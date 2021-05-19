[BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 19, 2021: May Jen readies return in University Heights

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

May 19, 2021

Patio, Thai cuisine added to new May Jen

The oldest Chinese restaurant in town will fire up its woks Thursday, as May Jen starts cooking again three years after being closed by a fire.

At noon Thursday, takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup service will start again at 47 Kenmore Ave. “After three long years of hard work and rebuilding, we are happy to finally be welcoming our customers back,” said owner Susan Leong, a retired cancer research scientist at Roswell Park Cancer Center.

Leong started May Jen with her husband, Jim, on Elmwood Avenue in 1981. Despite the restaurant’s extended closure, she was able to retain the Chinese chef that has cooked at the restaurant for three decades, she said. While May Jen was closed, he worked at a Japanese restaurant.

With that experience and hiring another well-versed cook, the menu has added several dimensions, including dishes from Thailand, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.