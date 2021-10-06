[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Oct. 6, 2021: DiTondo's Tavern no longer, DiTondo opens for lunch

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Oct. 6, 2021
DiTondo moves past tavern roots
DiTondo opens for lunch today.
Great news indeed, but notice the detail. The restaurant at 370 Seneca St. is no longer DiTondo’s Tavern, home to spaghetti parm plates and sausage patty sandwiches with capacolla.
It is DiTondo now. No apostrophe, no "s," and no spaghetti parm.
What it does have is an airy, light-soaked space with clean lines, and a seasonally influenced approach to Italian cuisine, aimed at adding to Buffalo consumers’ choices for Italian food, this time made by a kitchen run by an actual Italian chef.
It’s going to be just lunch for now, noon to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, said owner Rita DiTondo. “Down the road, towards the end of the year, we'll be looking to add on dinners,” DiTondo said. “For now, just lunch.”
DiTondo is keeping its opening menu simple. Lasagna with Bolognese, crespelle crepes with mushrooms and fontina, eggplant parmigiana, and a soup of beans, squash, kale, and pecorino are part of the tiny list, along with a focaccia Pugliese with cherry tomatoes and olives.
Panna cotta with honey and tiramisu are the desserts.
Rita DiTondo, a great-granddaughter of founder Sebastino DiTondo, met future husband Fabio Consonni in northern Italy while working as a sommelier at a boutique hotel on Lake Garda called Villa Fiordaliso.
They’ve worked through the pandemic to transform the former dim tavern space into a tall-ceilinged room with exposed brick and plaster that gives a nod to its 1904 beginnings, filled with sleek furniture and sporting orchids.
“It's going to be a short menu, but dynamic, and changing often,” she said.
But what about spaghetti parm?
“There are many great places in Buffalo to get spaghetti parm,” DiTondo said. “What we do have is a seasonal menu, where we're going to introduce a lot of new dishes that I think people will also find reminiscent of old favorites.”
DINING REVIEWS
The Dog Bar: Generations of Schennes have kept the West Falls lamb chop temple alive and well despite the difficulties posed by the recent unpleasantness. The restaurant is the definition of a community asset. If you spend enough time reading the walls there, you’ll come to understand the community around you better, as well as feast on meat and potatoes done right. Read more
Next week: Best Thai: Coming up next week, my up-to-date tiplist on where to find the best Thai food in Western New York, from tom yum fried rice to moo ping, including Cozy Thai, Rin Thai Bistro, Nine & Night, Family Thai, Thai Orchid, and more. Read Cozy Thai review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Flint is back: Downtown breakfast, lunch, and happy hour spot Flint, near Fountain Plaza at 564 Main St., launched its soft re-opening Tuesday.
Run by the Remedy House folks, it's open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays except for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a happy hour. (It will be closed this Friday, however.)
Flint is starting with breakfast and lunch, with bagels added next week, and more hours and a bigger menu to come. Read more
Akron cafe launch: Terra House, 25 Buffalo St., Akron, a cafe cooking with a focus on "all natural, local and organic ingredients," opens Thursday. Housemade yogurt parfaits and sandwiches offered on einkorn bread, made with an ancient strain of wheat, are on the brief menu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 716-418-6836. Read more
Watch this space: A story based on reader's recommendations for restaurants where you can avoid sonic battering is under way. Next week, we'll hear from Dora Kukuliatas-Wisniewski on the complete gut rehab of Tom's Restaurant, "Home of the Souvlaki."
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Why don’t you always print the restaurant review pictures in color? Black and white is drab but the colorful photographs usually look good enough to eat.
--R. Brady, Hamburg
A: I dislike it, but that situation is unlikely to change soon. Perhaps an explanation will make it slightly less annoying.
The way the pages are arranged on printing plates on the physical press primarily determine what pages get to be color. If the page designer or I could choose color, I assure you we would.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or P.O. Box 100, One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.
