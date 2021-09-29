[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 29, 2021: Soul food veteran Ike & BGs heads downtown

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Sept. 29, 2021
Soul food in shadow of City Hall
Veteran soul food restaurant Ike & BGs, in the midst of planning an expansion at its longtime 1646 Genesee St. location, is also planning to take Ike & BGs’ signature grilled spare ribs downtown for the first time.
The “Coming Soon” signs are up at the former old Dough Bois location, 56 Niagara St., a block from City Hall.
There, on Oct. 13, Steve Butler plans to begin the next chapter in Ike & BGs’ history.
The downtown location will have a narrower menu, at least at first. Butler can’t cook ribs in charcoal-fired split drum grills on the sidewalk downtown, like the original location, where plumes of pork smoke advertise cooking in progress to passersby.
But look for downtown-only dishes at 56 Niagara St., like fried catfish, chicken wing dinners, and fried lobster.
The Buffalo Common Council has approved a $3.9 million project to transform the original Genesee Street location and adjacent vacant lots into a building with room for a bigger restaurant, 12 apartments, a banquet room, and room for three more businesses. Construction there is expected to begin next year.
Butler, who said he was like a son to original owner Ike Gray, has been working in restaurants since he was 14. “I call him my dad because he was my godfather, he was like a father to me. He gave me the opportunity to come in and get involved in the restaurant business.”
Butler said he knows his new downtown location will have a built-in edge: Ike & BGs is an established brand, opened in 1997 and taken over by Butler in 2017.
“That’s just the thing,” Butler said. “We want to take advantage of that advantage, expand and grow and reinvest.”
DINING REVIEWS
Clay Handi: The proliferation of curries, biryanis, and breads of Pakistan found at Kenmore’s Clay Handi arrive at the table in clay pots, part of the most ceramic-centric dining room you will ever encounter. Once you get used to drinking your water out of a flower-pot-textured vessel, you can focus on the best Pakistani restaurant short of Toronto. Read more
Next week: Dog Bar: They’ve been feeding people in a building alongside a bend in the Cazenovia Creek headwaters since the early 1800s. The pilgrimages continue two centuries later due to the Schenne family offering two hard-to-find items: blockbuster lamb chops, and a good, square meal at a fair price. Read Janice Okun's 2004 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Tom's yet lives: A construction crew is busy at Tom's Restaurant, "Home of the Souvlaki," 3221 Sheridan Drive. A complete gut rehab is under way, and the plan is to make it just like it was, with one notable difference: a curved counter pie display instead of the rotating cases, which have become prohibitively difficult to obtain. More details next week. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Welcome Cider Week: Cider Week New York starts Saturday, kicking off a two-week celebration of the state’s apple growers and cidermakers. Cider tastings, orchard tours, cider-pairing dinners, and more are on the menu.
At the LynOaken Farms tasting room, 10609 Ridge Road, Medina, celebrants will get a chance to try Eloquince, a quince-influenced version of the business’ award-winning Steampunk cider. (To burn off the calories, you can also sign up for the LynOaken Bad Apple Mud Run on Saturday.)
Details for all the events across New York State are listed at ciderweeknewyork.com.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: What's your favorite doughnut in town?
--A. Vance, Buffalo
A: Death Row pick, one last doughnut: Paula's peanut stick. For heft, for protein, for the fact that if they let me eat the whole thing, I could push back the execution an hour.
Honorable mention: Public Espresso, Hotel @ the Lafayette, for its doughnut of the moment. Grapefruit-rosewater crullers come to mind, as does a current weekend special: the affogato cream doughnut. It's a brioche pillow filled with real whipped cream that Sam Scarcello stabilizes with a bit of seaweed. Then it's dusted with Public House espresso powder. I couldn't eat the whole thing, but when outside afterwards, the birds were singing louder.
