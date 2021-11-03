[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Nov. 3, 2021: Experienced restaurant couple opening downtown taco spot

Sponsored by 95 Nutrition

DINING REVIEWS

Kennedy's Cove: Dave and Nadine Janicki's Clarence steakhouse stands for the proposition that quality will tell in the long run. Despite the allure of glitzier places, Kennedy's Cove remains a reliable supplier of beefsteak done right, and its attendant pleasures. Don't sleep on the bacon and the textbook clams casino. Read more

Next week: Colony Seafood & Steakhouse: Irving is a Chautauqua County hamlet with a population just under 3,000 souls in the last census. It also holds a restaurant that stunned me by putting me in a Rat Pack mood, tuit suite, with stunning appetizers like crispy chicken livers, before making my day with boffo steaks and seafood. Put this 30-year-old warhorse on your radar. Read more

