[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Jan. 27, 2021: Ocean delicacy sea urchin at Fresh Catch Poke

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Jan. 27, 2021
Pandemic brings burst of seafood ideas
From a start selling seafood bowls, Michael Tobin has developed Fresh Catch Poke into a restaurant that’s surfing the toughest business climate in memory with a constellation of innovative ideas.
At Fresh Catch’s Williamsville location, 5933 Main St., is a fresh seafood market with 50 kinds of fresh fish, frozen raw seafood, and prepared seafood dishes.
Customers can come in to pick up fresh halibut cheeks ($19.95 per pound), Maine dayboat scallops ($25.95 per pound) and a ready-to-bake wild haddock filet in seasoned sourdough breadcrumbs and a side of cole slaw ($8.50).
“The market was a way for us to introduce, you know, affordable seafood that's obviously fresh, leaving the coast Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday,” he said. “We're trying to just get fresh seafood in front of people at an affordable price.”
There’s also a component of education and adventure involved. Fresh Catch will “introduce new items that maybe people have had in restaurants, they've heard of that, but people are skeptical of, or they don't know exactly what it is.”
On Thursday, sea urchin, an ocean delicacy that looks like a spiny gray peach, will be on offer. For about $4 each, customers can get one of the formidable-looking creatures, and learn how to open and clean them with the help of a video made for the purpose.
Tobin got his first lesson in how natural disasters could mess with the restaurant business in 2018, when Hurricane Lane dropped 52 inches of rain on Hawaii.
That shut down the Hawaii-based seafood markets that had regularly air-freighted the goods needed to run Fresh Catch Poke.
Cut off from his usual sources, Tobin drove to Boston and started “knocking on doors to try to find other sources for our fish.” That effort led to Tobin meeting with and learning from seafood purveyors and aquaculture entrepreneurs.
When coronavirus restrictions limited restaurant options beginning last year, Tobin drew on his New England contacts to open Shuck Shack, an oyster-centered al fresco seafood spot on the shore of the Buffalo Ship Canal.
Now, in addition to the seafood counter, Tobin is supporting other local businesses by selling their wares at Fresh Catch. Locally raised steaks from Moriarty Meats, Remedy House coffee, jam, and granola, Yummo Ice Cream from East Aurora, Barrel + Brine pickles, Waxlight Bar a Vin cordials, Bloom & Rose knishes, and more. Shop online at fcmarket.co.
Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-271-7653.
DINING REVIEWS
Roycroft Inn: When you feel like going out to dinner again, and want to make an occasion of it after all this time, you’re not going to find many grander rooms than the historic East Aurora craft temple. They’ll take care of you, too, from French onion soup that takes three days to prepare, to professional service that just might remind you of the good ol’ days. Review coming Thursday morning on BuffaloNews.com.
Next week: Prescott’s Provisions: Even as it went through the phases of pandemic grief – closed, open, takeout only, suing the state – the City of Tonawanda restaurant’s essential draw never wavered. Prescott’s pulls people in for Manhattan cooking at Tonawanda prices. Read the 2018 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
More restaurants reopened for dine-in include: Adam’s Rib in Snyder, Rust Belt Bar and Grill in Hamburg, Trattoria Aroma on Bryant Street, The Steer in University Heights, Rick’s on Main in East Aurora, Bar-Bill North in Clarence, and The Shamus in Lockport, among others.
Resurgence closing original location: The 7-year-old craft beer company announced it would close its original Niagara Street taproom to focus on other opportunities, including its year-old brewery and taproom on Chicago Street.
The Dove reconsidering: The Orchard Park Italian family favorite has reconsidered opening its dining room. Take-out service is still available.
Armor Inn Tap Room revamping menu: The restaurant at 5381 Abbott Road, Hamburg, is still closed, but working on reopening in a few weeks.
“Right now we are working hard to open by lent, but we have some work to do to make that happen,” the restaurant’s Facebook page said. Ash Wednesday is Feb. 17.
“We are working on revamping both the dinner menu and the catering menu, as well as some fresh new cocktails,” the post said. “We think it will be worth the wait.”
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Bring your own blanket: Ben Tsujimoto writes, "While what constitutes outdoor dining has been debated in the restaurant community, several businesses have created a welcoming outdoor dining aesthetic that puts customer safety as the top priority." Read more
Wanderlust at Coco: Maura Crawford’s Coco Bar & Bistro is dealing with the takeout doldrums by launching its annual globe-trotting menu tour. Look forward to the cuisines of Spain (Thursday), Korea (Tuesday) and Southwest France (Feb. 11). Customers can order from the Wanderlust menu from Thursday through Saturday for takeout only at cocobuffalo.com or by calling 716-885-1885.
Customers rally to Mansard: After burglars caused widespread damage and looted the safe at The Mansard in Orchard Park, a customer started a GoFundMe so neighbors and supporters could contribute to helping repair the damage. It amounted to more than $18,000 by Tuesday.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: What are the best ethnic restaurants open in the Buffalo area for dinner on Monday nights?
A: Here are four places I wholeheartedly recommend under those terms: Peking Quick One (Northern Chinese, Tonawanda), Clay Handi (Pakistani, Kenmore), 99 Fast Food (Vietnamese, Buffalo) and Crave King (Yemeni, Lackawanna).
WHAT I'VE BEEN WATCHING
Seattle fine-dining restaurant Canlis pandemic pivoted all the way to a community college this fall. Its talented people put together YouTube courses in myriad aspects of cooking, food, and culture that are made with a marvelous combination of expertise and down-to-earth presentation. From the fine points of soba noodles to Pickling 101, they're nourishing to the soul, and maybe even motivating for the limbs? Watch more
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
