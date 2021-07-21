[BN] Food & Drink newsletter July 21, 2021: Kotrides returns to Elmwood with Uncle Jumbo's

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

July 21, 2021

Elmwood entrepreneur is back in high spirits

Nick Kotrides, the entrepreneur who made a career on Elmwood Avenue with Faherty’s and Toro Tapas Bar, is bringing his newest brand to where it all began.

Uncle Jumbo’s Distillery will open its first tasting room at 470 Elmwood, at Hodge Avenue, the former Louie’s that was last Newbury Salads.

There, Kotrides will get to personally convey his enthusiasm for Uncle Jumbo’s alcoholic products: vodkas, hard sodas, lemonades, teas and more, powered by spirits distilled from Western New York grain.

“I can't believe how excited I am, more so to come back on the 400 block than anything else, because I literally grew up here,” Kotrides said. “I came on the 400 block right out of college in 1989, and we were here until 2016.” After Kotrides sold the properties, they became Thin Man Brewery’s Elmwood location.

Because it didn’t make sense to open a public facility in 2020, Uncle Jumbo’s focused on spreading the word via its product.