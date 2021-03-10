[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for March 10, 2021: Deli with deep roots is coming to Elmwood

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

A deli named after their heroes

A trio of young owners with roots in the Buffalo restaurant community will be turning the former Poster Art building at 1055 Elmwood Ave. into a deli and sandwich shop.

Zio’s Deli & Heroes is the first restaurant project from Ben and Michael Tronolone, and Annie Doyle, Ben’s wife. They hope to get the restaurant under way this summer, providing the street with the sort of custom sandwich experience in short supply since John Darowz’s X-Cel Produce wrapped it up in 2007.

Zio’s will offer Italian and American-inspired sandwiches, and cold cuts and cheese by the pound. “We’ll also feature housemade chicken cutlets, meatballs, pasta salads, bakery goods and a selection of other specialties available by the pound or piece in our deli case,” Doyle said. Eventually, catering will be part of the program.

“(Ben) has wanted to open an Italian deli sandwich shop since we started dating in high school, and it is pretty surreal to see it all come to fruition,” Doyle said.