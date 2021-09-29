[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 29, 2021: Soul food veteran Ike & BGs heads downtown

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Welcome Cider Week: Cider Week New York starts Saturday, kicking off a two-week celebration of the state’s apple growers and cidermakers. Cider tastings, orchard tours, cider-pairing dinners, and more are on the menu.

At the LynOaken Farms tasting room, 10609 Ridge Road, Medina, celebrants will get a chance to try Eloquince, a quince-influenced version of the business’ award-winning Steampunk cider. (To burn off the calories, you can also sign up for the LynOaken Bad Apple Mud Run on Saturday.)

Details for all the events across New York State are listed at ciderweeknewyork.com.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: What's your favorite doughnut in town?

--A. Vance, Buffalo

A: Death Row pick, one last doughnut: Paula's peanut stick. For heft, for protein, for the fact that if they let me eat the whole thing, I could push back the execution an hour.