[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 9, 2021: Oliver's Warhol gets place of his own

Inside, he’s expecting seating for 55 to 60 customers, not fine dining, but focused cooking using local ingredients whenever possible.

Tasting menus of nine to 12 courses would be offered at a six-seat chef’s counter next to the pass, the window where servers pick up dishes. Up front, a lounge area with, cocktails, snacks or elevated tapas, echoing his time in Spain.

“When you get into these old re-dos, you open up Pandora’s box,” Schutte warned. New electrical and plumbing systems, plus a complete commercial kitchen installation, from air intakes and hood to fire suppression and grease trap, lay ahead for the building.

In Hamburg, Warhol will be getting another wish come true: living upstairs from his restaurant. “I’ll be moved in by the end of the year, hopefully,” he said.

His goal is a place where people can simply, really relax.

“I want people to feel like they just happen to be hanging out at my place today.”

DINING REVIEWS