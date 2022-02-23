[BN] Hockey: A rare season sweep of the Canadiens is up for grabs

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 23, 2022

Sabres notebook: A rare season sweep of the Canadiens is up for grabs

A season sweep against the defending Stanley Cup runner up would normally qualify as a nice score for a rebuilding team like the Buffalo Sabres.

But a fourth win over this Montreal Canadiens team would not be all that impressive. Still, a win tonight at Bell Centre would be historic for the Sabres, who are attempting to post their first season sweep of the Canadiens since the 1983-84 season.

The Canadiens are the worst team, by record, in the NHL. But they're playing better recently with Martin St. Louis behind the bench. Fans are now being allowed back inside Bell Centre at 50% capacity, which wasn't the case when the Sabres played there 10 days ago.

"I don't care how loud you turn the speakers up, the building is dead with no fans," Buffalo coach Don Granato said. "You could see the jump in their players with the energy in the building. A different team for us this week than it was last week."