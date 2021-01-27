[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Jan. 27, 2021: Ocean delicacy sea urchin at Fresh Catch Poke

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Jan. 27, 2021

Pandemic brings burst of seafood ideas

From a start selling seafood bowls, Michael Tobin has developed Fresh Catch Poke into a restaurant that’s surfing the toughest business climate in memory with a constellation of innovative ideas.

At Fresh Catch’s Williamsville location, 5933 Main St., is a fresh seafood market with 50 kinds of fresh fish, frozen raw seafood, and prepared seafood dishes.

Customers can come in to pick up fresh halibut cheeks ($19.95 per pound), Maine dayboat scallops ($25.95 per pound) and a ready-to-bake wild haddock filet in seasoned sourdough breadcrumbs and a side of cole slaw ($8.50).

“The market was a way for us to introduce, you know, affordable seafood that's obviously fresh, leaving the coast Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday,” he said. “We're trying to just get fresh seafood in front of people at an affordable price.”

There’s also a component of education and adventure involved. Fresh Catch will “introduce new items that maybe people have had in restaurants, they've heard of that, but people are skeptical of, or they don't know exactly what it is.”