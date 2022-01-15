[BN] Hockey: Aaron Dell delivers big hit, even bigger win

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 15, 2022
Aaron Dell delivers big hit, even bigger win for Sabres in return to the crease
It was the Hit Seen Around the World. At least, around the hockey world.
Aaron Dell's return to the Buffalo Sabres came with a bang. Dell blasted Nashville Predators winger Eeli Tolvanen with the Sabres leading 2-1 late in the second period at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Thursday night.
“I was hoping he was going to peel off, but he decided he was going to keep coming at me, so I just stepped into him,” Dell said with a sheepish grin.
Of course, Dell received a penalty, but the Sabres rolled over the Central Division leading Predators in part because of Dell's 29 saves.
The Sabres entered with a sort of crisis in their goaltending crease, and Dell's performance gave the Sabres and their fans a little bit of hope as the team works through some injury issues.
Lance Lysowski has more on Dell, plus some news on player availability for tonight's game in Detroit.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Thursday coverage: In case you missed it, Jeff Skinner's milestone marker helped the Buffalo Sabres to a rare win on the road. Read more
Rasmus Dahlin learned Thursday he was headed to the NHL All-Star Game. “It’s a dream come true, for sure," he said. "It’s awesome." Read more
Olympics: ESPN's Greg Wyshynski has six burning questions about Team USA, how it was built and whether it can win gold. Read more
Scouting Detroit: The losses are piling up for the Detroit Red Wings, who the Buffalo Sabres play tonight on the road. Detroit is winless in its last four games, has lost six of seven and has scored just five goals in four games while being shut out twice. "We have to find a way to score," coach Jeff Blashill said. Read more
Lucky No. 13: The Colorado Avalanche's home winning streak has now reached 13 games. Read more
Big changes ahead? The trade deadline is approaching, but not that quickly. "While teams do have a few weeks to really commit to any plans for this season, we can see big decisions coming on the horizon for a few," SportsNet's Rory Boylen wrote. Here's a look at four teams facing critical roster choices in 2022. Read more
