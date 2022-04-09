[BN] Hockey: 'A lot of excitement' as Sabres sign top pick Owen Power

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 9, 2022

'There's a lot of excitement and there should be' as Sabres sign No. 1 draft pick Owen Power

Hours after Owen Power's college season ended in the semifinal at the Frozen Four in Boston, the top pick in the 2021 draft was moving on to the next step.

Power signed his entry-level contract Friday and officially made the jump to the NHL.

There has been a lot of excitement, especially recently, centered around the Sabres' young players.

Power, a 19-year-old defenseman, is expected to join the Sabres on Saturday in Tampa, Fla., and he is tentatively scheduled to make his NHL debut Tuesday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

"There's obviously a lot of excitement and there should be," Jeff Skinner said. "He's going to be a great player for us. And we're excited for him."

