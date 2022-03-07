[BN] Hockey: A loss to learn from at the start of a big week

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 7, 2022

Mike Harrington: A loss to learn from on and off the ice at the start of Sabres' big week

Numbers rarely lie.

They told us the story of Sunday's game before the players took the ice. The Los Angeles Kings were going to grind the Buffalo Sabres down with their defense and rely on puck possession to win.

Sixty minutes of hockey later, exactly that happened.

Buffalo's 19 shots were the second-lowest of the season.

"That's as focused a shutdown effort as you're going to see," coach Don Granato said.

The game also brought to light a reality for the Sabres, as Mike Harrington pointed out: "Their biggest challenge is to play their five-man attacking style and impose their will on the opposition, and not have style dictated to them."