[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 9, 2022: Jamaican chef gets Larkinville workshop

Lunch at Coco: The French-inspired bistro at 888 Main St. has resumed serving weekday lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., restoring one of Buffalo's classier upscale lunch options after a two-year absence. Read more

Seneca One brews: Tenants and visitors at Buffalo's skyscraper can tap into offerings from Brooklyn's Other Half Brewing in a plaza outbuilding at 1 Seneca St. Drafts including Double Kohatsu Chroma, an imperial IPA, and canned beer are available to drink, or to go. Hours: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: I wonder if your sources have any information on how the deep-fried onions on this Your Host restaurant's fabled WOW burger were prepared.

My friends and I have craved this Buffalo treat for years, but I am unable to duplicate the onions.

--Rick, Cheektowaga

A: So far, no luck. Perhaps a reader can help.