominique Ducharme. Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 10
