[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 24, 2021: Juicery returning to Delaware Park

His goal is simple: “I want to make it efficient, consistent, and open seven days a week.” He’s planning to open by May. Eventually, Canna said, he plans to put a farmer’s market next to the stand, and organize hayrides and weather appropriate activities into the winter.

Canna, who was also an original partner in Lucia’s on the Lake, has typically been involved in higher-end restaurant operations. This one, he explained, is personal.

“I grew up in the neighborhood,” Canna said. “I hated to see it as an eyesore for so many years, and I’m bringing it back.”

At this place, he can be a little more casual, with a more relaxed atmosphere. "It's definitely a labor of love," he said. "I'm done walking around asking people how their salmon is."

