[BN] Food & Drink newsletter July 28, 2021: Ruined restaurant sees swell of support

“I'm just very humbled to see in our friends and our family and the community that we built in the short nine months, we've been here, just really rallying behind us to help us get through this,” Srouji said.

There’s also a fundraising musical event scheduled for July 30 at the Stone Jug in Youngstown, featuring the band Orange Corner.

Srouji has also gotten a temporary restaurant permit that would allow him to take his business outside during reconstruction. “We have some commercial tents from where we do festivals, so we may be setting up an outdoor operation, and possibly do a drive-through pita operation

"Our family is going to repay back the community in a huge way," Srouji said. "We haven't figured out how yet, but this debt will be paid back to everyone who helped us get through some of our darkest times."

