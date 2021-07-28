[BN] Food & Drink newsletter July 28, 2021: Ruined restaurant sees swell of support

July 28, 2021
Restaurant owner sees community come to rescue
On the evening of July 20, when Bashar Srouji noticed water seeping in the front doors of his Niagara Falls restaurant during a rainstorm, he went to get a mop.
“I come back up front, started mopping,” Srouji said, “and the next thing I know, both doors have water rushing in through the bottom, to the point where I was ankle deep in water.”
At 10 inches deep on his kitchen floor, it stopped rising. Ghada Have It, his Mediterranean restaurant at 4900 Saunders Settlement Road, had been thoroughly wrecked. Water ruined appliances, walls, and cases of chicken wings Srouji had expected to sell for profit.
When Srouji and his landlord talked to the insurance adjusters, they learned flood damage wasn’t covered, said Srouji. It could take $40,000 to $50,000 to get it running again.
That might have been the end of Ghada Have It, named after his mother, open less than a year. But when Srouji’s sister Jeannine posted a GoFundMe appeal, asking people for help, the response showed Srouji it wasn’t time to give up.
So far the campaign has raised more than $15,000 of its $20,000 goal, with contributions continuing.
“I'm just very humbled to see in our friends and our family and the community that we built in the short nine months, we've been here, just really rallying behind us to help us get through this,” Srouji said.
There’s also a fundraising musical event scheduled for July 30 at the Stone Jug in Youngstown, featuring the band Orange Corner.
Srouji has also gotten a temporary restaurant permit that would allow him to take his business outside during reconstruction. “We have some commercial tents from where we do festivals, so we may be setting up an outdoor operation, and possibly do a drive-through pita operation
“Our family is going to repay back the community in a huge way,” Srouji said. “We haven't figured out how yet, but this debt will be paid back to everyone who helped us get through some of our darkest times.” READ MORE
DINING REVIEWS
Falafel Bar: Oded Rauvenpoor brings nearly two decades of experience working the Greek-Israeli-Lebanese triangle of Levantine cuisine to bear on the hummus, kafta, and shawarma coming out of his third kitchen on Sheridan Drive. Try freshly ground hummus with flow, chicken shawarma with more moisture and flavor that average, and the seasoned drained tart-rich yogurt called lebneh, crowned with roasted red peppers and fried eggplant. You want chicken wings? Sure - in a fresh, bracing green Yemenite hot sauce. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Reborn in Sanborn: Tecla Rustic Bistro & Bar opened this month at 5894 Ward Road, where G-Mac's Inn and Marlboro Inn once hung their shingle. On offer is an Italian-inspired menu with range. Entrees include baked gnocchi in fontina cream ($21) and housemade pasta with "Sunday sauce" and ricotta salata ($19), there's also appetizers like crab cakes with fennel salad, and pork belly with deviled egg mousse (both $13). Read more
31 Club: The downtown restaurant at 31 N. Johnson Park has stopped regular restaurant service, and will only be available for private bookings for the time being, according to its Facebook page. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Bocce to Clarence: One of the biggest names in Buffalo style pizza is opening an outpost in Clarence. At 6235 Goodrich Road, the longtime local favorite Clarence Pizza Co. has developed a following over decades while being operated by the Smith family.
When they decided to sell the business, Bocce owner Jim Pacciotti saw the chance to move Bocce's range eastward. One of the clinchers was the ability to keep most of the pizzeria's team of workers in place, as trying to find staff to run a pizzeria at this time is at an all-time difficulty level, Pacciotti said. It'll close as Clarence Pizza on July 29. Pacciotti said he hoped to have the doors reopened in Bocce form about a week later. Read more
Chick fil-A on Delaware: Looks like a Chick-fil-A will come to 50 Hinman Ave., at the corner with Delaware Avenue, after the project was approved by the Buffalo Planning Board. The existing building will be demolished and replaced later this year with a complex containing parking for 110 cars, including the drive-through queue. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Can you recommend a good, trendy restaurant with vegetarian options in the city that has outdoor seating?
--Carol R., Buffalo
A: The first three names that come to mind for sophisticated vegetarian cuisine at new-ish restaurants are: The Little Club, where you can enjoy fennel in chili butter, and roasted rutabaga in chilled white gazpacho with lovage, or Waxlight Bar a Vin, for caramelized escarole, parmesan brodo, and purple barley, or roasted beets with rose hips, creme fraiche, and nasturtium. Those also have destination-level beverage programs. Cafe Godot is a humble breakfast-and-lunch cafe with outstanding vegan soup and vegan keftedes meatballs, plus its salad-of-the-moment.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.