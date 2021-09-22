[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Sept. 22, 2021: Knishes, breakfast headed for Main Street

“Character set out the competition as means to help the restaurant industry bounce back from the tough year it faced following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Eamon Riley, director of development, said in its announcement. “The developer’s hope was that by lowering the barrier of entry, new entrants to the market had a chance to get ahead.”

The year before opening will give Rosenbloom, wife Lois, and partners Joseph “JB” Pagels, Andy DiPirro, and Josh Lankford, time to fine-tune the operation.

It’ll be a fast-casual takeout-oriented spot. Besides knishes and sandwiches, expect breakfast offerings to come flying off of the griddle. “JB, specifically, is a monster for breakfast food,” Rosenbloom said. “I can’t wait to get him in front of a flattop, rocking out some eggs.”

Expect the project to open in fall 2022.

“This is an opportunity to have a real existence beyond a kitchen,” Rosenbloom said, “the next step in our evolution.”