[BN[ Food & Drink newsletter March 2, 2022: Family style Colombian meals coming to West Side

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
March 2, 2022
Colombian meals on Massachusetts Avenue
After working in Buffalo food trucks and kitchens for a decade, Diego Castillo decided last year to finally cook his own food for the neighbors.
In November, the native of Colombia offered a series of soups he prepared using the rentable kitchen at Massachusetts Avenue Project, the food-centered community nonprofit at 387 Massachusetts Ave. Sales of lentil-and-chorizo and ajiaco, a Colombian chicken-potato-corn specialty, were encouraging, so Castillo decided to branch out.
Family meals are his jam this time around, every two weeks in March and April. Sancocho de gallina, traditional Colombian chicken stew with yuca, plantains, and potatoes, apple slaw with pecans, and “burnt” Basque cheesecake are what’s for dinner Monday. Folks can order through his website, brevakitchen.com, and pick up dinner at Massachusetts Avenue Project.
Breva Kitchen decided to offer a price range to make dinners affordable to more people, said Anna Miller, Castillo’s wife. “We believe in food that is whole and healthy and made from scratch. We also believe good food should be accessible, so these dinners will be sliding scale pricing. People pay what they can afford for a healthy, home-cooked meal for their family.”
Pequena, dinner for one or two (pint of stew, salad, dessert) is priced at $10 to $20; mediana, for three or four (quart of stew, scaled-up salad, dessert) $20 to $40; grande, for more (48 ounces stew, more salad and dessert) is $40 to $60.
“More than your traditional restaurant takeout, we want these dinners to feel like they’re cooked by your friend,” Miller said, “and hope they bring people together around a table for some stress-free time together.”
DINING REVIEWS
Hayes Seafood House: You may already know that the Clarence seafood business, built on generations of experience, delivers reliable New England style crumbed fried feasts. A recent visit found the specials menu, offering more ambitious fare like blackened swordfish with butternut squash, is another reason to drop anchor at Hayes Seafood House. Read more
Next week: Golden Hill: A standout Sichuan restaurant at Sheridan and Harlem in Amherst has been replaced by Golden Hill, a place with solid cooking and an even broader menu. Check in for Thai and Chinese-American dishes, along with more sterling Sichuan cuisine, like chicken with fresh pepper and beef and tripe in chile sauce. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
New Edge of Town: The food-forward tavern at 2308 Genesee St. reopened last month under new management. The fish fry remains, though the salad bar is history. New offerings include dishes like shrimp and grits and smothered pork chops. Hours: 4 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 4 p.m. through 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Phone: 716-248-2001. Read more
Rayzor's returns: Former Buffalo Sabre Rob Ray's Eden restaurant will fire up its grills again March 11. Rayzor's Dawg House, 8178 N. Main St., will resume filling customers' burger and frank needs at 11 a.m. after closing in October. Phone: 716-575-4331. Read more
Seneca Texas Hots: The South Buffalo Texas Hot outlet at 2449 Seneca St. has resumed service under new management, with a soft opening last Monday. Don't expect the full menu, or dine-in, with service limited to drive-through and takeout for now. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Downtown lunch alert: The best lunch deal in Buffalo is back. The Erie Community College's downtown campus E.M. Statler Dining Room has resumed service, with a German menu this week.
Reservations are necessary. Call 716-851-1092. If you can get in, you'll be able to enjoy excellent dishes prepared and served by culinary students, like pork schnitzel with potato pancake, braised red cabbage, carrots, rutabaga ($9.95), or beef short rib sauerbraten with spaetzle, vegetables, and gingersnap gravy ($10.95). Apple strudel ($3.95) is on tap for dessert. Read more
Fermentation dinner: The idea of a fermentation dinner has been bubbling in the Barrel + Brine pickle and kombucha factory for some time. On Sunday, a five-course meal ($65 and tip) includes Korean pickled scallop (kimchi cracker, smoked mayonnaise), preserved mushroom tartine (labneh, cured yolk), and braised cured brisket (tallow potato confit, lacto rutabaga, koji barley butter). Get tickets here
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: My wife and I will be hosting her friend from Hungary for a couple of weeks this summer. Do you have any dining recommendations for us so we can impress her with Buffalo's take on classic Hungarian cooking?
--John Emhoff, West Seneca
A: Sir, it is my solemn duty to tell you there is zero Hungarian food regularly on Buffalo menus. Nichts, nada, semmi.
I mean, Schwabl’s makes a lovely goulash with dumplings, but that’s a German take on a Hungarian dish. Having been sensitized to real Hungarian cuisine by a friend with the nom du cuisine Paprika Princess, I know the difference, starting with paprika quality and quantity.
Steven Gedra of The Black Sheep occasionally runs chicken paprikash. That’s it.
I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve pushed langos, the garlicky cheese-topped fried potato dough street snack, as a concept on numerous restaurant operators. To no avail.
I'm sure it is hardly solace, but I share your hunger.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.
