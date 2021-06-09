[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 9, 2021: Oliver's Warhol gets place of his own

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
June 9, 2021
Hamburg chef getting hometown chance
If all goes as planned, it will have taken Ross Warhol about 15 years of work to earn a restaurant he could shape to his own design.
After working at Daniel’s as a teenager, the Hamburg native did training shifts at some of the world’s top restaurants, becoming executive chef at Delaware Avenue fine dining veteran Oliver’s in 2016. More recently, Warhol designed the menu at Britesmith Brewing, the brewery-restaurant at Ellicott Creek in Williamsville.
By spring 2023, Warhol hopes to come home to Hamburg to open a restaurant at the former Water Valley Nursery, 6666 Gowanda State Road.
He’s got big plans for the place, and will work on transforming it with David Schutte, an owner of Oliver’s, Britesmith, and Warhol’s business partner in Hamburg.
It’s early, so details can change. But Warhol laid out five areas of interest.
Outside, expect a smoker turning out barbecue, and a place for live music, “like a Texas BBQ and sausage yard,” Warhol said. “A super casual place to get some good cold beer, barbecue, and maybe a three-piece bluegrass band.”
Inside, he’s expecting seating for 55 to 60 customers, not fine dining, but focused cooking using local ingredients whenever possible.
Tasting menus of nine to 12 courses would be offered at a six-seat chef’s counter next to the pass, the window where servers pick up dishes. Up front, a lounge area with, cocktails, snacks or elevated tapas, echoing his time in Spain.
“When you get into these old re-dos, you open up Pandora’s box,” Schutte warned. New electrical and plumbing systems, plus a complete commercial kitchen installation, from air intakes and hood to fire suppression and grease trap, lay ahead for the building.
In Hamburg, Warhol will be getting another wish come true: living upstairs from his restaurant. “I’ll be moved in by the end of the year, hopefully,” he said.
His goal is a place where people can simply, really relax.
“I want people to feel like they just happen to be hanging out at my place today.”
DINING REVIEWS
Connor's: Sneaky-good West Seneca family restaurant has quietly been keeping the natives happy with fish fries, beef on weck, and Yankee pot roast. But lately it's also offered Detroit-style pizza, rimmed in crispy cheese, along with longtime favorites like the French onion chicken, covered in Swiss, provolone, and mozzarella before being run under the broiler. And German potato salad that's absolutely wunderbar. Read more
Next week: 755 Restaurant: The best Lebanese food in Western New York is worth the drive, but something about its addresses makes some map systems spit the bit. I'll get you there, so you can try the truly outstanding work of Basma Mehri and her family. Tabouli, kababs, the vegan sampler platter, and maybe the Lebanese beef tartare called kibbee nayee -- but definitely keep the orange blossom water flan in mind. Read 2015 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Billygans till Labor Day: Owners of the breaktfast-and-lunch spot Billygans, 38 Niagara St., are looking for someone to take over after Labor Day.
Bill and Nancy Karcher opened the City of Tonawanda spot in 2017, but have decided to retire after the summer. "It's a happy sad time," their Facebook post said. "Hugs and kisses, Bill and Nancy." Read more
Gallo Loco: The original Gallo Coal-Fired Pizza spot in Lewiston, 800 Center St., has been transformed into a taco operation, with 11 different fillings available as a pair of tacos, a torta sandwich, or a bowl.
Choices range from carne asada, marinated grilled steak ($11), garlic shrimp with mango salsa ($11), and seasoned quinoa ($8). Salads, fajiitas, quesadillas, Jarritos Mexican soda and more round out the menu. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: When I go to the store and buy bread, it lasts for one week and starts to mold. I bought these Hostess hot dog buns Memorial Day that are supposedly good for literally a whole month according to the date? Is this a typo or witchcraft?
--Christopher Martone, Buffalo
A: If your store bakes bread in-house or it’s labeled “no preservatives” it might not contain calcium propionate, an ingredient in Hostess hot dog buns and a zillion other bread products with multistate delivery zones.
