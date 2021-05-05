[BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 5, 2021: Moriarty Meats expands footprint

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
May 5, 2021
Moriarty Meats expansion aims for restaurant, patio
Moriarty Meats has purchased the Carriage Trade property next door on Elmwood Avenue, giving the locally-raised meat specialist space to expand its mission to include the initial stages of a restaurant.
“Since we live upstairs, it's not going to be a late, sit down dinner place, but hopefully something fun that can bring some energy to the building and the neighborhood,” said owner Caitlin Moriarty. “Especially as residents are moving in across the street, we hope to become really a neighborhood place.”
Customers looking for the sort of meat they can’t find at supermarkets, diverse sausages, and prepared foods have been drawn to 1650 Elmwood Ave. in droves. Now they will have a place to park.
The purchase includes the building next door, and its associated parking lot, which will allow the place to cope with higher customer volumes.
The Moriartys’ plans include a return of workshops run by Tom Moriarty, Caitlin’s husband, who learned his European-style butchery skills at a French butcher academy. Events inside the first-floor dining room and in the joined backyards will give people more reasons to stop by.
Moriarty started their butcher store on Grant Street in January 2018, open one day a week while they held down full-time jobs. In April 2019 they went full-time, opening on Elmwood Ave. in the former Vino’s building in 2020.
Now they’re open for customers Thursday through Saturday, with each week’s offerings listed Tuesdays, with an online ordering portal at moriartymeats.com. In 2020, Moriarty Meats paid $337,378 to local producers for animals.
“Every time you choose to shop in a store like ours, your decision to “shop local” amplifies through our local supply chain. You support more than just our business, our family, our employees; you also support the farmers, slaughterhouses, and everyone who creates this local food network.”
Want to step outside the norm with your next batch of chocolate chip cookies? Alex Robinson of Blue Eyed Baker in East Aurora has just the ingredient for you to try: fresh flour. Learn more about this unique ingredient and get her recipe on this week's episode of Dig In, Buffalo!
Sponsored by Dash's Markets
DINING REVIEWS
Inizio: Settle into your chair at Inizio, the Elmwood Avenue pasta palace, and revel in the fact that Buffalo does, in fact, deserve good things. Check out the best bread service in Buffalo, and a lineup of spot-on housemade pastas, on a menu that never hits $30. Read more
Next week: Wok & Roll: The regional Chinese specialists in Amherst start with Wok & Roll, providing dim sum daily and Cantonese specialties in a sparse room with speedy service. Try crispy spicy shrimp, dredged in crispy breadcrumbs, the spicy beef and radish stew, and “mini juicy pork buns,” the closest thing to Shanghaiese soup dumplings in the Buffalo area. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Elm Street Bakery back: The East Aurora bakery and restaurant relaunched breakfast, lunch, and early dinner service on May 4. A breakfast menu includes smoked salmon bialy, hashbrowned potato bowl with salad and egg, and avocado toast with marinated feta. Later in the day, customers can ask banh mi, mushroom tartine, and pizzas like the Market Greens, with kale, radish top pesto, Jimmy Nardello peppers, ricotta cream, parmesan cheese, fontal, fresh mozzarella, lemon, and Aleppo pepper.
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Phone: 652-4720. Read more
Ice cream for all: Barney's Ice Cream, 754 Elmwood Ave., has opened with cool scoops for cream lovers and vegans alike. Expect at least three cow-based and three plant-based flavors when you stop by, courtesy of oat, coconut, and cashew milks, and a few Holsteins. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
More Ike & BG's: Ike Grey's barbecued spare ribs have been an East Side staple since 1998. His son, Steve Butler, has a $3.9 million project coming to 1646 Genesee St. to include new first-floor space for Ike & BG's restaurant, 12 two-bedroom apartments, a banquet room and three commercial retail spaces. "I grew up in that neighborhood and watched it be in the same conditions and neglected for just as long as I've been in it and around it," Butler, who has cooked at Ike & BG's since it opened, told BuffaloNews.com's Ben Tsujimoto. "Nothing's changed ... If I'm able to make that change, why not?" Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Is there any place that I can purchase nduja locally? I have been ordering it online through Amazon, but would prefer to shop locally.
– Ron Groth, Buffalo
A: Wegmans and Whole Foods both carry nduja. I'm checking to see if any of the local charcuterie suspects are making it here in the 716, but so far I've found none.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.