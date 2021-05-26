[BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 26, 2021: BBQ dream comes true on South Transit

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

May 26, 2021

From backyard BBQers to business in Lockport

The South Transit Family Diner was a Lockport fixture, dishing up eggs and pancakes since the 1980s before closing last year.

Don and Victoria Davis were regulars, eating breakfast there with their children, partly because of its proximity to their auto repair business down the street, Davis Automotive.

After the diner went dark “we just kept driving by, and wondering,” said Victoria Davis. “At one point, I looked at him and I just said, wouldn't it be awesome if we did that? If you just turned it into our place?”

Eight years ago, Don Davis got “a little electric smoker.” Their smoker collection has grown, along with their expertise, Victoria said. “A dream of ours has always been to kind of own our own place. When that was going to happen, we didn't know.”

Turns out April was when the Davises would launch South Transit BBQ & Grill, the new draw at 6303 South Transit Road, Lockport.