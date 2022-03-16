[BN] Food & Drink newsletter March 16, 2022: Ristorante Lombardo invests in Hertel's future

Sterling corned beef: On St. Patrick’s Day, The Sterling’s former owners, John Gardon and Judy Russo, will be dishing up their corned beef and cabbage at Shango Bistro in University Heights.

The restaurant, 3260 Main St., will be open noon to 9 p.m., serving corned beef sandwiches and dinners, Reubens, Guinness beef stew, and shepard's pie. Reservations suggested, through shangobistro.net or 716-837-2326. Take out available as well. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

The reader searching for answers about how Your Host got the onions on the WOW burger drew responses from many readers -- and quite possibly an answer.

Frank Williams, who worked for Your Host in the late 1950s early in a career that would wind up as a Marriott regional vice president, noted "everything came in ready to cook except vegetables and fruits."

The onion rings "in our days came from the Sher-Del commissary on Delaware Avenue and were sent to all locations. ... The breading was probably the key."