[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Oct. 13, 2021: Tom's Restaurant gets ready for next curveball

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Oct. 13, 2021

Tom's gets ready to serve next generation

When the contractor trucks, ladders, and other signs of construction appeared outside Tom’s Restaurant, the news rippled across town: Tom’s yet lives.

After being dark for a spell, the family restaurant with the “Home of the Souvlaki” sign, 3221 Sheridan Drive at Bailey Avenue, is coming back, starting with a complete gut rehab, down to bare studs and concrete floors.

Dora Kukuliatas-Wisniewski, the daughter of founder Anastasios “Tom” Kukuliatas, said the family hopes to have the new place ready in November.

In the 1960s, her father ran Tom's Texas Hots on Tonawanda Street near Riverside Men's Shop. In the late 1970s, “we came over to Amherst when the university was starting to develop and become a prime location. So at that time, we became ‘The Home of the Souvlaki,’” Kukuliatas-Wisniewski said.

Besides a different style of pie case – the revolving models are too hard to find – customers will find little else has changed, she said.