[BN] Hockey: A 'special night' for Michael Houser following difficult road

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 4, 2021
Michael Houser's 'special night' following difficult road ends with a Sabres win
We've all been there, on the phone with a customer service representative from a cable company and you get the sudden urge to hang up.
Monica Houser, however, had quite the reason to wrap up her service call in the Pittsburgh area.
Her 28-year-old baby boy was starting Tuesday night in the National Hockey League.
She woke her 26-year-old son Alex, a doctorate student at the University of Michigan. She then started to pack a bag, but then learned fans weren't allowed in the stadium.
Further, it was Houser's first game action, period, in more than a full year.
The Sabres' situation in net is what it is (Houser became the record-tying sixth goalie used by the team this season), and Houser is likely to start again tomorrow.
After a long road to the NHL, Tuesday's hectic day was worth it.
Lance Lysowski has the full story on Houser's big day.
