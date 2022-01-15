[BN] Hockey: Aaron Dell delivers big hit, even bigger win

“I was hoping he was going to peel off, but he decided he was going to keep coming at me, so I just stepped into him,” Dell said with a sheepish grin.

Of course, Dell received a penalty, but the Sabres rolled over the Central Division leading Predators in part because of Dell's 29 saves.

The Sabres entered with a sort of crisis in their goaltending crease, and Dell's performance gave the Sabres and their fans a little bit of hope as the team works through some injury issues.