[BN] Hockey: Alex Tuch relieves some of his pressure

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 30, 2022
Line change, tying goal help Sabres winger Alex Tuch relieve some of his pressure
For a stretch of games in January and February, Alex Tuch was a bright spot during a lot of losing.
But during this month of March that has seen the Sabres winning eight of 13 games (with two of the five losses coming in overtime), Tuch had been relatively quiet. His only goal prior to Monday night was the dramatic empty netter in Las Vegas.
Monday night's goal was a beauty, and it tied the Sabres and Blackhawks at 5-5, helping to set up a dramatic finish.
Tuch's drought wasn't for a lack of trying. Between Tuch's Feb. 15 goal and Monday night's tying goal, not counting the empty netter, he had 45 shots in 18 games.
The Monday night goal, coupled with a line change, should help relieve any pressure Tuch was feeling.
Mike Harrington has more.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Top four comebacks in Sabres history: Monday marked the fourth time in their history the Sabres won a game when trailing by at least four goals. They had not pulled off the feat in more than 33 years. Here's a synopsis of the other games. Read more
Relive the wild win: From Mike Harrington: "Pick any adjective you want. There's no way to adequately describe what the Buffalo Sabres did here Monday night, and especially the bizarre manner in which they finished their greatest comeback in 33 years." In case you missed it, here's the story from the unbelievable Sabres victory. Read more
No, the Sabres aren't for sale: On the day a new Bills stadium deal was announced, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive put rumors to rest that the Sabres were for sale. "None of them are for sale, none will be. There's no plans at all for that." Read more
What to know about the Jets: What better way to get to know the Sabres' opponent tonight than reading a mailbag? Here's SportsNet's Ken Wiebe answering questions about the Winnipeg Jets. Read more
Coyotes seek law change: From the AP: "The Arizona Coyotes want a new state law that legalizes sports betting changed to allow them to keep running their mobile sports gambling operation when they move from Glendale to Arizona State University's hockey arena next season." Read more
No. 49 for Matthews: Auston Matthews is closing in on the 50-goal mark. More importantly for the Maple Leafs, their 6-4 win in Boston keeps them out of the wild card for now. Read more
GM meetings: The league's general managers met this week in Florida. ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Kristen Shilton have the biggest takeaways. Read more
Bills: Bills stadium deal was 'vitally important' to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a WNY native Read more
State releases Buffalo Bills stadium deal memo as Hochul suggests a way to pay Read more
Bills' McDermott on NFL overtime rule change: It's the 'right thing for the game' Read more
The Bills are staying and getting a new stadium. Experts weigh in: Is that worth the money? Read more
How the 'ironclad' non-relocation agreement in Bills stadium deal would work Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure's season ends with 84-77 loss to Xavier in NIT semifinals Read more
Erik Brady: The night the Bonnies got top billing against college basketball's blue bloods Read more
Baseball: Will a full season on the schedule, Bisons mixing staples with new twists Read more
High schools: 10 boys baseball players to watch during 2022 season Read more
Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls Read more
Final rankings in WNY high school boys basketball Read more
