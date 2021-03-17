[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for March 17, 2021: Imperial Pizza makes its move north

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

March 17, 2021

Late summer opening in the works

The long-rumored Imperial Pizza march on the Northtowns from its South Buffalo homebase has finally taken form, as the Abbott Road powerhouse prepares to occupy the former Family Video at Millersport Highway’s Six Corners.

At 1630 Eggert Road, at the corner of Longmeadow Road, the pizza, wings, and subs sensation is preparing to filling the 6,100-square-foot space with its second location, working toward a late summer opening.

Since Family Video went the way of Blockbuster, many motorists have eyeballed the location and wondered what was to come, including Imperial Pizza owner David Powers. “We were going by it a couple months ago, and we weren't looking for a pizzeria, but we said, ‘Wow, that'd be a great place for a pizzeria.’ It just snowballed from there.”

Imperial’s genealogy adds intrigue to the potential for future rivalry. Powers and partner James Bouris got their start firing pies as high schoolers at Bocce Pizza Club, and put out a similar product.

Now they’re opening a competing store half a mile away.