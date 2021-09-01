[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 1, 2021: Fresh Syrian baklava on Amherst Street

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Sept. 1, 2021
Syrian baklava artist offers talent to new home
There are lots of places in Buffalo where you can buy baklava, the crispy, syrup-soaked confection of nuts layered between phyllo pastry sheets.
Like the Amherst Street branch of Wegmans, where you could buy Kontos baklava, manufactured in Paterson, N.J., stamped “BEST BY 11/20,” for $11.62 a pound.
Or, you could go across the street to Fresh Arabic Sweets, 560 Amherst St., and see what Mohammed Altahleh made today.
The Syrian baklava specialist usually has four to six varieties in his case at any time, depending on what sells out first. His work retails for $7.99 a pound.
If you catch the timing right, you could try kataifi while it’s still warm. That’s a Levantine baked sweet, the Syrian version offering a blend of salty cheese and cream cheese sandwiched in shredded phyllo, baked to crispiness, and drenched in orange blossom water.
At Fresh Arabic Sweets, baklava comes in squares, turnover-shaped triangles, nattily folded parcels, tubes, snail curls, and more forms. (The fat is vegetable shortening with a bit of sheep's milk butter.) A semolina cake studded with pistachios gets a spiced syrup with hints of cardamom and clove.
Still just $7.99 a pound.
Altahleh brought his family to the United States from Homs, Syria, in 2016. Bombings and other widespread violence led many Syrians to seek a better life elsewhere.
The family arrived on Aug. 23, 2016, said Altahleh’s son, Ghasan, who works in the bakery.
After starting out with just baklava, they’ve branched out into chicken shawarma sandwiches ($5), with meat shaved off a vertical spit and wrapped in pita bread with French fries, pickles, and garlic mayonnaise inside.
A visitor thanked the Altalehs for bringing their sweets skills to Buffalo.
“We appreciate the life we have here in Buffalo,” Ghasan Altahleh said. “We love being here.”
DINING REVIEWS
10-plate legacies: Here's a handy list of restaurants that earned my top rating, and are still going strong today, including gems like Carmelo's, Oliver's, and Ristorante Lombardo. Read more
September 2021 hotlist: When people ask for the hot new restaurants in Western New York, here's where I send them: Grange Community Kitchen, The Little Club, Waxlight Bar a Vin, and more. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Chim's in Tonawanda: The former Billygan's Cafe, 38 Niagara St., Tonawanda wasn't idle long, returning as Chim's Oasis on Saturday. “We’re excited to continue what the former owners brought to the Tonawandas,” Chelsea and Tim Mittlefehldt said on the restaurant's Facebook page. “Residents and former customers have been asking all about the new menu and when it will be here. Our first response is that it is filled with most of the original menu items with some new additions.” Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Hockey suds pact: The Draft Room, a restaurant in a building across from KeyBank Center in the Cobblestone District, is on track to reopen in early fall.
Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced it has reached an agreement with a newly formed venture called Select Pour Ventures to manage the Draft Room, as well as a private club called Room 120, at 79 Perry St. Both establishments closed during the pandemic.
SPV will have about 60- to 80 full- and part-time employees for operations at the Draft Room and Room 120. -- Matt Glynn Read more
Mo YOLO: The restaurant at 5481 Transit Road, East Amherst, YOLO, has pushed back its contemplated reopening to Wednesday, Sept. 8. The redone space will launch with a menu offering new dishes, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. Read more
New Asa Ransom owners: A couple from Montana with no previous connection to the Buffalo area has moved here and purchased the historic Asa Ransom House in Clarence Hollow.
Bradley McCallum, who has operated resorts in this country and Europe, and his wife, Cassandra, a landscape architect, took over the bed and breakfast from Robert W. Lenz, who is retiring after four decades of ownership.
The couple paid $575,000 for the property at 10529 Main St. in a transaction that closed Aug. 16, public records show.
"We just fell in love with the place," Bradley McCallum said.
How much do they love it? The McCallums moved into the inn and are living there now.
They have eight rooms available for guests, host twice-weekly afternoon tea services and hope to reopen the restaurant for dinner late this year. But the McCallums don't plan to make any significant alterations to the venue anytime soon. -- Stephen Watson Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Where can I find real Greek food (not the fast food kind). Also, an authentic Jewish deli.
--Question from Twitter user @basenjiwarrior
A: Buffalo's Greekest cuisine is Kosta's on Hertel -- horta, taramosalata, saganaki, lovely lamb chops. For Jewish deli, there's Risa's, hidden in an office building at 285 Delaware Ave. If you want kosher, though, you need Nissan's, inside the Maple Road Tops.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or P.O. Box 100, One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.