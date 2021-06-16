[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 16, 2021: Farm-to-table dinner series blossoms at Eden farm

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
June 16, 2021
New farm-to-table dinner series sprouts in Eden
There’s a garden in Eden welcoming guests this summer but be warned: Clothing is not optional. At Crown Hill Farm, first-generation farmer and podcast host Missy Singer DuMars will welcome visitors to a new crop of farm dinners starting in July.
Last summer’s contemplated farm-to-table dinner schedule at the farm, 9411 Sandrock Road, was translated to online Zoom sessions. Featuring online cooking lessons and Singer DuMars’ interviews with women in the culinary arts, it became the podcast “Women In Food.” Fifteen episodes can be downloaded where you find podcasts.
Singer DuMars, a New Jersey native who started farming four years ago, offers a community-supported agriculture program, featuring heirloom vegetable varieties. Her pasture-raised eggs, whether chicken, duck, or goose, are sold at the Chandler Street Aftermarket on Saturdays.
Now, with Crown Hill Farm’s first dinner series, she can mark another goal achieved.
“My dream with this property has always been to have events and dinners here, and eventually host weddings and other events, as well,” Singer DuMars said. “It's such a beautiful spot with a big old historic farmhouse. There's such rich history here and beautiful setting that just is asking for that.”
Chef Jessica Arends of Six Friends Cabernet, 5259 Broadway, Lancaster, will open the season July 11, with the freshest possible vegetables – grown feet away from the kitchen – plus her custom sausage, and locally raised meat.
The Black Sheep’s Ellen and Steven Gedra are leading the charge July 27. The farm-to-table veterans have been keeping a Wednesday-to-Sunday schedule at their restaurant, 367 Connecticut St.
Indian cooking instructor and spice entrepreneur Smita Chutke of SmitasCookery.com, is set to bring her improvisational skills and techniques to bear on the produce of the day.
Private chef Alexa Joan of Eat Off Art will offer an expert vegetarian cook’s tour of the garden Aug. 22. Joan will have the bounty of deep summer to draw from to craft a vegetarian meal milk and eggs.
Expect a farm tour, and three to five courses. Tickets are $95 (or all four for $360), with $30 wine pairings available, through crownhillfarm.com.
DINING REVIEWS
755 Restaurant: If you are searching for the best Lebanese cuisine in Western New York, persist even if your phone's maps app loses the path once you approach 755 W. Market St., Niagara Falls. Your reward will be ethereal tabouli, the best $10 vegan meal in town, the rousing vegan garlic spread called toum, and flan with orange-blossom caramel for dessert.
Next week: As-Salam Dinner and Kabab House: On Bailey Avenue in Lovejoy, the former Neapolis Family Restaurant has gone from Greek-American to Bangladeshi-Indian. Kababs instead of souvlaki, 25 different curries instead of Texas hot sauce – and smooth service you'd expect from operators who made their careers in five-star Manhattan hotels.
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Mister Sizzle's pops: The first-floor space in the Horsefeathers building, 346 Connecticut St., that last held Perk's is now an all-American burger joint with boozy milkshakes. Mister Sizzle's deals in smashburgers ($8 to $12) on brioche rolls, buttermilk-brined fried chicken sandwiches ($12), and Wisconsin-style butter burgers (ingredients: beef, butter, onions; $9). Yes, there's a vegan burger, too ($12). Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Phone: 716-919-4949.
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Larkinville Jerk Hut: Jamaican chef Darian Bryan is bringing a taste of home to Larkinville's Filling Station, 719 Seneca St. Bryan is offering his escovitch-style snapper ($20), jerk chicken ($16), and vegan coconut curry lentils ($15), all with rice, peas, and sweet plantains. Starting today, Bryan was planning to open at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and serve until the food is gone or 2 p.m., whichever comes first.
BiscuitLife eyes rebrand: After further review, and wait times stretching up to two hours, the North-Carolina-style biscuit restaurant at 941 Bloomingdale Road, Basom, has dropped "Fast" from its name. Ryan Adasme, who runs the place with his wife, Melissa, said they were looking for something more accurate. They're working to get things moving a mite quicker at BiscuitLife Drive-Thru in coming weekends, when the place is serving 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Is there anywhere in Buffalo to get beef Wellington? Can’t seem to find it anywhere and my wife and I really want to try it.
--Patrick Martin
A: Not in Buffalo city limits, but The Eagle House, Williamsville's historic restaurant, has a version that I've enjoyed. I'm not aware of more, but if readers know, please contribute to my education.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or P.O. Box 100, One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.
