[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 2, 2021: Casa Azul moving to heart of Allentown
BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

June 2, 2021

Zina Lapi moving Casa Azul to Allen and Elmwood

In six years, restaurateur Zina Lapi has gone from a food truck to the crossroads of Allentown.

Zina Lapi taking over Cantina Loco spot

If the Cantina Loco windows going dark at Elmwood and Allen has you feeling blue, this might help: Casa Azul is on the way.

Five years after Casa Azul started offering ambitious handmade tacos at 128 Genesee St., owner Zina Lapi has taken over the space at 191 Allen St. with plans to bring her style of Mexican-inspired dishes to the heart of Allentown.

“Ideally I want to soak in as much summer here as possible because the patio is so amazing, but realistically I don't see it before, like mid-July,” she said.

With renovations under way, Lapi would like to get the property’s patio up and running before summer ends. But as in every restaurant reinvention, contractors and inspectors will have much to say about the actual timeline.

A new floor, bar top, and a refreshed patio are in the works. The plan is for 90 seats inside and 100 on the patio, which is a step up in size from Casa Azul’s current capacity. “We've been trying to scale into a more like efficient model there, so that when we come here we can just hit the ground running,” Lapi said.

In the meantime, Casa Azul will continue to operate on Genesee Street, aiming for as brief a service break as possible. Lapi said that once the switchover happens, she will operate that space as an event site and commissary for her Casa Azul Torta truck, which specializes in churros and tortas. That’s extruded doughnuts in cinnamon sugar and chocolate, and housemade rolls stuffed with Mexican taco fillings.

We're just waiting on our health inspection,” she said. “We have a couple things lined up this year like the Taste of Buffalo, things that are more specialized instead of just, you know, roaming the streets.” 

DINING REVIEWS

Salmon with blood orange reduction at 800 Maple

Salmon with blood orange reduction at 800 Maple includes cherry tomatoes, castelvetrano olives, capers and blood orange reduction.

800 Maple: A member of the upscale Siena-Rocco’s-JT’s restaurant family since 2005, 800 Maple in Amherst came through the turmoil of the recent unpleasantness unscathed – and perhaps even better. Try the uplifted versions of tuna and beef tartare, and definitive sweet potato fries, along with homeruns like the pork chop with cherry pepper sauce and lamb Bolognese with fresh mint. Read more

French onion chicken at Connor's Restaurant

Connor's Restaurant is at 3465 Seneca St. in West Seneca. The French onion chicken is made with two boneless chicken breasts sauteed in French onion broth, served over pasta with melted Swiss, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. It comes with garlic bread and soup or salad. 

Next week: Connor’s Restaurant: So unassuming you could drive by your whole life and never be provoked to go inside, this West Seneca family restaurant – and other operations stretching back to the 1890s – have been feeding families. That continues with hits like the fresh-cut beef on weck, French onion chicken pasta, and newfangled (for Buffalo) Detroit-style pizza. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Freddy J's returns: The irrepressible Fred Daniel is back in the tiniest restaurant on Grant Street, 195 Grant.

Now equipped with a shelter to keep the sun or rain off customers while they wait, listening to Daniel's impeccable playlist, for their food.

Daniel's finger-licking-good spare ribs ($26 for a full rack with mac and cheese and collard greens), Southern fried chicken and red velvet waffles ($11.49), and dishes like his fried fish with jerk seasoning, vegetables and rice ($13.49) have people lining up, so call ahead or bring a book.

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday. Phone: 716-424-2926. Read more

Savor on the street: Students at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute will be feeding the summer tourist crowds at 28 Old Falls St., a short walk from Niagara Falls State Parlk.

Burgers, barbecue chicken, hot dogs, Italian sausage, and lamb kofta are grilled to order. A grilled sandwich, salad, drink, and a La Patisserie cookie is $12. Beer and wine is $6.

Savor on the Street will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through Aug. 21. Read more

Ukrainian Fridays: Get your fill of Ukrainian culture Friday nights in June at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St.

From 6 p.m.-10 p.m., June 4, 11, 18, and 25, Ukrainian food like pierogi and cabbage rolls will be on offer, along with a selection of Ukrainian and European drinks. Live Ukrainian music and entertainment is included for free, as is admission. Read more

West Side Bazaar opens door: The immigrant cooks at 25. Grant St. will get to see the people they're cooking for once again, as the West Side Bazaar reopens its doors to the public.

Space is limited, however - it was a shoebox before, and the safe table spacing inside means fewer seats. As ever, takeout is available, with simple ordering through the bazaar's Facebook page. Read more

Reading about cooking, and dishes, and the people that make them possible, is my own form of therapy. How our hunger took shape, depending on how folks lived and what they had to work with, is, to me, endlessly fascinating. So when I leaned about thesifter.org, it became my new therapist. It's a database of thousands of historical cookbooks and manuscripts dating back to the Middle Ages - searchable.

Some folks binge Netflix. I binge recipes. Back to "Mrs. Mary Eales’s Receipts" (1733), where I'm learning about flummery, from the confectioner to here late Majesty Queen Anne. Read more

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

