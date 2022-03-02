[BN[ Food & Drink newsletter March 2, 2022: Family style Colombian meals coming to West Side

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Colombian meals on Massachusetts Avenue

After working in Buffalo food trucks and kitchens for a decade, Diego Castillo decided last year to finally cook his own food for the neighbors.

In November, the native of Colombia offered a series of soups he prepared using the rentable kitchen at Massachusetts Avenue Project, the food-centered community nonprofit at 387 Massachusetts Ave. Sales of lentil-and-chorizo and ajiaco, a Colombian chicken-potato-corn specialty, were encouraging, so Castillo decided to branch out.

Family meals are his jam this time around, every two weeks in March and April. Sancocho de gallina, traditional Colombian chicken stew with yuca, plantains, and potatoes, apple slaw with pecans, and “burnt” Basque cheesecake are what’s for dinner Monday. Folks can order through his website, brevakitchen.com, and pick up dinner at Massachusetts Avenue Project.