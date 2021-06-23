[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 23, 2021: Welcoming customers back to West Side Bazaar

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
June 23, 2021
Bakery added to West Side Bazaar lineup
The restaurant food court inside West Side Bazaar is welcoming customers through its doors again, for the first time in more than a year.
Ethiopian combinations in vegan and meaty versions, dim sum dumplings, ramen, sushi, chicken puff pastries, pad thai, and scores more dishes are still on the menus of six food operations Bazaar fans already know to find at 25 Grant St.
One new spot, Radah Baked Goods, is making its debut. Lavinia and Lee Thomas are running a small bakery operation, harnessing her education in bakery and pastry arts at Erie Community College.
Strawberry crunch and funfetti cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and custom cakes headline Radah’s offerings.
In other changes, Mohammed Yaseen of M Asian Halal has departed, leaving a chicken biryani sized hole in the lineup. A father-and-son operation offering South Sudanese cuisine is expected to join the Bazaar’s lineup in coming weeks, according to Erin St. John Kelly, director of external affairs for the Westminster Economic Development Initiative. Fufu, the cassava-based African staple, may be coming.
This summer, look for a fresh vegetable and flower outlet to join the West Side Bazaar lineup as well, with the contemplated introduction of a farm stand from Providence Farm Collective.
The West Side Bazaar’s planned expansion at 1432 Niagara St. is expected to break ground this summer, for a late 2022 opening. Plans call for doubling the number of restaurant operations and increasing seating significantly, in addition to a wide array of community services.
DINING REVIEWS
As-Salam Dinner and Kabab House: If you took a classic Greek-American diner and made it Bangladeshi, you'd get As-Salam. Samosas, the fried potato-stuffed turnovers, come out quick as a cup of coffee, and the blue-plate specials come in 49 flavors of curry. There's also fun choices like pillowy puri bread hiding a shrimp saute, a bevy of made-to-order breads, and soothing rice pudding for dessert. Read more
Next week: B&B BBQ: Brenda Kephart's barbecue talents built a following over the years, so she gambled on opening a restaurant. Lucky us. Her beef brisket and dry-rubbed spare ribs are the best barbecue between Lockport and Rochester, so if you've got a hankering for smoky goodness in Niagara County, get thee to 105 Telegraph Road, Middleport (Route 31), and make sure you ask for the spicy sauce. View more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Medina fine dining: Harvest, the sleek restaurant inside the fully restored historic Bent's Opera House, 444 Main St., opens Thursday. Call 585-318-2110 for reservations. Its website, harvestatbent.com, did not include a menu at the time I wrote this, but it did say "our daily menu is based on the freshest ingredients we receive from our local farmers every morning. Chef Lionel creates the menu to take full advantage of the beautiful produce from our local farmers and bring out their full, vibrant flavors."
Beaucoup birria: Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia, under the nom de taco D.A. Taste, run a tiny counter inside South Park Mart, 2082 South Park Ave. There, they knock out head-turning birria tacos at three for $12. As usual with the taco form, it's braised meat plus cheese, sizzled on a griddle and served with a dipping cup of flavorful broth. Ben Tsujimoto has all the details.
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Terry "Gus" Bechakas: The man who ran one of Western New York's finest restaurants for 38 years, the undisputed champion wine cellarer of his generation, died June 4. He was 88. At The Hourglass, 981 Kenmore Ave., now Gigi's Cucina Povera, Bechakas educated a generation of Buffalonians in the possibilities of restaurants, and the power of the right glass of wine. Raise a glass in his memory, if you are so inclined.
Bourdain birthday: Daniela, 387 Forest Ave., is hosting a celebration of Anthony Bourdain's life Friday, the late television star's birthday. Sometime sidekick Zamir Gotta will contribute his insights, Elena Erokhina will sing, and stories will be told. The $25 ticket, available online here, includes nibbles, a drink, and a slice of traditional Napoleon cake. Proceeds are to go to a suicide prevention organization. Read more
The Hatch remains shut: Turns out the contract with William and Molly Koessler, who ran the popular city-owned waterfront properties, ended in 2019. "The restaurants were closed last year, with Covid raging, and city officials said the pandemic prevented them from finding a new operator in time for a spring opening," reported The News' Jonathan D. Epstein. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Recommendations for a good place to take a client for lunch (on Tuesday) downtown?
--Jessika Schreiber, Buffalo
A: Fresh Catch Poke, especially for lobster roll enthusiasts. Cafe 59, especially if guest is vegward-leaning. Allen Burger Venture, for burgers, yes, but also calamari and green bean salad. (Those three places have full bars, by the way.) Plus Mon Ami Cafe, for a Frenchy lunch, are four places that come to mind.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or P.O. Box 100, One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.
