[BN] Food & Drink newsletter: Southern Junction's Texan-Indian secret is out

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 4, 2021

Southern Junction draws national attention

One of the consolations Buffalo eaters got to carry them through months of closed dining rooms was the proliferation of ambitious takeout options.

Among the culinary blossoms was Ryan Fernandez’s Southern Junction, serving Texas barbecue with an Indian accent, the first restaurant of its kind in the U.S.

At 27 Chandler St., Fernandez and his crew have managed online ordering, pickup scheduling, and Saturday retail walk-up efficiently enough that the lack of a dining room didn’t matter.

This week, Fernandez got his first national press coverage, an 11-minute video by VICE’s Munchies titled “The Only South Indian Texas BBQ Joint In The US.” It gives him a chance to lucidly explain how his birth in Kerala, India and life in Texas led him to his distinctive cooking style.

The Munchies videos YouTube channel has 4.5 million followers. So far the video has 180,000 views in less than a week, and the smokey chicken tikka, prime beef brisket, and cardamom cornbread sold out lickety-split. (Weekly ordering starts Tuesdays.)