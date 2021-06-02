[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 2, 2021: Casa Azul moving to heart of Allentown

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

June 2, 2021

Zina Lapi taking over Cantina Loco spot

If the Cantina Loco windows going dark at Elmwood and Allen has you feeling blue, this might help: Casa Azul is on the way.

Five years after Casa Azul started offering ambitious handmade tacos at 128 Genesee St., owner Zina Lapi has taken over the space at 191 Allen St. with plans to bring her style of Mexican-inspired dishes to the heart of Allentown.

“Ideally I want to soak in as much summer here as possible because the patio is so amazing, but realistically I don't see it before, like mid-July,” she said.

With renovations under way, Lapi would like to get the property’s patio up and running before summer ends. But as in every restaurant reinvention, contractors and inspectors will have much to say about the actual timeline.

A new floor, bar top, and a refreshed patio are in the works. The plan is for 90 seats inside and 100 on the patio, which is a step up in size from Casa Azul’s current capacity. “We've been trying to scale into a more like efficient model there, so that when we come here we can just hit the ground running,” Lapi said.