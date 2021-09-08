[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Sept. 8, 2021: Snyder sprouts microbusiness selling microgreens

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Sept. 8, 2021

Tiny Snyder house gets microgreens growing

After Emily and Laura Klapper moved into their first starter house as a married couple, mid-pandemic, their minds turned to the subject of how they might grow more of their own food.

Lots of folks shelved their Covid-era culinary arts and crafts urges after throwing out their sourdough starter. The Klappers have built theirs into a business: Tiny House Farms Microgreens.

Microgreens are juvenile vegetable plants, prized for the fresh bursts of flavor, nutrition, and dazzling colors they add to dishes. There’s dozens of choices available for pre-order, and the Klappers sell at Seneca One Open Air Market 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 3 to 7 p.m. at Chandler Street After-Market.

There’s four kinds of radish shoots, with a peppery kick in every bite, garnet amaranth that shines like jewels in a salad, fenugreek shoots that always surprise with their maple flavor. Sunflower shoots, pea shoots, even cantaloupe shoots have their own distinct character. What they all have in common is lots of vitamins.