[BN] Hockey: Alex Tuch gets his wish with a goal called by Rick Jeanneret

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 16, 2022

Sabres Notebook: Alex Tuch gets his wish with a goal called by Rick Jeanneret

Every hockey player growing up in Western New York has probably thought about it at some point during their playing days: what would it sound like if I scored a goal for the Sabres and Rick Jeanneret was on the call?

The sound has probably played in their heads. Maybe you hit him up on Cameo to make it come true.

For Alex Tuch, those dreams and those sounds became a reality.

During RJ Night in KeyBank Center recently, Tuch introduced himself to Jeanneret as "Alex Tuch, lifelong Sabres fan."

Tuch had listened to Jeanneret call many moments in Sabres history growing up outside of Syracuse.

Thursday night, Tuch scored his 11th goal of the season, but the first with Jeanneret on the microphone.

Of course, he went back and listened.

Don Granato, Sean McDermott chat: Don Granato gets "fairly frequent" text messages from Bills coach Sean McDermott. Thursday before the Blues game, they talked in person, with McDermott joining Granato on the bench for warmups. "I was obviously picking his brain a lot," Granato said.

Thursday coverage: The stretch of firsts continued for Owen Power during Buffalo's loss to St. Louis Thursday night. Here were Lance Lysowski's observations from the game.

Here's a photo gallery from the 6-2 loss, Owen Power's home debut inside KeyBank Center.

Granato named an assistant coach for Team USA at world championships: The world championships will be held in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland, from May 13-29.

Dynamic future on defense: The arrival of Owen Power in Buffalo has brought into focus the young, talented group of defensemen the Sabres have compiled. "We need these young guys to take this team and this franchise over."

A new path forward: "Over the past year, we have experienced a remarkable rejuvenation of the organization that begins with General Manager Kevyn Adams, and the coaching staff led by Don Granato," a Sabres fan wrote in a letter to The Buffalo News.

Mike Bossy dies at 65: Bossy led the NHL in goals twice as the Islanders won four consecutive Stanley Cups in the early '80s, but he felt it never got the recognition it deserved, the New York Times wrote.

Bills: Bills Mailbag: Never underestimate NFL owners' willingness to play hardball

Mock draft roundup: Most analysts project Bills to build up defense

Bills reportedly had interest in Stephon Gilmore, who agreed to deal with Indianapolis Colts

Colleges: City Honors grad Kyra Wood to transfer to Syracuse after a season at Temple

St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch enters NBA Draft evaluation process, will maintain eligibility

High schools: Franklinville native Josh Haskell commits to Daemen basketball

City Honors' Caleb Chapman commits to D'Youville basketball

Today in sports history: April 16

