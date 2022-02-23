[BN] Hockey: A rare season sweep of the Canadiens is up for grabs

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 23, 2022
Sabres notebook: A rare season sweep of the Canadiens is up for grabs
A season sweep against the defending Stanley Cup runner up would normally qualify as a nice score for a rebuilding team like the Buffalo Sabres.
But a fourth win over this Montreal Canadiens team would not be all that impressive. Still, a win tonight at Bell Centre would be historic for the Sabres, who are attempting to post their first season sweep of the Canadiens since the 1983-84 season.
The Canadiens are the worst team, by record, in the NHL. But they're playing better recently with Martin St. Louis behind the bench. Fans are now being allowed back inside Bell Centre at 50% capacity, which wasn't the case when the Sabres played there 10 days ago.
"I don't care how loud you turn the speakers up, the building is dead with no fans," Buffalo coach Don Granato said. "You could see the jump in their players with the energy in the building. A different team for us this week than it was last week."
Mike Harrington's notebook from yesterday has more on tonight's game, lineup adjustments and news on the Sabres' two NCAA goalie prospects.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Dahlin returns to practice, preps for road trip: The Sabres got a not-so-fun look at what life would be like without Rasmus Dahlin during their 7-3 loss in Columbus. The defenseman was back at practice Tuesday and is expected to play tonight in Montreal. Read more
Alex Tuch on what the Sabres are building: "I don't think our team really realizes yet that we could have something really special here for years to come," Tuch said during a recent interview with The Buffalo News in KeyBank Center. "We have guys that are pushing in the right direction. We have guys that are buying in, and it takes time." Read more
St. Louis earning his title: Martin St. Louis has been behind the Montreal bench for six games, but he has already led the Montreal Canadiens to something they failed to do for 50 games: win two games in a row. They're riding a three-game win streak as the Buffalo Sabres visit tonight. “To be a success in this league, as a team and individually, you need a bit of swagger, and we’re building a lot of swagger right now,” St. Louis said. Read more
As SportsNet's Eric Engels wrote, some confidence has been restored in Montreal, where the home team is playing with some pride. Read more
Pushing for change: Two hockey fans want to change how the NHL approaches accessibility. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Bills: Did Devin Singletary do enough to come back as the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 RB? Read more
Orchard Park councilman wants Buffalo Bills to fund police overtime on game days Read more
Colleges: UB guard Georgia Woolley continues Australia-to-Buffalo pipeline Read more
UB football announces spring practice dates Read more
High schools: Tonawanda's Trevin Boling finds focus on reading, finds his own path as a Warrior Read more
Orchard Park, Williamsville North to meet for Section VI Large Schools boys hockey title Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 23
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.