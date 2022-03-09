[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 9, 2022: Jamaican chef gets Larkinville workshop

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
March 9, 2022
Darian Bryan creates dream job in Larkinville
Since arriving from Jamaica, Darian Bryan’s culinary career has taken him from flipping flapjacks at Denny’s to fine dining, to feeding Fisher Price corporate executives.
In January, Bryan took the next step, unveiling a dedicated space for his culinary company, Plating Society, in Larkinville.
At 799 Seneca St., Plating Society has started hosting ticketed dinners, cooking classes, and private events, while offering periodic takeout dinner menus. After getting a culinary education at Erie Community College and spending years of long hours in restaurant kitchens, including a sous chef role at fine dining veteran Hutch’s, Bryan – now a husband and a father – looked for another way to make a living.
After winning the respect and patronage of Buffalo Bills players with his work, Bryan decided to try out for another sort of chef role: the entertainer. “I didn't want to work the crazy hours in restaurants any more, I wanted to be home with my family,” Bryan said. “I wanted to be the personality, the chef who cooks and entertains.”
At Plating Society, “my model is bringing the chef from the back of the house to the front,” he said. “I want to be able to have conversations with my guests. I want to be able to wear nice custom chef jackets, greaseless, because I'm not rushing to feed a ton of people.”
His next dinner is March 20, when ticket holders will enjoy a five-course repast of conch fritters, coconut curry shrimp, red pea soup, oxtails, and coconut lime crème brulee. Tickets, $150, are available through theplatingsociety.com.
“I'm not saying I won't open a regular restaurant,” Bryan said. “But this is what it's going to be for now.”
DINING REVIEWS
Golden Hill: Red Pepper alum Saw Wang welcomes customers to Golden Hill, at the corner of Harlem Road and Sheridan Drive in Amherst, with snappy service and a polished menu of Chinese, Chinese-American, and Thai dishes. Tangy West Lake beef soup, wok-fired jumbo shrimp in a drift of crunchy, savory oatmeal, and custardy eggplant in garlic sauce are worth a try. Read more
Next week: Cafe Bar Moriarty: There's been precious little Spanish cuisine in Western New York restaurants since Aro closed in 2017. That's changed since Caitlin and Thomas Moriarty opened Cafe Bar Moriarty next to their Moriarty Meats local-focused butcher shop at 1650 Elmwood Ave., offering dishes drawn from the store's wealth of ingredients. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Swede breakfast: When's the last time you had a nice omelette of korv, potatoes, and lingonberry jelly? Ecklof Bakery, 832 Foote St., Jamestown, has started serving breakfast in addition to its danishes and doughnuts. Available 7 to 11 a.m., the menu features the housemade Swedish potato-and-meat sausage called korv, in omelettes ($7.99), breakfast burritos ($8.50), and the Viking Bowl ($8.99), with a choice of toast or baking powder biscuit. Read more
More Bellini's: The little Italian restaurant tucked behind Kleinhans Music Hall has expanded its hours, adding Wednesday dinner service to its Thursday-to-Saturday routine, starting at 5 p.m. With shrimp thermidor, salmon piccata, and pork chop Dijonnaise on the current menu, it'll also open Sundays 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 716-342-2388 for reservations. Read more
Lunch at Coco: The French-inspired bistro at 888 Main St. has resumed serving weekday lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., restoring one of Buffalo's classier upscale lunch options after a two-year absence. Read more
Seneca One brews: Tenants and visitors at Buffalo's skyscraper can tap into offerings from Brooklyn's Other Half Brewing in a plaza outbuilding at 1 Seneca St. Drafts including Double Kohatsu Chroma, an imperial IPA, and canned beer are available to drink, or to go. Hours: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: I wonder if your sources have any information on how the deep-fried onions on this Your Host restaurant's fabled WOW burger were prepared.
My friends and I have craved this Buffalo treat for years, but I am unable to duplicate the onions.
--Rick, Cheektowaga
A: So far, no luck. Perhaps a reader can help.
As Buffalo historian Steve Cichon noted, in 1968, there were 38 Your Host locations, with more than 850 employees serving 11 million meals a year. The last 11 Your Host restaurants closed up for good in 1993.
Chances are good there's a Your Host griddle artiste out there with the answer. If so, please send it to agalarneau@buffnews.com.
