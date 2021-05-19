[BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 19, 2021: May Jen readies return in University Heights

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
May 19, 2021
Patio, Thai cuisine added to new May Jen
The oldest Chinese restaurant in town will fire up its woks Thursday, as May Jen starts cooking again three years after being closed by a fire.
At noon Thursday, takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup service will start again at 47 Kenmore Ave. “After three long years of hard work and rebuilding, we are happy to finally be welcoming our customers back,” said owner Susan Leong, a retired cancer research scientist at Roswell Park Cancer Center.
Leong started May Jen with her husband, Jim, on Elmwood Avenue in 1981. Despite the restaurant’s extended closure, she was able to retain the Chinese chef that has cooked at the restaurant for three decades, she said. While May Jen was closed, he worked at a Japanese restaurant.
With that experience and hiring another well-versed cook, the menu has added several dimensions, including dishes from Thailand, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.
The menu’s best-sellers like ginger-garlic chicken, crispy beef, and Singapore noodles remain on the menu, joined by a selection of other Asian notions. Additions include Thai dishes like pad Thai and curry pineapple fried rice, Korean bulgogi rice bowls, and kimchi fried rice with bacon and garlic, and a Japanese sideline that goes from sushi rolls to kaarage chicken, and spicy miso ramen. Check it out at mayjenrestaurant.com.
The restaurant, across from the University at Buffalo’s Main Street campus, has gotten a complete overhaul of the kitchen and dining spaces, and the addition of a small wheelchair accessible patio out front under a Japanese maple tree.
Inside dining, and beer and wine sales, will eventually be added.
The former phone number will not work. The new May Jen phone number is 716-986-9866 (“YUM-YUMM,” Leong pointed out). Hours: noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Tuesdays.
DINING REVIEWS
Hydraulic Hearth: Restaurants are leaner than they were a year ago, trying to do less, with fewer workers. At Hydraulic Hearth, its menu stripped down to pizza, sandwiches, salads, and snazzy cocktails, it works, a sociable space to gather. It's like a neighborhood pizzeria where you put in your order at the counter and wait – but the pizza is better, vegans are taken care of, and the cocktails are top-notch. Read more
Next week: Woo Chon Korea House: In Williamsville, Korean tabletop barbecue's sole Western New York outpost yet abides. Its other Korean standards offer plenty for vegetarians, and even two vegan dishes, japchae (stir-fried potato starch noodles, vegetables, tofu in sesame oil), and dolsot bibimbap (veggies, rice, tofu in a blazing hot stone bowl that develops a rice crust).
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Tappo pool club opening: Tickets are on sale for the opening of the Tappo Day Club, 140 Chandler St., Black Rock's latest summertime amenity. For $25, you get access to the site, locker room, and poolside, though the listing does warn the pool itself will be off-limits for the opening. You also get a poolside beach chair, first come, first served, and access to food and drink opportunities. Read more
Farewell Louie's: Angelo Turco and his sister Debbie ended 50 years running Louie's Original Footlongs after business conditions made them miserable. Their father, Louis Turco, led the first 20 years. "I am retiring the Louie’s Footlong brand name and will look for a tenant to lease the location to immediately," Angelo Turco wrote on Facebook. "It has been our pleasure serving you for the past 7 decades." Read more
READER RECIPE
From time to time I'll share a reader recipe in this space. Looking for recipes that count as family heirlooms, fewer than 150 words.
Hungarian Farmer Goulash
2 medium onions, sliced thin
2 tablespoons olive oil
10 hot dogs, chopped
1 teaspoon paprika
Salt and pepper, to taste
½ teaspoon Cajun spice
5 pounds potatoes, peeled
Heat olive oil in deep pot. Brown onions over medium heat. Add hot dogs, and brown.
Cut potatoes into inch-thick pieces. Add to pot with salt, pepper, paprika, and Cajun spice.
Cover with water.
Cook for 45 minutes or until half of the water has evaporated and becomes gravy.
Spoon hot dogs, potatoes, onions and gravy into each bowl. You may want to mash the potatoes with a fork to allow the gravy to be absorbed.
(Andre Toth, a retired psychotherapist, was born in Milan, Italy, in 1937. He learned this recipe from his mother, Rosza Beregy, and has been making it for more than 50 years.)
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.
