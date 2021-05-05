[BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 5, 2021: Moriarty Meats expands footprint

Ice cream for all: Barney's Ice Cream, 754 Elmwood Ave., has opened with cool scoops for cream lovers and vegans alike. Expect at least three cow-based and three plant-based flavors when you stop by, courtesy of oat, coconut, and cashew milks, and a few Holsteins. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

More Ike & BG's: Ike Grey's barbecued spare ribs have been an East Side staple since 1998. His son, Steve Butler, has a $3.9 million project coming to 1646 Genesee St. to include new first-floor space for Ike & BG's restaurant, 12 two-bedroom apartments, a banquet room and three commercial retail spaces. "I grew up in that neighborhood and watched it be in the same conditions and neglected for just as long as I've been in it and around it," Butler, who has cooked at Ike & BG's since it opened, told BuffaloNews.com's Ben Tsujimoto. "Nothing's changed ... If I'm able to make that change, why not?"