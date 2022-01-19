[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Jan. 19, 2022: Torches chef Richert taking over Soho kitchen

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Jan. 19, 2022
Ex-Torches chef brings spark to Chippewa
Former Torches chef J.J. Richert will be returning to the Buffalo restaurant industry’s front lines at Chippewa Street veteran Soho, as part of the nightspot’s next phase.
Restaurateur Jay Manno said Richert, who since 2007 built a following at Torches in Kenmore and Smoke on the Water in the City of Tonawanda, is a key part of the Soho’s new direction, with more emphasis on creative cuisine.
Dishes like gingersnap-crusted salmon, pork tenderloin pastrami style, and ahi tuna with duck fried rice are under consideration, and will be rolling out in coming weeks at 64 W. Chippewa St. Richert best-hots like prosciutto-wrapped "sky high" Caesar salad and Puerto Rican flank steak are coming back, too.
Manno also announced that North Tonawanda is slated to get a bakery and gelato shop called Forno e Gelato +39, in the former Louie’s Texas Red Hots location at 18 Webster St. The space neighbors Manno’s Niagara County edition of Frankie Primo’s +39, located at 26 Webster St.
The new space will be run by Ray Flor, Frankie Primo’s chef since 2011, who’s been making treats like tiramisu, lemon mascarpone cake, and other standards. Gelato will be made there as well, with a hoped-for summer opening, Manno said.
“By the time summer comes, you’ll be able to come in and get a dish of gelato, or a gelato cone, and potentially some really cool egg sandwiches,” Manno said. The dream is to create an Eataly-like strip of Italian excellence, eventually adding fresh pasta and a salumeria-style sandwich shop. “That’s the end game.”
DINING REVIEWS
Finally, DiTondo: Once again, lunch at 370 Seneca St. is drawing crowds. Sebastino DiTondo's great-granddaughter and her Lombard Italian chef husband have started writing the next chapter in the family's culinary history, redefining what is possible for Italian cuisine in Buffalo. Read more
Next week: Shalimar BBQ & Grill: In a plaza at Hopkins and Klein, Pakistani and Northern Indian cooks have created a garden of earthly delights right in Amherst. Creamy herb soup, Chinese-Indian noodles and stir-fries, and the spice-crusted glory of beef chapli kabab are just part of the glorious bouquet. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Grange in Orchard Park: At 4236 N. Buffalo St., Hamburg's Grange Community Kitchen has answered the pleas of Orchard Park based fans with a satellite location. Breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, coffee, and the Grange's first-class selection of pastries are on offer. Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-217-4100. Read more
Eden BBQ: Barbecue caterer and takeout operation R & R Barbecue announced Friday it would be taking over the kitchen at the Eden Bowling Center, 8716 S. Main St., starting Feb. 4. "We'll be open for dine-in and takeout six days a week." Menu favorites include pulled pork, smoked beef brisket, pork spare ribs, burritos, chili, and "loaded" mashed potatoes. Read more
Ghada Have It reopening: Six months after Bashar Srouji's Mediterranean restaurant on Saunders Settlement Road in Niagara Falls was wiped out by floodwaters, he's got a grand opening set for Feb. 5. The new location is 2117 Military Road, Niagara Falls, but the menu is still based around the dishes Srouji learned from his Jordanian Palestinian family: kababs, hummus, meat pies, and more. Read more
NT Spot dark: The Spot Coffee location at 54 Webster St., North Tonawanda, closed Monday, the company announced. Gift cards can be used at other Spot locations. The store opened 11 months ago. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Museum catering partner sought: The Buffalo History Museum, seeking to benefit from its potential as a renovated event venue and architecturally significant wedding photography backdrop, is looking for a restaurant operator as a sort of caterer-in-residence. The museum plans to pick its food and beverage partner by April 1. Interested parties can start the process by emailing Desiree Peacock at dpeacock@buffalohistory.org. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: OK @BuffaloFood, where can I get an arepa in Western New York? I watch "Encanto" three times a day with my toddler, and I’m hungry.
--Lydia Beebe Safulko, Williamsville
A: For the uninitiated, arepas are griddled corn cakes split and filled with beans, cheese, eggs, and lots more, staples in Central American countries like Colombia, Venezuela, and Bolivia. Sabores de mi Tierra, the Colombian/Venezuelan restaurant at 247 Niagara St., has several kinds of arepas, and is open until 7 p.m. 716-551-6116.
