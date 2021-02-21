[BN] Hockey: A nice win, but big picture under Terry Pegula is cloudy

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 21, 2021
Mike Harrington: A nice win but the big picture under Terry Pegula remains cloudy
Tomorrow will mark 10 years since Terry Pegula made his first public appearance after purchasing the Sabres from Tom Golisano.
Some of the quotes from that appearance have been overplayed to the point of parody over the years, Mike Harrington wrote, "but there's no question there was a giddiness to that day which lasted a long time.
"I've thought a lot about that press conference the last two days with the anniversary approaching, as the Sabres sank deeper into a crisis that was hard to fathom."
Sure, the Sabres won Saturday, but even the wins come with their share of absurdities. Saturday saw the Sabres take their first lead in more than 255 minutes of hockey. They looked really good at times, which may have left you scratching your head and wondering what team you were watching.
But they're still in last place, and they're likely to tie the all-time NHL record of 10 straight playoff misses.
Here's Harrington's column from the win in Newark, with some recent historical perspective.
Wraparound: Sam Reinhart scored twice in the win, but Jake McCabe left with 11:03 to play with an apparent right knee injury that left coach Ralph Krueger feeling "concerned." The coach also expressed concern and caution with Rasmus Ristolainen's return. Much more on all of the above in The Wraparound, which has all the news and notes from the win. Read more
In case you missed it, Ristolainen told a Finnish newspaper about his struggles with Covid-19 symptoms. Read more
UPL making strides: NHL teams typically want their goaltending prospects to play 100 professional games before they hit the NHL. Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has played 51. Lance Lysowski has the story on the strides the 6-foot-5-inch goalie is making as he continues his development. Read more
Power rankings: There are only three teams in the league who have it going worse than the Sabres right now, according to Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings. There was quite a bit of shuffling in the top 10 this week. Read more
That darn sun: The beautiful sunshine on the Lake Tahoe outdoor ice rink threw a wrench in the NHL's plans this weekend. It delayed Saturday's Colorado-Las Vegas game after the teams played one period and pushed back the start time for today's Flyers-Bruins game. Read more
Around the East: The Sabres remain two points behind the Devils in last place in the East Division.
With Sidney Crosby rumors swirling, the Penguins' captain tallied two assists in his 1,000th game as Pittsburgh topped the Islanders. Read more
The Rangers moved from seventh to sixth after beating a flat Washington team. Read more
