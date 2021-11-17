[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Nov. 17, 2021: From rock star to East Aurora sourdough wrangler

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Nov. 17, 2021
Rock star finds satisfaction in sourdough
If you’re among the crowd of thousands that have enjoyed Dopest Dough sourdough bread or bagels, you should know: You have Spotify to thank.
Certainly sole proprietor and sourdough wrangler Joe White is the driving force behind the eight-month-old bread business, which hawks its wares at Chandler Street Winter Market, Seneca One Thursday markets, and pop-up outlets across Western New York.
As Community Beer Works’ bread bowl, a crackly crusted Dopest Dough loaf is hollowed out, filled with a rotating series of dips, and served with toasted innards, for $10.
In coming months, White will be baking at 695 Main St., East Aurora, and hoping to begin retail sales there in January, in partnership with Anna Hartzell, his fiancée.
So far, White has sold pretty much all the Dopest Dough bread he could physically make. But if he’d made any deep money from a six-year touring rock-and-roll career, today he wouldn’t need so much dough.
The Alden High School 2012 graduate’s first band was named after band teacher William Larrabee. The second, Made Violent, hit it semi-big. Their song “Wasted Days” brought “every single record label you could ever dream of reaching out to us,” White said. “It was a wild ride.”
White spent six years playing music for enthusiastic crowds, including O2 Bristol in London and a Canalside Buffalo crowd of over 10,000.
In 2017, the band decided to “pump the brakes.” White suffered from severe tendonitis, and had surgery on both wrists to relieve the pain.
As part of rehabilitation, he saw people working with Play-Doh to strengthen their hands. He remembered tinkering with sourdough before, and started his own rehabilitation program, resulting in sourdough loaves baked in cast-iron vessels for a crackly crust.
Every so often White drives to Farmer Ground Flour in Trumansburg to pick up as much as he can safely haul, then turns it into bread and bagels.
In East Aurora, January should bring retail hours, and eventually bagel and bodega style breakfast sandwiches.
People sometimes ask White why he’s still hustling. Didn’t being a rock star pay?
“No, thanks to Spotify,” he shoots back. “Now I’m offering East Aurora’s first sourdough bagel.”
It’s one answer to the classic artist’s dilemma: Every day, Joe White will be happily selling out.
Meal prepping is a convenient way to make sure you're eating properly portioned, healthy balanced meals. 95 Nutrition, who recently won Best of 716 for Best Meal Prepping Companies, shared their business ethos and debunked common misconceptions about meal prepping. Read more >>
Sponsored by 95 Nutrition
DINING REVIEWS
Parkside Meadow: Besides solid renditions of Buffalo tavern basics, here's a place with a taste for history. Even menu descriptions link past to present: Enjoy a Mike Piazza sandwich, of griddled spicy capicola on garlic toast, an homage to the late proprietor of the Arkansas Lounge on Grant Street. Read more
Next week: Inchin's Bamboo Garden: A visit to Williamsville Place in Amherst gave me a chance to explore one of the world's most popular fusion cuisines -- Indo-Chinese, or what happens when two of the world's biggest nations start overlapping at the table. Kung pao paneer, fried noodles with curry oil, and fried lamb dumplings in butter chicken sauce are just the beginning. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Heroes on Elmwood: Zio's Deli & Heroes opened today , giving the Elmwood Village an Italian hero shop in the former Poster Art building at 1055 Elmwood Ave.
Run by Ben and Michael Tronolone, and Annie Doyle, Ben’s wife, the shop will offer sandwiches based around meatballs, crispy eggplant, chicken cutlets, and a panoply of charcuterie. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Broadway cooking show: Broadway Market’s public Kitchen @ the Market will be the stage for culinary demonstrations Saturday featuring cooks from three neighborhoods: Billy Club, 228 Allen St., Allentown; Bay Leaf, 864 Broadway, Broadway-Fillmore; and Ike & BG’s, 1646 Genesee St., Genesee-Moselle.
Two sessions, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Space is limited is limited to 24 seats per session, so reserve your spot by emailing rcastaneda@city-buffalo.com with your full name and phone number. Call Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski’s office at 716-851-4138 for more information. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: McDonald's is about to debut “McPlant,” which, as I understand it, is a Beyond Burger. I’m curious if they ever rectified their French fry issue where the fries are/were cooked in beef fat. I’ll be happy to cross vegetarian paths if I can get some veggie fries, too. Any word?
-- Beth N. Rosner-Kew, Elmwood Village
A: So the question is, does McDonald’s still have meat products in their fry oil? A quick review of available literature says yes, indeed. McDonald's fries are not vegan or vegetarian.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.