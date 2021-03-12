 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: A sobering Sabres reality

  Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 12, 2021

Sabres Penguins (copy)

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger looks up at the scoreboard against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Mike Harrington: Schedule, calendar make for a sobering Sabres reality

Make it nine. Nine games in a row have finished with the Sabres being behind on the scoreboard at the end. They've given up five goals in five straight games.

Each day seems to bring with it a new rock bottom.

But thinking this morning that those numbers are rock bottom may be an irrational optimism destined for disappointment. 

Why so pessimistic? Well ... have you been watching?

Mike Harrington's column after Thursday night's 5-2 loss in KeyBank Center looks at the sobering reality: The calendar.

The East Division was always going to be tough, but with these Sabres in a rut and showing no signs of turning it around, the next stretch of games look, as Harrington writes, "jarring."

"Holy moly. With apologies to Lindy Ruff, if the Sabres don't win Tuesday night in New Jersey, how many losses in a row can a coach survive?"

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Cozens' exit looms large: The Sabres lost again, but more concerning than another defeat was Dylan Cozens leaving the game early in the third period after taking a hit from Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese. The Sabres weren't happy with the hit, which went unpenalized. Lance Lysowski's observations story has more on the hit and a few positive takeaways from the game. Read more

Wraparound: The Sabres are 0-7-2 in their last nine games and haven't won in regulation since Feb. 23. Here's the blow by blow of the latest loss. Read more

Staal not worried about his exit: It's fairly obvious that the Sabres are going to be sellers ahead of the April 12 trade deadline. One of the likeliest players to be on the move is 36-year-old center Eric Staal. Here's what he had to say about the possibility of being traded. Read more

Amerks impacted by Covid protocols: Covid-19 protocols impacting the Rochester Americans caused the postponement of their game Friday night, the American Hockey League announced Thursday. Read more

Back to normal: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman expects to be "pretty darn close if not fully at normal" for next season. Read more

Lee suffers leg injury: The first-place Islanders won again, but forward Anders Lee went down with a leg injury. Read more

Washington wins again: Make it three in a row and seven of eight for the Washington Capitals as they try to keep pace with the Islanders in the East Division. The Caps beat Philly, 5-3, Thursday night. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

