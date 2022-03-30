[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 30, 2022: Chef returns to Corfu with BBQ restaurant

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
March 30, 2022
Rada comes home
Nick Rada grew up in the Village of Corfu, graduating from Pembroke High School in 1999 before his culinary career took him across the country, then around world.
After working in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Las Vegas, New York City, Australia, and Indonesia, Rada returned to Western New York with his wife, Fanchonya Swingler, to raise a family.
Back in Corfu, population 795, Rada finally got to open a restaurant of his own there March 18. Burnin’ Barrel BBQ, 10 E. Main St., less than a block from the intersection of routes 77 and 33, serves meat cooked low and slow, and the side dishes to match. Brisket is $20 with two sides, which include potato salad, cole slaw, and sometimes dishes like cowboy caviar or red beans and rice.
If you want to catch some of that beef brisket, here’s how it works: Rada posts his menu for the day on Facebook and Instagram in the wee hours, after he’s loaded his smoker with beef, pork, chicken, and sausage. He starts selling at noon, and stops when it’s gone.
“They're coming in, and every day is a sellout,” Rada said, “Not only family and people here in Corfu, I have people coming out from Rochester, from Buffalo, just all over the place coming in, and I'm just blown away by the support.”
Hours: noon to 5 p.m. or sold out, Wednesday through Friday. Phone: 585-599-1092.
DINING REVIEWS
Lago 210: The chef who opened Lucia's on the Lake now fills Lago 210, a much smaller place even closer to the water's edge. Alex Diaczenko's knack for elevating familiar dishes in bold ways would have earned my recommendation even before he started drawing on his Ukrainian mother's cooking lessons to offer borscht and more Ukrainian dishes to raise money to help victims of Russia's war. Read more
Next week: Frankie Primo's North: Summer can't come soon enough for the vast patio next to Frankie Primo's North in North Tonawanda. Jay Manno has transplanted the Italianate graces of his Chippewa restaurant to Niagara County. Fennel and citrus salad, artichokes baked under breadcrumbs, and pizzas like the uova e tartufo, with proscuitto, mozzarella, and a fried egg, all beckon. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Ulrich's returns: The historic tavern near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus got back into the beer and hospitality business for St. Patrick's Day. Sal Buscaglia's place, whose 1868 birth as a saloon has earned a spot in Buffalo's history books, has modest hours at the 674 Ellicott St. location, 3 p.m. until evening Wednesday through Friday, and Sunday. Read more
Dobutsu finale: The restaurant at 500 Seneca St. has its last day Saturday, April 9. After a brief hiatus, it will reopen as Compass Run, a regional Southern restaurant featuring seafood from the Gulf of Mexico. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Hatch gets new life: The City of Buffalo has awarded the contract for city waterfront hotdog stand The Hatch and the neighboring restaurant space that was last William K’s, with summertime ice cream at the Erie Basin Marina a possibility again.
Angelo Canna Jr., the sole bidder on the opportunity, operates Hooked, and the Juicery in Delaware Park. William K's will become a sports bar, with local and other beer on tap.
Besides reopening The Hatch and the sit-down restaurant, Canna plans to introduce The Juicery in an adjacent concessions building, offering soft-serve ice cream as well as healthy options like smoothies, fresh fruit, salads and pita pockets, similar to what is found at Delaware Park.
The Hatch and William K’s, formerly operated by Molly Koessler, had been dark for two years. Canna hopes to open in May. -- Jonathan D. Epstein Read more
Prize cheese: Galbani Classic ricotta made at Lactalis' South Buffalo plant won a gold medal in the 2022 World Cheese Championships when honors were announced March 22. Lactalis, the U.S. division of France's Group Lactalis and parent of Galbani and Sorrento brands, employs about 600 people at its 2376 South Park Ave. facility.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Do people really eat snails in Buffalo? I dared my son, and he's game, so what are our choices?
--Jenny G., Buffalo
A: Heck yes. Try escargot, to use the French term, at places like Graylynn, 537 Main St., where they're bathed in rum, garlic, and herbs, with allspice ($12). Or the most decadent version in town, the escargot fromage at The Dove, 3002 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, where snails are sauteed in garlic butter and served on a big frico, or cheese crisp.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
