[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 23, 2022: Buffalo farm-to-table leader moving on from Craving

March 23, 2022
Goetz selling Craving to sous
Chef-owner Adam Goetz of Craving, 1472 Hertel Ave., is selling the restaurant to longtime sous chef Patrick Chmura, ending 15 years of Buffalo restaurateurship.
If you’ve noticed more Buffalo restaurants proudly offering local farmers’ work on their menus, Goetz is one of the people you can thank.
At Craving, in 2013, Goetz took on the challenge of building a menu based on what local farmers had to offer. Standard restaurant suppliers couldn’t give Goetz what he wanted, so he led a crew taking on work that most restaurants outsource. They broke down lamb, pig, and veal carcasses to ensure a supply of fresh Western New York meat, and preserved vegetables for use through the winter. He pored over seed catalogs with farmers, cutting deals for plants he wanted in next year’s dishes.
Goetz proved Buffalo restaurants could buy local, broadening the depth and variety of connections between local fields and their hungry neighbors, while winning accolades including a James Beard House invitation. Chmura, who helped Goetz start Craving, will probably change the menu but not the mission, he said.
As for Goetz, he’ll do classes and events, but he’s done with regular kitchen duties, because he’d rather be there when his son comes home from school, among other things.
“I'm doing this because you know over the course of the last two years, I came to the realization of what I was missing for the previous 28 years. Being home with my kids, doing things with my family, kind of reprioritizing how I spend my time,” Goetz said. “To be clear, this was this was a plan that we had in place pre-Covid. It was going to be more of like a five-year plan. Then, you know, it just ended up being a three-year plan.”
DINING REVIEWS
Peking Quick One: Tonawanda has a powerhouse Chinese restaurant hidden in a bland plaza near Brighton and Eggert. Whether it's a value priced General Tso's chicken lunch, egg foo yung with gravy, or Chinese Chinese delights like Sichuanese poached spicy slices of pork, Peking Quick One has kept its fans happy through some rocky years. Read more
Next week: Frankie Primo's +39 North: The class of Chippewa Italian dining standard Frankie Primo's +39 has been transplanted in Niagara County, a block south of the Riviera Theatre. With its long bar, vast patio and a well-practiced menu of pastas, pizzas, and more, summer can't come fast enough. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Orchard Park pastry: Ginger Snap Patisserie celebrated its grand opening March 16 at 6572 E Quaker St, Orchard Park, with Manhattan restaurant veteran and Culinary Institute of America grad Sara Reynolds at the helm. Stop by for a piece of quiche, cakes by the slice, or classic French pastry like croissants and the Paris-Brest, pate choux pastry filled with praline cream.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-667-6879. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Waxlight lessons: Learn about cognac in the company of certified sommelier and cocktail artist Tony Rials in the bar at Waxlight, 27 Chandler St. That's six brandies and snacks, focusing on French types like cognac and armagnac. It's 4 p.m. Sunday; $85 tickets available through jessica@waxlightbaravin.com. Read more
ASK THE READERS
Since the Your Host question went swimmingly, here's another reader with a last-ditch-hope question.
Vince asks: "Many years ago a bar called Quinn’s Pitchers Mound, around Kenmore and Military, sponsored the baseball team I was on. We would go to the bar after every game for some beers and always get a Quinn’s Special -- an amazing hot sandwich with cheese, cold cuts, and other flavors. I’ve searched for a recipe for this sandwich for years, but have had no luck. I know this is a long shot, but that sandwich was so great, that I have to try."
If you can help, please advise.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: I recently spent two weeks in Egypt and really enjoyed the food. Is there any restaurant in Western New York that you know of that serves Egyptian cuisine?
--Lori, Buffalo
A: No, I’m sad to say. Venus in University Plaza is owned by an Egyptian fellow, and they once had ful medames and koshary on the menu, but it’s no longer listed. Sorry to be the bearer of bad tidings.
But not all is gloom: Put August on your calendar. That month, the St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda holds its annual Egyptian Festival, which features Egyptian home cooking, both savory and desserts. So you have that to look forward to, at least?
