[BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 26, 2021: BBQ dream comes true on South Transit

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
May 26, 2021
From backyard BBQers to business in Lockport
The South Transit Family Diner was a Lockport fixture, dishing up eggs and pancakes since the 1980s before closing last year.
Don and Victoria Davis were regulars, eating breakfast there with their children, partly because of its proximity to their auto repair business down the street, Davis Automotive.
After the diner went dark “we just kept driving by, and wondering,” said Victoria Davis. “At one point, I looked at him and I just said, wouldn't it be awesome if we did that? If you just turned it into our place?”
Eight years ago, Don Davis got “a little electric smoker.” Their smoker collection has grown, along with their expertise, Victoria said. “A dream of ours has always been to kind of own our own place. When that was going to happen, we didn't know.”
Turns out April was when the Davises would launch South Transit BBQ & Grill, the new draw at 6303 South Transit Road, Lockport.
Bacon and sausage are fine for breakfast sandwich meat, but what if you could choose brisket, rimmed with the spice crust barbecuers call “bark” and redolent of oak and hickory? “The meat that you're going to get for your 7 a.m. breakfast sandwich has literally just came off the pit,” where it’s spent the night.
Two eggs, brisket, and toast ($7.99), and a barbecue breakfast sandwich ($6.99) are two smoked offerings amid waffles, pancakes, and omelets.
Lunch includes barbecue-based sandwiches ($9.95) like a spicy brisket sandwich, topped with banana peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and barbecue sauce, a pulled pork sandwich, and a pulled pork grilled cheese on Texas toast.
Dinner is only Friday and Saturday at present, typically offering an array of meats including pulled pork, including pork ribs, brisket, sausage, chicken dinners and combinations.
They’re still getting used to feeding the masses, so don’t be sore if they run out of something. In barbecue, you can’t just throw another shrimp on the barbie.
The Joyces, first-time restaurant owners, are learning as they go, spirits buoyed by the positive response from customers. “It's been overwhelming,” she said, “but a good overwhelming.”
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday. 7 a.m.-noon Sunday. Closed Wednesday. Phone: 210-3533
DINING REVIEWS
Woo Chon Korea House: The Korean restaurant on Evans Street has been a destination for decades, drawing those keen on tabletop Korean barbecue. The do-it-yourself meal, where people cook marinated beef, pork, poultry, or seafood on an inset gas grill, then choose toppings and side dishes to wrap inside lettuce leaves, gets top marks for both flavor and group participation. Korean soups, stews, stir-fries and more are also well represented. Read more
800 Maple: Fine dining was rocked harder than any other part of our collective menu, but you'd never know it from my recent dinner at 800 Maple. Chef Charles Mallia and sous Mike Smaldone are back, dealing out plate after plate crafted with panache. Tuna tartare with sticky rice and ginger, a pork chop in cherry pepper pan sauce, garganelli with shrimp in Calabrian chile butter, and a lamb Bolognese special were especially enticing in a splurge-worthy setting. Read 2016 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
New lakeshore spot: Lago 210 opened on May 11, right alongside Lake Erie at 4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg. It was last Bedrock Eatery before being battered by storm and circumstances, closed in 2019.
Sweet Pea Bakery owner Audrey Zybala presented Lago 210 as a small-plates restaurant, with an adventurous menu that includes dishes like Low Country Poutine (fries, cheese curds, andouille sausage, shrimp, Creole sauce), crab cake sliders, and surf-and-turf risotto.
There's indoor seating, fire pits to reserve outside, patio seating, and a beach a brief clamber over rocks away. Reservations, highly suggested, can be made through lago210.com. Phone: 246-3022.
Lafayette returns: The Lafayette Brewing Co., inside the Hotel @ Lafayette, 391 Washington St., plans to reopen on June 2. The tap list includes adventurous numbers like the Still a Rockstar sour, with blackberries, raspberries, and pink guava, as well as more mainstream offerings like Lackawanna Lager, a German-style pilsner. Food includes a vegan Sloppy Joe, Nashville fried chicken breasts, and salmon florentine. Read more
Crab al fresco: The garden behind The Crabman, formerly known as Rue Franklin, is open again at 341 Franklin St. If you're fond of engaging pans of seafood in garlic butter under the open sky, this is a prime opportunity. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: I’d be interested to hear which pizza places are on the top of your list.
--Eric Comins, Buffalo
A: My personal current pizza favorites:
Old-school Buffalo: Bocce on Bailey, Picasso’s.
Next-generation Buffalo: Macy’s Place.
Neapolitan: Jay’s Artisan, Grange Community Kitchen.
Detroit style: Jay’s, Marble + Rye.
My last meal pizza: Jay's Detroit Style spicy red top, with cup-and-char pepperoni and cherry peppers.
