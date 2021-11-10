[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Nov. 10, 2021: Introducing Western New York's only pay-what-you can community cafe

Mike Randall of WKBW will serve as master of ceremonies. In Tracy's memory, amuse bouches will be offered by Allen Burger Venture, Bacchus, Black Sheep, Barrel + Brine, Casa Azul, Chez Ami, DiCamillo Bakery, Fresh Catch Poke, Osteria 166, Marble + Rye, Lloyd Taco Factory & Churn, Mister Sizzles, Spars European Sausage & Meats, This Little Pig, Lucky Day & Graylynn, and Krista Van Wagner of Krista’s Caribbean Sauces. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: My boss hosts a holiday party every year for her staff. I am really looking forward to it this year since we didn't do it last year for the obvious reason.

How does one tactfully thank one's employer for their generosity, and also share that the food at the restaurant they chose is terrible? I don't want to insult her, but I also like food. What's the etiquette here?

--@iamnotbannyboy, Twitter

A: There is no neutral way to tell your boss the last party’s food was terrible. Especially if they’ve already doubled down for the upcoming party, which has likely been scheduled by now.