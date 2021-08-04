[BN] Food & Drink newsletter: Southern Junction's Texan-Indian secret is out

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Aug. 4, 2021
Southern Junction draws national attention
One of the consolations Buffalo eaters got to carry them through months of closed dining rooms was the proliferation of ambitious takeout options.
Among the culinary blossoms was Ryan Fernandez’s Southern Junction, serving Texas barbecue with an Indian accent, the first restaurant of its kind in the U.S.
At 27 Chandler St., Fernandez and his crew have managed online ordering, pickup scheduling, and Saturday retail walk-up efficiently enough that the lack of a dining room didn’t matter.
This week, Fernandez got his first national press coverage, an 11-minute video by VICE’s Munchies titled “The Only South Indian Texas BBQ Joint In The US.” It gives him a chance to lucidly explain how his birth in Kerala, India and life in Texas led him to his distinctive cooking style.
The Munchies videos YouTube channel has 4.5 million followers. So far the video has 180,000 views in less than a week, and the smokey chicken tikka, prime beef brisket, and cardamom cornbread sold out lickety-split. (Weekly ordering starts Tuesdays.)
For how, Southern Junction fans will have to make do. “Once I load up that smoker, that's all I’ve got,” he laughed. “Maybe I'll get a bigger smoker next year. But this year? This is it.”
The video’s publication brought greetings from throughout his history, from his birthplace of Kerala, high school friends, college classmates and former co-workers.
Fernandez was especially heartened by congratulations from Austin-area barbecue operators that he’s been a fan of for years. “They said, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing,’” Fernandez said. “So that was awesome.”
Does he think Southern Junction’s offerings are getting the sort of attention they deserve?
“I wouldn’t say ‘deserve’ just yet,” Fernandez said, “but our family toast last night was ‘The work starts now.’ ”
[EXTRA: READ SOUTHERN JUNCTION REVIEW HERE]
DINING REVIEWS
Roman's: The wood-fired oven at this Main Street Batavia restaurant was installed under the prior administration. Its new owners made it the heart of a pizza-plus Italian restaurant that brings a little Italy to the crossroads of Genesee County. At Roman's, there's a crispy-edged pie on every other table for a reason, including the best dill pickle pizza I've yet met. There's more - a robust version of Utica greens, pork sandwiches that find the divine in swine, and a s'mores brownie for dessert. Read more
As Evi Turkish Cuisine: Going to Rochester for dinner has not been a thing I do, historically speaking. When I found out there was a Turkish restaurant there, however, I was in my car in five minutes. The payoff was dishes like iskander kabab, shaved doner kebab over fried croutons soaked in tomato-chile butter and yogurt, made-to-order beef-and-chile flatbread called lahmacun, and housemade manti, raisin-sized dumplings somehow filled with spiced beef, in garlic yogurt. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
BiscuitLife signals end: At 941 Bloomingdale Road, Basom, the BiscuitLife operators are offering two more weekends of pimiento cheese, fried chicken, and chocolate chess pie before shutting the operation down. "We are excited to restart our healthcare careers and we hope that you will come wish us well these last weekends of August 7-8 and August 14-15," the restaurant's Facebook page said. Read more
Calhoon's Pub returns: Calhoon’s Pub, 2598 Main St., Newfane, reopened in July with a refreshed interior and an expanded menu.
Owners Morgan Calhoon and her husband, Tom Lang, have added barbecue to the menu, and a house special red beans and rice, as well as healthier options and more local produce.
It’s open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, brunch Sunday, and closed Monday. Phone: 638-0455. Read more
Oliver Street sandwiches: At 280 Oliver St., Aunt Eno's Sandwiches opened July 30, offering takeout breakfast sandwiches, hot and cold subs, and daily specials. Phone: 264-4534. Read more
Bengal Grill on Delaware: Alibaba Kabab alumni Mohammad Hossein and partners have opened an Indian-Bangladeshi place at 2835 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Biryanis, chicken tikka, and pakoras are just the beginning. Ben Tsujimoto has all the details. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: My daughter has to eat a gluten free diet. Any restaurants or dining places in Western New York you can suggest she can take her family to?
--Steven Mary, Amherst
A: Absolutely. First, I'd point out that most restaurants have some gluten-free dishes. The second-last line in the information box should warn you if there are no particular gluten-free efforts.
Second, I'd note that Kith & Kin of Lockport remains the only gluten-free full-service restaurant of which I am aware.
Third, here's some restaurants cited in 2019 by gluten avoiders for particular diligence included: Mary's Fireside Inn, Pizza Plant, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Chef's, Curl's, and Dinosaur BBQ. Read more
