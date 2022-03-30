[BN] Hockey: Alex Tuch relieves some of his pressure

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Top four comebacks in Sabres history: Monday marked the fourth time in their history the Sabres won a game when trailing by at least four goals. They had not pulled off the feat in more than 33 years. Here's a synopsis of the other games.

Relive the wild win: From Mike Harrington: "Pick any adjective you want. There's no way to adequately describe what the Buffalo Sabres did here Monday night, and especially the bizarre manner in which they finished their greatest comeback in 33 years." In case you missed it, here's the story from the unbelievable Sabres victory.