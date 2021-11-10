[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Nov. 10, 2021: Introducing Western New York's only pay-what-you can community cafe

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Nov. 10, 2021
A restaurant focused on feeding people, not profit
Cooks have been feeding neighbors out of the building at Hudson Street and West Avenue for decades.
Once Marco Vargas, the pernil master of the West Side, served his roast pork sandwiches there, on tables with recycled Bacardi bottles holding the oil-vinegar-spice concoction called mojo, for customers to apply at will.
El Vinador, Willie’s, Sazon Criollo, and most recently The Difference Kitchen followed.
These days the operation at 272 Hudson St. is unlike anything else in Western New York.
Instead of making money as its main goal, Big Big Kitchen aims to feed people lunch. Toward that end, customers can come in weekdays between noon and 2 p.m. or thereabouts, and eat without worrying about paying.
To be sure, there are suggested donations for a meal -- $2 to cover food costs, $6 as an average donation, and $12 to cover real costs like food, staffing, and rent.
The pay-what-you-can café is part of a nationwide group called One World Everybody Eats. In about 65 communities in the United States, community activists are running restaurants that have feeding people for the public good as its goal, not private profit.
“I like to feed everybody,” said founder Mandy Bailey, a former chef who led likeminded people on a years-long effort that culminated in an October opening.
As a 501-c-3 charity, Big Big Table, can accept tax deductible donations. It also seeks donations of food from farms, restaurants, and institutions that otherwise might go to waste.
“Our model centers around food rescue -- if you have surplus, excess, or damaged inventory that might otherwise go to waste, we'd love to establish a regular schedule to receive product donations from you,” its website says.
On Tuesday, the menu included a salad, desserts, and bowl of vegetable soup. Bailey offered a bottle of Big Big Table house salad dressing – oil, vinegar, herbs, spices – to jazz it up, and it seemed like 272 Hudson St. was back in the business of feeding the neighborhood.
Meal prepping is a convenient way to make sure you're eating properly portioned, healthy balanced meals. 95 Nutrition, who recently won Best of 716 for Best Meal Prepping Companies, shared their business ethos and debunked common misconceptions about meal prepping. Read more >>
Sponsored by 95 Nutrition
DINING REVIEWS
Colony Seafood and Steakhouse: From crispy chicken livers to blackened mahi-mahi with sauce picante, Jeff Barbera and his crew have given decades of diners a reason to head for Irving. If you're looking for a Southtowns dining experience with a dash of throwback swagger, settle in at the Colony. Read more
Next week: Parkside Meadow: This neighborhood restaurant across the street from the Buffalo Zoo has a couple of features luring visitors from further away than walking distance. There's the extraordinary collection of Buffalonia lining the walls. Then there's the menu, with standouts like the shaved lamb sandwich with havarti cheese and spearmint aioli. Read 2016 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
New Burmese downtown: Rakhapura Restaurant, 302 Main St., is the latest West Side Bazaar graduate to open a full-fledged restaurant. Khaing Thein and his wife, Win Shwe ,will offer sushi rolls, plus salads, soups, noodle dishes, and curry, in Burmese and Thai versions. A grand opening has been set for Saturday, when complimentary samples will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The space was last Olive & Ivy, then Vasili's Downtown. The menu can be viewed at rakhapurarestaurant.com. Phone: 716-856-0508. Read more
Grindhaus goodbye: The vegan-leaning coffeehouse at 160 Allen St. is closed. "Thank you to everyone who showed up, shared this space, and supported us over the years," operators posted on Facebook. "We love you." Read more
Poppa Pete's goes dark: The Lebanese solo outfit run by Pete Deeb at 265 Kenmore Ave. has ceased operations, he said on Facebook. "It has been a pleasure doing business with all of you," he wrote. "I will update on my new position."
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Dan Tracy celebration set: A celebration of the life of Dan Tracy, the chef with Lou Gehrig's disease that Buffalo chefs rallied around before his death earlier this year, has been set for 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Held at 4475 Transit Road, Suite 108, the Sto Lat Bar, the event will be free and open to the public. Organizers are also collecting donations for a culinary student scholarship to be offered in Tracy's name; donations can be made through theironevent.org.
Mike Randall of WKBW will serve as master of ceremonies. In Tracy's memory, amuse bouches will be offered by Allen Burger Venture, Bacchus, Black Sheep, Barrel + Brine, Casa Azul, Chez Ami, DiCamillo Bakery, Fresh Catch Poke, Osteria 166, Marble + Rye, Lloyd Taco Factory & Churn, Mister Sizzles, Spars European Sausage & Meats, This Little Pig, Lucky Day & Graylynn, and Krista Van Wagner of Krista’s Caribbean Sauces. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: My boss hosts a holiday party every year for her staff. I am really looking forward to it this year since we didn't do it last year for the obvious reason.
How does one tactfully thank one's employer for their generosity, and also share that the food at the restaurant they chose is terrible? I don't want to insult her, but I also like food. What's the etiquette here?
--@iamnotbannyboy, Twitter
A: There is no neutral way to tell your boss the last party’s food was terrible. Especially if they’ve already doubled down for the upcoming party, which has likely been scheduled by now.
You have one shot. If the contract isn’t signed, the party budget already allocated, you have a chance to be the person with the irresistibly good idea. Show up armed with pricing and menus, and you might yet carry the day.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.