[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Sept. 8, 2021: Snyder sprouts microbusiness selling microgreens

Sept. 8, 2021
Tiny Snyder house gets microgreens growing
After Emily and Laura Klapper moved into their first starter house as a married couple, mid-pandemic, their minds turned to the subject of how they might grow more of their own food.
Lots of folks shelved their Covid-era culinary arts and crafts urges after throwing out their sourdough starter. The Klappers have built theirs into a business: Tiny House Farms Microgreens.
Microgreens are juvenile vegetable plants, prized for the fresh bursts of flavor, nutrition, and dazzling colors they add to dishes. There’s dozens of choices available for pre-order, and the Klappers sell at Seneca One Open Air Market 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 3 to 7 p.m. at Chandler Street After-Market.
There’s four kinds of radish shoots, with a peppery kick in every bite, garnet amaranth that shines like jewels in a salad, fenugreek shoots that always surprise with their maple flavor. Sunflower shoots, pea shoots, even cantaloupe shoots have their own distinct character. What they all have in common is lots of vitamins.
Given their small house in Snyder, “it just sort of made sense to us once we learned about microgreens you know, tiny house, tiny vegetable seems like a perfect combination there for us to dabble into,” said Laura, who graduated from Kenmore West High School in 2004. Emily was a 2005 Amherst High grad.
Laura was a project manager at a local financial institution. Now she’s bringing those skills to taking on the microgreen business full-time, including deliveries of Tiny House’s $30-a-month microgreens subscriptions. (Deliveries are accompanied by a golden Labrador named Tito.)
Emily’s helping, but also going to be keeping her other job, teaching software to school district employees.
Recently the couple went to New Jersey to buy another microgreens setup, giving them at least five times as much capacity as they need. In other words, Tiny House Farms Microgreens has room to grow.
Andrew’s hotlist: Here’s where I send people the most when they ask me for the new hotness in Buffalo area restaurants. I’m sure you have your favorites, but mine are Grange Community Kitchen, Prescott’s Provisions, Marble + Rye, Inizio, and Waxlight Bar a Vin, and The Little Club. Read more
Wiechec’s Lounge: How can you achieve consistency in restaurant dining? You could start by going to a place where the same guy has been making the fried bologna sandwiches, beefs on weck and fish fries for decades. At Wiechec’s Lounge, generations of Kaisertowners have enjoyed access to the sort of Buffalo tavern any neighborhood would love to have on the corner. Read more
Brothers coming downtown: The former SeaBar space, 475 Ellicott St., will come back as an all-day restaurant from the owners of Brothers Catering on Hertel Avenue.
At Brothers Restaurant & Bar, Ronnie Dubose and his brother Romone Anderson expect to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that blend soul food, Caribbean flavors, and other notions, like beef Wellington.
Six days a week, closed on Sundays, is the plan. Friday will be their opening, if all goes as planned.
“We’re not just a soul food restaurant,” Anderson said. Soul classics like smothered turkey wings, oxtails, and fried chicken are on the menu. But so are fried lobster tails and mozzarella-stuffed meatloaf.
Breakfast will include standards like pancakes, French toast, and omelets, but also shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles.
Anderson, 38, said he’s spent his adult life working in kitchens, starting as a dishwasher. Their Hertel spot closed a few weeks ago as the brothers prepared for their transition to downtown. Read more
Anchor on campus: Anchor Bar has opened a location on Buffalo State College’s campus for the fall semester. The site in the Campbell Student Union serves a limited menu, including chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, beef-on-weck, and several vegetarian options. It’s the restaurant’s first location on a college campus. Read more
Game on at Black Sheep: Steven and Ellen Gedra welcome wildlife cuisine expert and cookbook author Hank Shaw to The Black Sheep, 367 Connecticut St. on Sept. 17. The Gedras and crew will make dishes including salmon headcheese fishsticks, oysters on tomato gelee, Burmese crab salad, bouillabaisse, and more. Tickets ($130) are sold in pairs, with limited single bar seats available. You get hors d'oeuvres, a four-course dinner, and a copy of Shaw's latest volume, "Hook, Line and Supper: New techniques and master recipes for everything caught in lakes, rivers and streams, and at sea." Tickets through Eventbrite.
Q: Is it true that cooks from the Lone Star Fajita Grill are selling tacos out of a gas station?
--Chris Koch, Buffalo
A: Yes, indeed. Former staffers of the Hertel Tex-Mex provider are selling tacos and quesadillas, plus breakfast burritos, salads, and burgers, out of the Sunoco at 460 Elmwood Ave., as MacKay's Queen City Grill. Hungry reader Michael Bernhardt said "the chicken fajita tasted just like it always did." There's no steak taco yet, but that could change, and I'll be checking. Read more
