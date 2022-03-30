[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 30, 2022: Chef returns to Corfu with BBQ restaurant

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

March 30, 2022

Rada comes home

Nick Rada grew up in the Village of Corfu, graduating from Pembroke High School in 1999 before his culinary career took him across the country, then around world.

After working in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Las Vegas, New York City, Australia, and Indonesia, Rada returned to Western New York with his wife, Fanchonya Swingler, to raise a family.

Back in Corfu, population 795, Rada finally got to open a restaurant of his own there March 18. Burnin’ Barrel BBQ, 10 E. Main St., less than a block from the intersection of routes 77 and 33, serves meat cooked low and slow, and the side dishes to match. Brisket is $20 with two sides, which include potato salad, cole slaw, and sometimes dishes like cowboy caviar or red beans and rice.

If you want to catch some of that beef brisket, here’s how it works: Rada posts his menu for the day on Facebook and Instagram in the wee hours, after he’s loaded his smoker with beef, pork, chicken, and sausage. He starts selling at noon, and stops when it’s gone.