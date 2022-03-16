[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 16, 2022: Ristorante Lombardo invests in Hertel's future

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
March 16, 2022
The next generation of Ristorante Lombardo
Ristorante Lombardo, one of the Buffalo’s leading fine dining restaurants, is launching a thorough update aimed at keeping the restaurant relevant as it approaches the half-century mark.
The patio at 1198 Hertel Ave. will expand to line up with the neighboring façade and sidewalk. The installation of retractable windows and heaters aims to make it a reliable dining space from spring through fall, said Tommy Lombardo, a third-generation owner. His grandfather opened the place in 1975.
The $600,000 project goes beyond new exterior paint, doors and windows, and a redecorated dining room, Lombardo said, to present a more modern face to the denizens of one of Buffalo’s most vital commercial neighborhoods. “We're replacing the columns with more natural looking concrete as opposed to the early ’90s fake Italian columns pollens we have out there,” Lombardo said. “Then they’ll look a little bit more like they belong there.”
The restaurant will remain open through the construction work, Lombardo said, which will depend on supplies arriving as expected. With a project made of steel and glass and custom windows, “you can’t just go to Home Depot,” Lombardo said. “We’re hoping we’ll be done by the end of May.”
A heated concrete slab under the patio and overhead heaters will help keep it warm. But “as a business owner, one of the things I'm most curious about is how willing people are going to be to eat out there when it's 45 degrees outside,” Lombardo said. “I'm very curious to see how easy or difficult it is to convince people to eat out there. That remains to be seen.”
Cafe Bar Moriarty: Caitlin and Tom Moriarty fell in love with Spanish food, then brought that home to Buffalo in their little restaurant next to their butcher shop on Elmwood Avenue. Its name -- and much more -- was inspired by Cafe Bar Bilbao, one of Caitlin's favorite spots. Tapas, small dishes called pinxtos in the Basque style, plus meat and seafood drawn from the store have Buffalonians comparing it to that little place they loved in Europe. Read more
Next week: Peking Quick One: Throughout the recent unpleasantness, Tonawanda's Peking Quick One kept right on doing what has kept it open for 11 years -- delivering top-flight Chinese food and bargain prices. From $6.95 lunch combos to Sichuan-fired thrill rides like poached spicy slices of pork, the little place on Somerville Avenue has brought Chinese home cooking home for Tonawandans. Read more
Nola Buffalo: The Theatre District building formerly occupied by Bambino and Brownstone Bistro came back to life last month as a New Orleans themed restaurant. At 297 Franklin St., owner Brandon Carr, who also operates The Quarter on Virginia Street, offers a menu of Creole and Cajun favorites like a catfish po'boy sandwich ($14), shrimp etouffee ($23), and seafood gumbo ($24). Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Phone: 716-919-6652. Read more
Sterling corned beef: On St. Patrick’s Day, The Sterling’s former owners, John Gardon and Judy Russo, will be dishing up their corned beef and cabbage at Shango Bistro in University Heights.
The restaurant, 3260 Main St., will be open noon to 9 p.m., serving corned beef sandwiches and dinners, Reubens, Guinness beef stew, and shepard's pie. Reservations suggested, through shangobistro.net or 716-837-2326. Take out available as well. Read more
The reader searching for answers about how Your Host got the onions on the WOW burger drew responses from many readers -- and quite possibly an answer.
Frank Williams, who worked for Your Host in the late 1950s early in a career that would wind up as a Marriott regional vice president, noted "everything came in ready to cook except vegetables and fruits."
The onion rings "in our days came from the Sher-Del commissary on Delaware Avenue and were sent to all locations. ... The breading was probably the key."
Another correspondent passed along this from an unnamed former commissary employee: "Whole white onions chopped in a Hobart vegetable chopper mixed with Modern Maid Redibreader, par fried at Sher-Del, finish fried at the restaurants.” And a note: Your Host used vegetable oil. You can’t fry too many at a time, as they will drop the temperature of the oil and soak up more oil.
A quick Google shows that Modern Maid Redibreader is still for sale.
Once again, dear readers, proving that we are smarter than me, I'm going to declare this case golden brown and delicious.
If you order food from restaurants through your phone, tablet, or computer, please understand the ways your hunger might be waylaid to sap the restaurant's profits. Here's a recent Ars Technica article about a lawsuit alleging Google hijacked millions of customers and restaurant orders with “order online” buttons in search results that restaurants never requested. Remember: To support local restaurants, whenever possible, order from those restaurants' websites, or ask your favorite restaurants how you should order from them. Read more
