[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 30, 2021: Kenmore pizzeria named 28th best in nation

The restaurant is allowing customers to dine inside once more, after spending most of the last year-plus as takeout only. Summer vacation is coming up, so Saturday is the last day to get pizza from Jay’s until the restaurant reopens July 13.

Jay’s was already on the radar of some pizza lovers, but this couldn’t hurt, publicity-wise, Powers said. Founder Jay Langfelder, who opened the shop in 2017, also deserves credit for the honor, Powers said.

“It's so crazy to me that we made the list, and ahead of some people that you kind of look up to, you know? Even people in front of us, you're like, ‘Wow, we made a list, and these guys are on the list, too.’ It's pretty, very, humbling, I guess is the word.”

Today’s menu includes pizza ($17.50) showcasing Plato Dale Farm Swiss chard, with chard pesto, fresh mozzarella, pickled chard stem, lemon, black pepper, and Grana Padano cheese.

It’ll be gone after this week, but more pies honoring local vegetables will be on the new menu, Powers said.