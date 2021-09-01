[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 1, 2021: Fresh Syrian baklava on Amherst Street

September 2021 hotlist: When people ask for the hot new restaurants in Western New York, here's where I send them: Grange Community Kitchen, The Little Club, Waxlight Bar a Vin, and more. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Chim's in Tonawanda: The former Billygan's Cafe, 38 Niagara St., Tonawanda wasn't idle long, returning as Chim's Oasis on Saturday. “We’re excited to continue what the former owners brought to the Tonawandas,” Chelsea and Tim Mittlefehldt said on the restaurant's Facebook page. “Residents and former customers have been asking all about the new menu and when it will be here. Our first response is that it is filled with most of the original menu items with some new additions.” Read more