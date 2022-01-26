[BN] Hockey: Aaron Dell on hot seat as Sabres are drubbed by Sens

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 26, 2022

Observations: Aaron Dell on hot seat for hit as Sabres are drubbed by Sens

There have been some lows for the Buffalo Sabres this season ... and last season, and the season before that.

Tuesday night in Ottawa might take the cake for this season.

The 5-0 drubbing at the hands of a team with a 13-20-3 record is bad enough as it is.

Now, goaltender Aaron Dell could be facing a suspension after leveling Ottawa winger Drake Batherson in the first period with an unnecessary hit.

The Sabres, of course, have been dealing with a lot of injuries, but especially at the goaltender position.

The hit will cause Batherson to miss the All-Star game.

If Dell is suspended, it would leave Michael Houser as the Sabres' only healthy goaltender. Low times indeed.