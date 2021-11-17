[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Nov. 17, 2021: From rock star to East Aurora sourdough wrangler

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Rock star finds satisfaction in sourdough

If you’re among the crowd of thousands that have enjoyed Dopest Dough sourdough bread or bagels, you should know: You have Spotify to thank.

Certainly sole proprietor and sourdough wrangler Joe White is the driving force behind the eight-month-old bread business, which hawks its wares at Chandler Street Winter Market, Seneca One Thursday markets, and pop-up outlets across Western New York.

As Community Beer Works’ bread bowl, a crackly crusted Dopest Dough loaf is hollowed out, filled with a rotating series of dips, and served with toasted innards, for $10.

In coming months, White will be baking at 695 Main St., East Aurora, and hoping to begin retail sales there in January, in partnership with Anna Hartzell, his fiancée.

So far, White has sold pretty much all the Dopest Dough bread he could physically make. But if he’d made any deep money from a six-year touring rock-and-roll career, today he wouldn’t need so much dough.