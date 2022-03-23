[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 23, 2022: Buffalo farm-to-table leader moving on from Craving

ASK THE READERS

Since the Your Host question went swimmingly, here's another reader with a last-ditch-hope question.

Vince asks: "Many years ago a bar called Quinn’s Pitchers Mound, around Kenmore and Military, sponsored the baseball team I was on. We would go to the bar after every game for some beers and always get a Quinn’s Special -- an amazing hot sandwich with cheese, cold cuts, and other flavors. I’ve searched for a recipe for this sandwich for years, but have had no luck. I know this is a long shot, but that sandwich was so great, that I have to try."

If you can help, please advise.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: I recently spent two weeks in Egypt and really enjoyed the food. Is there any restaurant in Western New York that you know of that serves Egyptian cuisine?

--Lori, Buffalo

A: No, I’m sad to say. Venus in University Plaza is owned by an Egyptian fellow, and they once had ful medames and koshary on the menu, but it’s no longer listed. Sorry to be the bearer of bad tidings.