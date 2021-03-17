[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for March 17, 2021: Imperial Pizza makes its move north

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
March 17, 2021
Late summer opening in the works
The long-rumored Imperial Pizza march on the Northtowns from its South Buffalo homebase has finally taken form, as the Abbott Road powerhouse prepares to occupy the former Family Video at Millersport Highway’s Six Corners.
At 1630 Eggert Road, at the corner of Longmeadow Road, the pizza, wings, and subs sensation is preparing to filling the 6,100-square-foot space with its second location, working toward a late summer opening.
Since Family Video went the way of Blockbuster, many motorists have eyeballed the location and wondered what was to come, including Imperial Pizza owner David Powers. “We were going by it a couple months ago, and we weren't looking for a pizzeria, but we said, ‘Wow, that'd be a great place for a pizzeria.’ It just snowballed from there.”
Imperial’s genealogy adds intrigue to the potential for future rivalry. Powers and partner James Bouris got their start firing pies as high schoolers at Bocce Pizza Club, and put out a similar product.
Now they’re opening a competing store half a mile away.
The plan is to do the same Imperial menu of pizza, subs, wings, and such, in a takeout and limited sitdown setting (order at the counter, get a number, person brings food when it’s ready, Powers said).
“We’d like to be open by July,” he said, “if that’s a possibility.”
DINING REVIEWS
Oliver’s: As the community begins to unclench, my mission to take stock of what has persevered continues, with a visit to the grande dame of Delaware Avenue fine dining. More pastas, like campanelle with savoy cabbage and potatoes dusted with cured duck, make comfort easy to come by. Then there’s the artful confections like a mirror-ball of chocolate mousse, an exclamation point at the end of every meal. Read more
Next week: Café Godot: For their entire adult lives, Roy Bakos and Kevin Thurston have labored for other people’s restaurants. When the pandemic laid them off, they were done waiting and decided to bet on themselves. The result is a luncheonette that subtly upgrades Buffalo favorites for everyone, vegan to carnivore. For instance: vegan golumpki with smoky gochujang sauce, alongside a Redlinski’s kielbasa based sandwich with house-pickled mustard seed and pickles on Iraqi samoon bread. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
8-ball says open: Gypsy Parlor, 376 Grant St., has returned from coronavirus mothballs, once again bringing Gypsy Juice, pastellilos, and more to the Buffalo State College-adjacent neighborhood. Read more
Forecast: Lake Effect: The Lockport-based ice cream operation has opened its Buffalo location, 1900 Hertel Ave., for the season. Frozen chocolate, black sesame, salted caramel, and more started scooping Saturday. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Read more
Duff’s denied: Franchisees of the chicken wing concern have canceled plans to bring Duff’s to Elmwood Avenue, at the former Casa di Pizza building. The project was approved by the Planning Board in May 2019, but was done in by changing cost calculations of the coronavirus era.
Viking says goodbye: After several comebacks, the owners of Viking Diner, 1849 Grand Island Blvd., had enough. Sunday was its last day of operation. Read more
Jerk’s melts away: Jerk’s Soda Fountain, 523 Main St., announced Monday it would be “closed indefinitely.”
“With the losses we've already incurred due to the policies associated with Covid-19, we cannot take the risk of a costly move and necessary remodeling of a new location,” its Faceboook page said. “We appreciate all of our loyal customers over the years and are saddened we will not be seeing you again.” Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Try peanut butter stew: Sudanese entrepreneur Elizabeth Festus opened a business called Garden of Eden, offering plant-based food inspired by East African cuisine in the Grant Street Market, but coronavirus had other ideas.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Festus is bringing four of her vegan Sudanese dishes to the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway, using the market’s rentable commercial kitchen to bring her work to the people.
This is your chance to try Salata Aswad ($4.99), eggplant-based dip with peanut butter, tomato sauce, and lemon, served with bread, and Sukuma wiki, collard greens cooked with Kenyan spices, served with rice or ugali, corn flour porridge.
A kebab box ($12.99), tacos ($4.99 to $6.99), and pastelitos ($2.99) will also be available.
Mister Dee’s location news: The Cheektowaga family restaurant at 450 Beach Road, Cheektowaga, has been closed for a bit. However, according to the Loopnet real estate listing website, the property is currently under contract, meaning someone’s in the process of buying the property.
Kaylena's bigger space: Kaylena's Marie's Bakery, of Orchard Park, will be moving to a larger location at 3144 Orchard Park Road. Ben Tsujimoto has all the details. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Where can I find Sichuan Chinese cuisine in Buffalo?
A: In Buffalo? You can't, really. Now Kenmore, Tonawanda, and Amherst are a different story.
There is no 100% Sichuan place, but the influx of Chinese nationals to UB has given us major Sichuan mojo at China Star, 4001 Sheridan Drive, Amherst (corner Harlem); Miss Hot Cafe (3309 Sheridan Drive, Amherst); House of Gourmet (2865 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda); Home Taste (3106 Delaware Ave., Kenmore); China Taste (1280 Sweet Home Road, Amherst) and to a lesser extent, Peking Quick One (especially "poached spicy slices of pork") at 359 Somerville Road, Tonawanda.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.