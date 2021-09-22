[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Sept. 22, 2021: Knishes, breakfast headed for Main Street

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Sept. 22, 2021
Bloom & Rose gets its own spot on Main Street
Two years ago, a crew of Park Country Club cooks launched a side-hustle called Bloom & Rose, turning out knishes and Jewish-style deli sandwiches from a space in the culinary incubator at 27 Chandler St.
This week, Bloom & Rose learned it was moving to Main Street next year, after winning a competition aimed at elevating a startup food program, held by real estate development company Character.
Traditional potato-stuffed knishes and more adventurous types are Bloom & Rose’s main line, with fillings like samosa, smoked onion and farmer’s cheese, and Mexican street corn. There’s also a sandwich menu, not always in production, which has featured smoked deviled egg salad, pastrami, and corned beef.
“We’ve always talked about the dream of having our own spot,” said Zach Rosenbloom, noting that Bloom & Rose sells by pickup orders and at markets, but hasn’t had storefront.
The prize is a year’s free rent and support services at 808.5 Main St., a new building constructed between two renovated brick buildings near St. Louis Church.
“Character set out the competition as means to help the restaurant industry bounce back from the tough year it faced following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Eamon Riley, director of development, said in its announcement. “The developer’s hope was that by lowering the barrier of entry, new entrants to the market had a chance to get ahead.”
The year before opening will give Rosenbloom, wife Lois, and partners Joseph “JB” Pagels, Andy DiPirro, and Josh Lankford, time to fine-tune the operation.
It’ll be a fast-casual takeout-oriented spot. Besides knishes and sandwiches, expect breakfast offerings to come flying off of the griddle. “JB, specifically, is a monster for breakfast food,” Rosenbloom said. “I can’t wait to get him in front of a flattop, rocking out some eggs.”
Expect the project to open in fall 2022.
“This is an opportunity to have a real existence beyond a kitchen,” Rosenbloom said, “the next step in our evolution.”
(Bloom & Rose is at Bidwell Farmers Market and Chandler Street After-Market on Saturdays, Kenmore Farmers Market on Sundays, as well as Lexington Co-ops, Buffalo Artisan Food Traders, Fresh Fix, Massachusetts Ave. Project, and Farmers & Artisans.)
Ever wonder how the cult-favorite double cheeseburger from Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose is made? Get the full recipe, plus some pro tips from Brad, for the delicious burger that only takes 10 minutes to prep! Watch now >>
Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances
DINING REVIEWS
Harvest: The clarity of the plates emerging from Lionel Heydel's pass reminds me that craft can take root anywhere. "Local boy who made it big decides to save the town opera house and put a restaurant in it" sounds like a Hallmark Christmas special. At Harvest, on the first floor of Bent's Opera House in Medina, diners get to unwrap their presents every day, drawing on a short but memorable menu drawing from local farms and orchards. Read more
Next week: Clay Handi: Cooking and serving everything in flower-pot-like pottery - even water - might seem like a gimmick. Look past that to vibrantly flavored dishes including curries, stews, biryanis, and tandoori dishes that are similar to Indian cuisine, but distinctly Pakistani, like haleem, a meat-and-grain dish that shows up like a wildly savory Cream of Wheat. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Hofbrauhaus: The German-inspired beer hall and gemutlichkeit generator at 190 Scott St. celebrated its grand opening, with the arrival of a full menu of schnitzel (including a vegan version) but no pork knuckle.
Announced in 2014, Hofbrauhaus might have set the record for a restaurant project that matured instead of vanishing in a cloud of debt. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Hill replaces Star: Sichuan Chinese specialist China Star, 4001 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, has been replaced by Golden Hill Asian Cuisine, which is expected to open next month. It promises to bring Thai in addition to Chinese dishes. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: My brother lived in the Pacific Islands for over 50 years. He loves and hankers for sashimi now that he’s back in Buffalo. Would you recommend a local restaurant for reliably great sashimi?
--Mary Jo Ketchum, Elma
A: There is one best place for such things in Buffalo: Kuni’s, 226 Lexington Ave.
When it comes to Japanese style sushi - clean, light, classic, all the focus on the ingredient and not lashings of spicy mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, bacon crumbles, or sparklers - Kuni’s stands alone in quality and execution.
Dobutsu, 500 Seneca St., is not a Japanese restaurant, but pristine tuna sashimi is almost always on the menu. (Call to check first.)
ASK THE READERS
At the request of several correspondents, I'm taking a poll: What are the best quiet restaurants you know? Where can you eat dinner and talk to the person across the table from you without shouting? Please advise, and I'll share the results shortly.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or P.O. Box 100, One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.