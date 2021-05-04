 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: A 'special night' for Michael Houser following difficult road
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 4, 2021

Buffalo Sabres goalie Michael Houser celebrates his first NHL win with teammate Tage Thompson (72) after helping the Sabres defeat the New York Islanders 4-2.

Michael Houser's 'special night' following difficult road ends with a Sabres win

We've all been there, on the phone with a customer service representative from a cable company and you get the sudden urge to hang up.

Monica Houser, however, had quite the reason to wrap up her service call in the Pittsburgh area.

Her 28-year-old baby boy was starting Tuesday night in the National Hockey League.

She woke her 26-year-old son Alex, a doctorate student at the University of Michigan. She then started to pack a bag, but then learned fans weren't allowed in the stadium.

Further, it was Houser's first game action, period, in more than a full year.

The Sabres' situation in net is what it is (Houser became the record-tying sixth goalie used by the team this season), and Houser is likely to start again tomorrow.

After a long road to the NHL, Tuesday's hectic day was worth it.

Lance Lysowski has the full story on Houser's big day.

READ MORE

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

