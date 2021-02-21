[BN] Hockey: A nice win, but big picture under Terry Pegula is cloudy

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: A nice win but the big picture under Terry Pegula remains cloudy

Tomorrow will mark 10 years since Terry Pegula made his first public appearance after purchasing the Sabres from Tom Golisano.

Some of the quotes from that appearance have been overplayed to the point of parody over the years, Mike Harrington wrote, "but there's no question there was a giddiness to that day which lasted a long time.

"I've thought a lot about that press conference the last two days with the anniversary approaching, as the Sabres sank deeper into a crisis that was hard to fathom."

Sure, the Sabres won Saturday, but even the wins come with their share of absurdities. Saturday saw the Sabres take their first lead in more than 255 minutes of hockey. They looked really good at times, which may have left you scratching your head and wondering what team you were watching.