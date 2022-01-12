[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Jan. 12, 2022: Alibaba Kebab opening second store in Kenmore

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Jan. 12, 2022
Irresistible Indian food coming to Kenmore
In 2017, Anand Kattu rolled the dice on buying a restaurant on a sliver of land at William and Fillmore streets. His gamble came up aces for Buffalo.
This spring, Kattu plans to open a second location at 827 Military Road, Kenmore. That building was last Kenmore Village Restaurant.
Kattu’s place, Alibaba Kebab, 900 William St., has become an East Side sleeper hit for its Indian values, with fresh bread, kebabs, curries, and irresistible tandoori chicken wings. Kattu’s decision to open in a part of town with few restaurants serving the neighborhood, and his commitment to ironing out timeliness issues and online serving problems, has kept his customer base growing.
Going on five years in business, Alibaba Kebab has carved out a niche for itself among Western New York’s Indian restaurants. Regulars will drive 30 minutes for its rice boxes, basmati pilaf tossed with fresh diced red onion and cilantro, crowned with a protein – like tandoori chicken, beef kebabs, or marinated tilapia – plus yogurt sauce and mint chutney.
Kattu has already launched a satellite kitchen near the William Street location to accommodate growth in takeout and catering business, said Chris DelPrince, a consultant helping Kattu.
The Kenmore location, the first step in a contemplated expansion retail plan, will hopefully be open by April, DelPrince said, and will still be counter service. Meanwhile, Alibaba Kebab is scouting other sites north and south of the city.
In the meantime, the original location serves 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day but Sunday. Order online at alibaba-kebab.com or call 716-800-2222.
DINING REVIEWS
Next week: DiTondo: The next generation of DiTondo owners has opened up the former tavern's interior so it floods with light. The same could be said for the menu, crafted with principled understatement by Fabio Consonni, a veteran chef from Italy, who married sommelier Rita DiTondo after working with her at a Lake Garda hotel. It's still lunch only at 390 Seneca St., but Italian food by an Italian chef already draws crowds. Read more
On deck: Shalimar BBQ & Grill: Explore diverse cuisine from Pakistan and Northern India – fleshy, vegetarian, and vegan alike – for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Shalimar BBQ. At Hopkins and Klein in Amherst, meet a dozen sorts of fresh bread, and Pakistani favorites like haleem, a cereal-meat ragu, and paya, long-simmered meat and broth silky from gelatin. Plus delicious head-scratchers like "Thai clear soup," a sort of chicken noodle tangy with tamarind. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Parings going brewhouse: A brewpub featuring barbecue is coming to 5893 Main St., with One-Eyed Cat Brewing joining forces with Pork Bellies BBQ, a barbecue caterer. A spring opening is expected at the site of former wine bar Parings, which closed in September 2020. Read more
Penny Lane transitions: The live music venue and restaurant known as Penny Lane Cafe, 10255 Main St., Clarence, has changed its name to Lion and Eagle Pub, its Facebook page said. Its bar menu and focus on live music six nights a week will remain the same, it said. Read more
Lucky Koi Bubble Tea closed: The University Heights bubble tea and snack shop closed at 3216 Main St. in mid-December. A search for another location is under way, an owner said. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
North Tonawanda sushi: Andrew Berger, alum of Seabar's sushi program, Chez Ami, and Misuta Chow's, launches the first menu of his own as Irusu, which starts serving Friday. Irusu is a Japanese term that means pretending you're not home, inspired by the restaurant's "ghost kitchen" status – meaning its dishes are available by online order only, for delivery or pickup at 110 Webster St., North Tonawanda.
Berger will offer Vietnamese dishes like pho beef noodle soup and banh mi sandwiches, Japanese ramen noodle soup in tonkatsu pork bone and vegan miso mushroom broths, and a slate of sushi rolls and bowls. Order at irusunoodleandsushi.com. Read more
Godot back: After service disruptions, indie vegan-friendly Cafe Godot is back to providing its roasted tomato, prosciutto, and chipotle mayonnaise breakfast sandwiches, vegan meatloaf bombers, and soups aplenty at 388 Porter Ave. Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Order at cafegodotbflo.com or call 716-783-7028.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Now that the state has banned styrofoam containers, could diners bring their own containers for leftovers? Wouldn't work for takeout, but for in-house dining we could bring our own Tupperware for what we want to take home?
--Jill, Amherst
A: There’s no rule against customers bringing containers and packing their own leftovers. Do it yourself, don't make a mess, and everything should be fine.
In fact, a few operators applauded the notion, since decent takeout vessels can add $5 or more to the cost of supplies to bundle up a table's leftovers, especially for biodegradable products.
