[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 24, 2021: Juicery returning to Delaware Park

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
March 24, 2021
Canna takes on park passion project
Work has started on the octagonal building on the north side of Delaware Park for the return of an old favorite: The Juicery.
Beloved as a late-1990s al fresco opportunity for passersby and parkgoers alike, The Juicery offered a concentration of health-conscious and nutritious choices that were ahead of their time, in some regards. While the company operated several locations, the seasonal Delaware Park spot – near the intersection of Nottingham and Meadow – was a sentimental favorite for many.
Now veteran operator Angelo Canna Jr., whose interests include Hooked and Dos on the Lake, is bringing The Juicery back.
It’s not just the name, either – Canna has talked to the former owner and gotten the original recipes. “I want to make it exactly what it used to be,” he said. “Smoothies, tuna pockets with the famous miso sauce and alfalfa sprouts, all that,” he said.
Another factor in keeping the menu healthy: there’s no deep fryer in the building, and considering what a hood and fire suppression system would cost, there isn’t going to be one installed.
His goal is simple: “I want to make it efficient, consistent, and open seven days a week.” He’s planning to open by May. Eventually, Canna said, he plans to put a farmer’s market next to the stand, and organize hayrides and weather appropriate activities into the winter.
Canna, who was also an original partner in Lucia’s on the Lake, has typically been involved in higher-end restaurant operations. This one, he explained, is personal.
“I grew up in the neighborhood,” Canna said. “I hated to see it as an eyesore for so many years, and I’m bringing it back.”
At this place, he can be a little more casual, with a more relaxed atmosphere. “It’s definitely a labor of love,” he said. “I'm done walking around asking people how their salmon is.” READ MORE
DINING REVIEWS
Café Godot: The excellence of this tiny luncheonette at 388 Porter Ave. slips into the picture in subtle ways. Meatless keftedes sneak mint into play, and that bracing dressing on the Mamma Mia salad gets its refreshing character from fennel vinegar. From Redlinski’s kielbasa to juices from nearby Khari’s Café, this menu is powered by community. Read more
The Grange Community Kitchen: From dazzling pastries to thoughtful cocktails and a first-rate Neapolitan-style pizza lineup, Grange has taken the possibilities of locally-inspired menus to extraordinary heights. Order hummus with warm laffa bread baked just for you, and find out how good simplicity can feel. Try the confit potato pizza, or the Thorpe’s citrus salad, a carnival ride of acid and funk that delivers Florida sunshine to Hamburg by way of Bangkok. Read 2017 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Mississippi Mudds blooms: The crocuses are blooming in the City of Tonawanda. In another sure sign of spring, Mississippi Mudd’s has welcomed its first customers at 313 Niagara St. The second-story deck with views of park and Niagara River opened up on March 20, re-establishing a premier source for Ranch bacon double cheeseburgers with fried pickle chips, sweet potato fries, and Mudd sundaes (vanilla custard, brownie, hot fudge, peanut butter, whipped cream). Read more
Marble + Rye returns: Farm-to-table standout Marble + Rye, at 112 Genesee St., welcomes customers back to its dining room March 25 for dinner.
Expect a less formal format, a “bar-lounge experience,” where you’ll get your food, but not quite the concentrated attention of a server. “We’ve been working tirelessly to create a fun, safe and inviting atmosphere that doesn’t just offer a ‘sit down, turn that table’ restaurant experience,” owners explained on Facebook. “We’re changing up our focus when it comes to drinks and offering not only our solid, beloved classics, but the option to make nearly every cocktail alcohol-free.” Read more
Bandana’s unveils renovations: Bandana’s Bar & Grill, 930 Lake Road, Youngstown, has reopened following an extensive refresher for the family tavern-restaurant. Chef-owner Robert Kudel, his wife and partner Melissa, and their team, are back feeding northern Niagara County, with a tidied up interior as well as the new-ish alfresco section out back. Read 2019 review
Euro Sundays: Standout Polish cuisine from the dynamic Warsaw-born duo of Margaret Zdzieszynski and Krystyna Skrzypek is now available on the Lord’s Day in Geneseo. If even a fraction of the Polish food fans of Buffalo make the pilgrimage to the idyllic Main Street anchoring this college town, they’ll meet a true dynamic duo of cosmopolitan restauranting, and six soups per day including a sour rye white borscht with sausage I’ve been missing something fierce. Read 2020 review
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Taste of Buffalo scholarship: High school seniors considering food service education are invited to apply for the Taste of Buffalo scholarship. Four $500 awards will be presented to students who can apply them to non-tuition expenses. Application form is online at tasteofbuffalo.com/scholarship-application.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: To your knowledge, are there any Filipino restaurants in Western New York?
--Rick Zylka, North Tonawanda
A: No, and more's the pity. The cuisine is up there with Spanish, Malaysian, and Turkish in my dream menu, with memories of invigoratingly sour sinigang tamarind soup, and crackly-skinned lechon pork. Anyone with clues to follow to any of these flavors locally, please drop me a line at the email below.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
