[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Sept. 15, 2021: How a reservation policy helped Waxlight survive

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Sept. 15, 2021

Reservation policy as self-defense at Waxlight

Last week a reader called to say that if I was going to praise Waxlight Bar a Vin, the creativity-driven restaurant in Black Rock, I should have mentioned their “outrageous” reservation policy for parties of six.

Their party was told they’d need a $50 per person non-refundable deposit. That is, let us run a credit card for $300, and if you don’t show up, we keep the money.

I’m surprised, too, I told him. I’d never heard of that policy in Buffalo. If those are the rules, I should’ve said so in my review, which aims to tell diners what they need to know, I said.

Then I looked at Waxlight’s website. Whoa, there it is – “Our largest party size is a table for 4. If you would like to book a party for 5 or 6, we require a $50/person deposit, which will be put toward your bill the night of your reservation.”

That’s on me – as any unusual practice adopted by restaurants, I should have alerted readers. But was it unprecedented?