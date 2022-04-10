[BN] Hockey: 5 things Sabres can do with Owen Power the rest of the way

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 10, 2022

Inside the NHL: Five things Sabres can do in the Owen Power lab the rest of the way

New Sabres defenseman Owen Power is expected to join the Sabres on the ice for morning skate today in Tampa. He'll then practice with the Sabres Monday in Toronto.

Then, if all goes according to plans, the 19-year-old will debut near his home of Mississauga Tuesday night inside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Nine games remain on the Sabres' schedule, four at home and five on the road. It's not a ton of time for Power to show what he can do at the NHL level, but it will certainly provide Don Granato, his assistant coaches, and Kevyn Adams and his front office staff a glimpse at their top pick from the most recent draft and give Power a huge head start on the 2022-23 campaign.

What can we learn about Power over the next few weeks?

Mike Harrington has five things to pay attention to as Power debuts with the Sabres in this week's Inside the NHL column.

'A lot of excitement and there should be': "We're really looking forward to him joining us here shortly," Jeff Skinner said of Owen Power. "There's obviously a lot of excitement and there should be. He's going to be a great player for us. And we're excited for him." Read more

Friday night coverage: Miss Mike Harrington's story from Sunrise, Fla., where the Sabres blew a two-goal lead for the second consecutive night? Read more

Power rankings: The Rangers are on the rise, and so are the Flames, in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. The Sabres, meanwhile, dropped a few spots. Read more

Devon Levi reflects on 'tough decision' to return to Northeastern: “It was a tough decision,” Levi said “I was very fortunate to have two unbelievable options. I talked to Buffalo, I talked to Northeastern. I just love playing college hockey so much... There's some unfinished business." Read more

Is Matthews on his way to the top? Auston Matthews, who keeps scoring, is 24 years old and still getting better despite being one of the best offensive players in the NHL. Matthews "is on track to become the greatest U.S.-born player in league history," the NY Post's Larry Brooks wrote. Read more

Bills: Bills Mailbag: How Brandon Beane tries to massage the salary cap without mortgaging future Read more

NFL draft preview: All eyes on cornerbacks for Bills as a first-round option Read more

Bandits: Bandits fall behind early, suffer first home loss of season Read more

Basketball: Sean Kirst: NBA great Bob McAdoo on Buffalo, a half-century after arrival: 'I loved it there' Read more

