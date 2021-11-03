[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Nov. 3, 2021: Experienced restaurant couple opening downtown taco spot

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Nov. 3, 2021
Tacos on Swan Street
After a culinary career spanning 20 years, Niagara Falls native Ryan DiFranco has returned to Buffalo to open an authentic-aiming taco spot downtown, at 149 Swan St.
Hombre y Lobo launches Friday, with a taco menu full of promise.
In Denver, pasta, precision, and pristine ingredients won DiFranco’s Italian a 2013 Best Italian Restaurant nod. “We've got a great staff there that are able to run things,” said Isaac Domingue, DiFranco’s fiancé and business partner.
Domingue is a veteran manager, DiFranco a veteran chef, and they’ll be spending most of their time in Buffalo, with visits to Denver, where his place is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
DiFranco has delved into Mexican taquerias for years, and brought some of the street styles back to the Queen City.
The opening lineup of tacos ($3.50-$4.50) includes a pork carnitas number with salsa negra, local chorizo with pico on a “buffy” tortilla. That’s Hombre y Lobo’s spin on what’s called a “puffy” taco out West, where it’s popular. It’s a flour tortilla fried so it puffs up like Indian puri bread or French pommes soufflé.
Consider also the care put into the taco of fried pineapple, chile cauliflower, avocado, salsa roja, and pico de gallo. It’s a vegan offering, as is the taco of refried beans, mushrooms, pickled onion, pumpkinseed, and chipotle crema.
Another promising detail is that the queso ($7), served with chips and pico de gallo, is made from two types of melted Mexican cheese, not the sort of processed cheese food that the vast majority of places offer.
Chapulines ($6.50), a popular Mexican snack of fried grasshoppers with chile and lime, are among the bar snacks. The pair is reaching out to other restaurant industry workers with a Monday industry night.
"His life is restaurants, mine is bars, and so we're coming together to open this one up," Domingue said. Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, they'll offer Buffalo their best shot.
Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Closed Wednesday, Sunday. Phone: 716-427-8703.
DINING REVIEWS
Kennedy's Cove: Dave and Nadine Janicki's Clarence steakhouse stands for the proposition that quality will tell in the long run. Despite the allure of glitzier places, Kennedy's Cove remains a reliable supplier of beefsteak done right, and its attendant pleasures. Don't sleep on the bacon and the textbook clams casino. Read more
Next week: Colony Seafood & Steakhouse: Irving is a Chautauqua County hamlet with a population just under 3,000 souls in the last census. It also holds a restaurant that stunned me by putting me in a Rat Pack mood, tuit suite, with stunning appetizers like crispy chicken livers, before making my day with boffo steaks and seafood. Put this 30-year-old warhorse on your radar. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Carte Blanche back: The Hamburg fine dining restaurant at 61 Buffalo St. has come back to life after a brief lights-out. "We are beyond eager to welcome back guests, and for everyone to enjoy our space," its Facebook page said. "This team has sincerely missed all of you." Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Poked Yolk East Aurora: The breakfast juggernaut Poked Yolk seeks to extend its mastery to East Aurora, in the former Mikey Dee's Cafe, 227 Main St., according to the East Aurora Advertiser. Read more
Ghada Have It rehomed: Mediterranean specialist Ghada Have it, flooded out of its previous spot, has found a new location in Niagara Falls, at 2117 Military Road. Construction will begin soon, with a goal of opening in January, the restaurant's Facebook page said. Bashar Srouji's place was only four months old when it was wrecked by a July rainstorm. Read more
Coco's back: The Buffalo bistro with a French accent at 888 Main St. is once again open for dinner daily, putting mussels with rosemary frites, trout in horseradish cream, and escargot au Pernod in reach seven nights a week. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Does anyone do a decent grilled steak in the Southtowns besides Lucia?
--@pbrew63, Twitter
A: Ricks on Main, 687 E. Main St., East Aurora, obliterated my red meat craving last time I visited. Here I abandoned my preference for straight beef, no chaser in favor of the 24-ounce bone-in ribeye ($49.95) glazed with molasses for extra-dank caramelization and served with potato croquettes, grilled broccoli, and crispy shoestring onions.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
