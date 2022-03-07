[BN] Hockey: A loss to learn from at the start of a big week

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 7, 2022
Mike Harrington: A loss to learn from on and off the ice at the start of Sabres' big week
Numbers rarely lie.
They told us the story of Sunday's game before the players took the ice. The Los Angeles Kings were going to grind the Buffalo Sabres down with their defense and rely on puck possession to win.
Sixty minutes of hockey later, exactly that happened.
Buffalo's 19 shots were the second-lowest of the season.
"That's as focused a shutdown effort as you're going to see," coach Don Granato said.
The game also brought to light a reality for the Sabres, as Mike Harrington pointed out: "Their biggest challenge is to play their five-man attacking style and impose their will on the opposition, and not have style dictated to them."
Easier said than done, but games such as Sunday's provide the Sabres with lessons both on and off the ice. Here's Harrington's latest column.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: Silence fell over KeyBank Center as Alex Tuch lay motionless on the ice in the third period after colliding with the goal post. Trailing by one goal and without Tuch for the final 8:55 of regulation, the undermanned Buffalo Sabres were unable to mount a comeback. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more
Photos: Here's how the action looked through the camera lens of James P. McCoy. View photos
Anderson readying for No. 300: As Craig Anderson closes in on his 300th win, the 40-year-old goalie reflects on his journey. Read more
Power rankings: A new team entered the top five, the Dallas Stars are trending upward and the Washington Capitals are trending downward in this week's NHL power rankings courtesy of Mike Harrington. Read more
Here come the Panthers: Florida routed Detroit 6-2 on Saturday. Now the Panthers play nine of 10 on the road, starting tonight in Buffalo. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Bills: Georgia linebackers well represented at NFL combine Read more
NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills Read more
Colleges: Big 4 basketball teams ready for conference tournaments Read more
High schools: Lancaster beats Clarence 67-43 for first Class AA girls basketball title since 1978 Read more
Canisius boys basketball takes celebratory bus ride home after winning state semifinal Read more
Eden, Lew-Port girls capture basketball titles, will meet in Section VI Class B crossover Read more
Today in sports history: March 7
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.