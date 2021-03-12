[BN] Hockey: A sobering Sabres reality

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Cozens' exit looms large: The Sabres lost again, but more concerning than another defeat was Dylan Cozens leaving the game early in the third period after taking a hit from Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese. The Sabres weren't happy with the hit, which went unpenalized. Lance Lysowski's observations story has more on the hit and a few positive takeaways from the game. Read more

Wraparound: The Sabres are 0-7-2 in their last nine games and haven't won in regulation since Feb. 23. Here's the blow by blow of the latest loss. Read more