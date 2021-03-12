[BN] Hockey: A sobering Sabres reality

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 12, 2021
Mike Harrington: Schedule, calendar make for a sobering Sabres reality
Make it nine. Nine games in a row have finished with the Sabres being behind on the scoreboard at the end. They've given up five goals in five straight games.
Each day seems to bring with it a new rock bottom.
But thinking this morning that those numbers are rock bottom may be an irrational optimism destined for disappointment.
Why so pessimistic? Well ... have you been watching?
Mike Harrington's column after Thursday night's 5-2 loss in KeyBank Center looks at the sobering reality: The calendar.
The East Division was always going to be tough, but with these Sabres in a rut and showing no signs of turning it around, the next stretch of games look, as Harrington writes, "jarring."
"Holy moly. With apologies to Lindy Ruff, if the Sabres don't win Tuesday night in New Jersey, how many losses in a row can a coach survive?"
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Cozens' exit looms large: The Sabres lost again, but more concerning than another defeat was Dylan Cozens leaving the game early in the third period after taking a hit from Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese. The Sabres weren't happy with the hit, which went unpenalized. Lance Lysowski's observations story has more on the hit and a few positive takeaways from the game. Read more
Wraparound: The Sabres are 0-7-2 in their last nine games and haven't won in regulation since Feb. 23. Here's the blow by blow of the latest loss. Read more
Staal not worried about his exit: It's fairly obvious that the Sabres are going to be sellers ahead of the April 12 trade deadline. One of the likeliest players to be on the move is 36-year-old center Eric Staal. Here's what he had to say about the possibility of being traded. Read more
Amerks impacted by Covid protocols: Covid-19 protocols impacting the Rochester Americans caused the postponement of their game Friday night, the American Hockey League announced Thursday. Read more
Back to normal: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman expects to be "pretty darn close if not fully at normal" for next season. Read more
Lee suffers leg injury: The first-place Islanders won again, but forward Anders Lee went down with a leg injury. Read more
Washington wins again: Make it three in a row and seven of eight for the Washington Capitals as they try to keep pace with the Islanders in the East Division. The Caps beat Philly, 5-3, Thursday night. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: GM for a Day: Charting a course for Bills' 2021 offseason Read more
Bills free agents: With limited cap room, high-end edge rusher could be out of reach Read more
Colleges: Erik Brady: 65 years ago, Canisius basketball put its own madness into March Read more
Niagara edges Marist, sets up MAAC semifinal with Rick Pitino-coached Iona Read more
UB men's basketball keeps Miami at bay in MAC Tournament quarterfinal Read more
Canisius, Niagara set for AHA quarterfinal matchups Read more
High schools: West Seneca West boys bowling team rolls to Section VI title Read more
NiCo Warriors look to advance another step in third year Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.