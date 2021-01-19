[BN] Hockey: After slow start at home, Sabres explode in road win

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 19, 2021
Sam Reinhart, Curtis Lazar score twice to send Sabres to impressive road win
It took just 22 shots and less than two periods for the Sabres to force Flyers coach Alain Vigneault to yank his young goalie, Carter Hart, from the ice Monday night in Philadelphia.
By that point, it was 4-0 Buffalo and the game was all but over. But the Sabres weren't done.
"Shift after shift, each of coach Ralph Krueger’s forwards and defensemen seemed to overwhelm the opposition with a blend of speed and physicality," Lance Lysowski wrote in his story from Philly.
Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall each had three assists apiece and are among the NHL’s scoring leaders through three games. Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals.
Carter Hutton, who wasn't supposed to play, nearly earned his first shutout since October 2019.
Krueger said the Sabres really built off of their second game vs. Washington.
Here's the full story on the scoring outburst.
Wraparound: The Sabres ended their power play drought. Taylor Hall became the 20th player to begin his Sabres career with a three-game point streak. The Sabres scored first and had their first lead of the season after playing 135 minutes, 52 seconds without one. Here are the news and notes from the road win. Read more
Schedule means some Sabres will rest: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said he plans to manage the workload of his young forwards during this 56-game season. Those players include Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens. "It's going to be very important to get that right, and then it's not easy because we've never quite been in this territory before." Read more
Road reversal: Ahead of the Sabres' first road trip, columnist Mike Harrington wrote of the team's' 10-20-4 road record: "They have to be better away from KeyBank Center or they go nowhere. Period." In case you missed it, here's Harrington's column on the team needing to right its focus away from home. Read more
Around the East: It took more than 55 minutes, but Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored to help lift the Islanders to a 1-0 win over Boston. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves for his second consecutive shutout. Read more
That was the only other game in the vaunted East Division Monday night.
Best and worst: ESPN's Emily Kaplan wrote about how Colorado is handling being a Stanley Cup contender and has plenty of other observations, analysis and some news in her best/worst schedule summarizing the first week of the season. Read more
Let's do it again tonight: The Sabres and Flyers play again tonight in Philly. Expect to see a much different Flyers team. "If I’m a player and part of the coaching staff, which I am, I’m embarrassed by how we played tonight," coach Alain Vigneault said. "I’m happy we can get right back at it [Tuesday] and prove what type of team we are.” Read more
A tale of two headlines: Before the Sabres blasted the Flyers Monday night, a headline from the city's local NBC Sports affiliate read: "Flyers off to their most prolific start in 38 years – but can they be better?" That same outlet had this one following the 6-1 Buffalo win: "Unbeaten no more as Flyers suffer worst home loss of the Vigneault era."
