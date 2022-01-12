[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Jan. 12, 2022: Alibaba Kebab opening second store in Kenmore

Kattu has already launched a satellite kitchen near the William Street location to accommodate growth in takeout and catering business, said Chris DelPrince, a consultant helping Kattu.

The Kenmore location, the first step in a contemplated expansion retail plan, will hopefully be open by April, DelPrince said, and will still be counter service. Meanwhile, Alibaba Kebab is scouting other sites north and south of the city.

In the meantime, the original location serves 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day but Sunday. Order online at alibaba-kebab.com or call 716-800-2222.

DINING REVIEWS