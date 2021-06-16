[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 16, 2021: Farm-to-table dinner series blossoms at Eden farm

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Larkinville Jerk Hut: Jamaican chef Darian Bryan is bringing a taste of home to Larkinville's Filling Station, 719 Seneca St. Bryan is offering his escovitch-style snapper ($20), jerk chicken ($16), and vegan coconut curry lentils ($15), all with rice, peas, and sweet plantains. Starting today, Bryan was planning to open at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and serve until the food is gone or 2 p.m., whichever comes first. Read more

BiscuitLife eyes rebrand: After further review, and wait times stretching up to two hours, the North-Carolina-style biscuit restaurant at 941 Bloomingdale Road, Basom, has dropped "Fast" from its name. Ryan Adasme, who runs the place with his wife, Melissa, said they were looking for something more accurate. They're working to get things moving a mite quicker at BiscuitLife Drive-Thru in coming weekends, when the place is serving 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC