[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Jan. 19, 2022: Torches chef Richert taking over Soho kitchen

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Jan. 19, 2022

Ex-Torches chef brings spark to Chippewa

Former Torches chef J.J. Richert will be returning to the Buffalo restaurant industry’s front lines at Chippewa Street veteran Soho, as part of the nightspot’s next phase.

Restaurateur Jay Manno said Richert, who since 2007 built a following at Torches in Kenmore and Smoke on the Water in the City of Tonawanda, is a key part of the Soho’s new direction, with more emphasis on creative cuisine.

Dishes like gingersnap-crusted salmon, pork tenderloin pastrami style, and ahi tuna with duck fried rice are under consideration, and will be rolling out in coming weeks at 64 W. Chippewa St. Richert best-hots like prosciutto-wrapped "sky high" Caesar salad and Puerto Rican flank steak are coming back, too.

Manno also announced that North Tonawanda is slated to get a bakery and gelato shop called Forno e Gelato +39, in the former Louie’s Texas Red Hots location at 18 Webster St. The space neighbors Manno’s Niagara County edition of Frankie Primo’s +39, located at 26 Webster St.