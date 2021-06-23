[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 23, 2021: Welcoming customers back to West Side Bazaar

Next week: B&B BBQ: Brenda Kephart's barbecue talents built a following over the years, so she gambled on opening a restaurant. Lucky us. Her beef brisket and dry-rubbed spare ribs are the best barbecue between Lockport and Rochester, so if you've got a hankering for smoky goodness in Niagara County, get thee to 105 Telegraph Road, Middleport (Route 31), and make sure you ask for the spicy sauce. View more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Medina fine dining: Harvest, the sleek restaurant inside the fully restored historic Bent's Opera House, 444 Main St., opens Thursday. Call 585-318-2110 for reservations. Its website, harvestatbent.com, did not include a menu at the time I wrote this, but it did say "our daily menu is based on the freshest ingredients we receive from our local farmers every morning. Chef Lionel creates the menu to take full advantage of the beautiful produce from our local farmers and bring out their full, vibrant flavors."