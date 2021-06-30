[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 30, 2021: Kenmore pizzeria named 28th best in nation

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
June 30, 2021
Jay's Artisan Pizzeria 28th in U.S.: Neapolitan experts
Eight months after Joe Powers took over Jay’s Artisan Pizzera, some customers still call him Jay.
It’s an indicator how quality has held up at this destination Kenmore pizzeria, 2872 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, since the ownership change. Though if you knew it was Joe’s hands leading his crew to make those Neapolitan and Detroit-style pizzas all along, it’s not a shock.
Still, it felt pretty good for Powers to get an outside opinion on his work last week. 50TopPizza.it is an Italian website that offers wood-fired pizza fans its picks for the best in several countries. The website isn’t as authoritative as the Michelin Guide, but it is a respected agenda-setter for serious fans of wood-fired pizza.
In last week’s Top 50 United States list, Jay’s was awarded spot No. 28, ahead of Chicago’s Coda de Volpe (31), and San Francisco’s Flour & Water (44).
“Simplicity is the key word. However, simple does not by any means signify easy,” the reviewer wrote of Jay's. “The venue is spartan as is the menu, but the pizzas are absolutely delicious.”
The restaurant is allowing customers to dine inside once more, after spending most of the last year-plus as takeout only. Summer vacation is coming up, so Saturday is the last day to get pizza from Jay’s until the restaurant reopens July 13.
Jay’s was already on the radar of some pizza lovers, but this couldn’t hurt, publicity-wise, Powers said. Founder Jay Langfelder, who opened the shop in 2017, also deserves credit for the honor, Powers said.
“It's so crazy to me that we made the list, and ahead of some people that you kind of look up to, you know? Even people in front of us, you're like, ‘Wow, we made a list, and these guys are on the list, too.’ It's pretty, very, humbling, I guess is the word.”
Today’s menu includes pizza ($17.50) showcasing Plato Dale Farm Swiss chard, with chard pesto, fresh mozzarella, pickled chard stem, lemon, black pepper, and Grana Padano cheese.
It’ll be gone after this week, but more pies honoring local vegetables will be on the new menu, Powers said.
From Langfelder, and from pizzaiola training in Naples, Powers has gotten the idea of prime local freshness headlining pizzas. “Something that's local, that's really great, should be featured on your menu, no matter what else you're doing.”
DINING REVIEWS
B&B BBQ: I've broadened my horizons when it comes to reviews, aiming to include more places where regular people can afford to be regulars. So I'm here to tell you it's worth going out of your way to dig into Brenda Kephart's brisket and dry-rubbed spare ribs at her airy roadside restaurant, served with the usual sides and a few unusual touches. Read more
Next week: Family Thai: Denied my usual landing spot for Burmese, I settled into another dining room in Riverside and ended up stumbling into greatness. The new owners at Family Thai not only nail the Burmese basics and Thai classics, but bring a combination of freshness and finesse to Chinese-Malaysian fusion dishes as well. Try the Burmese fried tofu or pennywort salads, and consider the fried fish noodle soup, gingery broth, noodles, seared haddock, chopped pickled mustard greens, and tomato, with funky-spicy fish sauce on the side. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Allen Street Hardware Cafe: After renovations, Allen Street Hardware Cafe will once again welcome dine-in guests today .
"Buoyed by our faith in the future, we have transformed the interior of the cafe and created a more interesting, inviting menu," owner Mark Goldman said. "Our goal is to provide a comfortable, reasonably priced food and beverage destination that will attract people from the neighborhood and beyond."
Rhode Island style calamari with cherry peppers, parmesan, and arugula ($14) and crab and sweet corn deviled eggs with smoked paprika oil (3 for $5) are on the small plate list. Other choices will include a channa masala chickpea vegan grilled "cheese" sandwich ($14) and an 8-ounce sirloin steak frites with chimichurri ($20).
Amy's Place returns: The University Heights student and vegetarian mainstay has welcomed customers back to the room at 3234 Main St. There are a few changes: no more meat, and no breakfast for now until the crew is sure they have the operation running smoothly, but the Veggie Wet Shoes and Lentil-Berry Sandwich are once again yours for the asking (and paying) across Main Street from the University at Buffalo's South Campus. Ben Tsujimoto has all the details. Read more
House of Gourmet: The diverse and deep Chinese menu at House of Gourmet, 2865 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, is available for dine-in enjoyment again. Time to get reacquainted with that tea-smoked duck ($15.95), and fresh bacon stir-fried with leeks ($13.95). Read 2020 review
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Oliver's vacation: The Delaware Avenue fine dining restaurant will be closed from Sunday through Aug. 9 for renovations. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: I’m trying to find a place that would take a big group reservation (10 adults and three kids) for lunch and is also open on Mondays in the Northtowns and am severely striking out - help?
--@melfecher, Twitter
A: Reservations for lunch on Monday are a tough get. Maybe Glen Park Tavern or El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant on Evans can help. Other places where you could just show up include Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, which has picnic tables out back, either Lloyd Taco Factory location (bonus: excellent cocktails), plus Old Man River and Mississippi Mudd's in Tonawanda along the Niagara River.
Note: I’m on vacation next week, but keep those cards and letters coming to agalarneau@buffnews.com or P.O. Box 100, One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.