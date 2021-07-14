[BN] Food & Drink newsletter July 14, 2021: Supples brings new saloon to downtown Buffalo

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
July 14, 2021
Pink Flamingo founder introduces House of Charm
The operator who brought Buffalo the original Pink Flamingo and ran Mothers for decades is getting back in the nightlife game with a downtown “saloon.”
House of Charm plans to open July 19, at 517 Washington St., formerly Angelica Tea Room, Club Diablo, and other enterprises.
“It's probably been a bar for well over 100 years,” Mark Supples said. He has carved out some Buffalo bar history himself before semi-retiring.
With his daughter graduating high school, Supples was looking at tuition prices, “so I figured I better do something and make some money for a couple years,” he said.
House of Charm will be “simplicity at its best,” Supples said. “Really comfortable barstools, a friendly greeting, and a strong drink at a really reasonable price.”
How’s $4 sound? “All shots, no matter what you want, $4,” he said. “You want Patron? Four dollars. Glenfiddich? Four bucks.”
There will be a pool table and a television for watching Bills and Sabres games, good wine by the glass and beer by the can or bottle, he said.
Amy Taylor, his life and business partner, actually deserves more credit for the place, and for their Mothers tenure, too, Supples said. “Since ’83, and the Pink Flamingo, she’s been right there through it all.”
“My wife makes great pate,” Supples said. That’ll be on offer in the kitchen-less establishment, along with fine cheese, appropriate baguettes and accoutrements, olives and nuts. Panini sandwiches will include Italian charcuterie, and probably a vegetarian option.
Plus, “a lot of junk food,” fitting in with the blue-collar approach. “It's something so sorely lacking in Buffalo bars, I don't know what the reason is,” Supples said. “When you're out and you have three or four beers, sometimes organic jalapeno potato chips are just what you need.”
DINING REVIEWS
La Casa de Sabores: Buffalo's only Dominican restaurant offers two kinds of meals: ready-to-go and wait-a-while. Each has their champions. Some prefer guiding the counterwomen to scoop their choice of rice, beans, and chicken, pork, or seafood in a to-go tin. They can get a fried pastelito and a cup of parcha, passionfruit drink, and be on their way in a jiffy. Others prefer to settle in and soak up the bachata flowing from the dining room speakers as they wait for Caribbean classics like mofongo, fried green plantains pounded with pork, fried garlic, and served with more pork, shrimp, or chicken. Read more
Next week: Chris' NY Sandwich Co.: The Delaware Avenue salad-and-sandwich mainstay has battled back through fire and plague to remain a popular place to find midday sustenance worth celebrating. Fried chicken cutlets turn up on a lot of plates, such as the panko chicken, avocado, and heirloom tomato salad ($14.95), with fragrant basil lemon vinaigrette, and the Vendetta, Italian breaded chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomato, roasted garlic mayonnaise, on grilled Tuscan bread ($13.95). Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Rin Thai Bistro: Rin Suphankomut, operator of former Elmwood Thai favorite Rin Thai Bistro, has started her soft opening, with a limited menu, at her new location: 4446 Main St., Snyder. Grilled chicken satay ($9), grilled moo ping pork skewers ($10.50), and mango salad ($9.50) are finally within reach, along with pad thai and curry du jour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Phone: 716-881-9900. Read more
Pour your own: The former Cabaret building, 490 Pearl St., has been reactivated as Pour Taproom, a pull-your-own-tap place that's the first Buffalo sighting of a national restaurant trend. Customers provide their credit cards to get a "VIP pass" with a code that activates sensors attached to the taps. Beer, cider, wine, and seltzer are represented among the 56 taps. Scan in, pour what you want, maybe tip yourself, just to stay in practice. Ben Tsujimoto has all the details. Read more
Hilltop refreshed: Visitors to the restaurant north of Lockport, 4206 Lake Ave., will get the benefit of owner Anthony Conrad's rejuvenating vacation to his Greek roots. Specials on the first post-return menu include saganaki, a slab of kefalotyri cheese flambeed in ouzo and served with roasted peppers and kalamata olives. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Do you know of any good salad bars in Buffalo, of the caliber of Ruby Tuesday, or the old Riverside Inn, in Lewiston?
It seems they are a thing of the past.
--Mark Lazeration, Grand Island
A: They are certainly rare, and the recent level of restaurant restrictions for health concerns hasn't prompted many operators to break them out again.
Hmmm, the last place I saw a salad bar that made me say, “Now that's a salad bar,” was Scotch & Sirloin, a couple of years ago. Edge of Town, home of the last legendary salad bar I visited, has closed, sadly.
Readers, please chime in with any operating today?
