[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for March 10, 2021: Deli with deep roots is coming to Elmwood

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
March 10, 2021
A deli named after their heroes
A trio of young owners with roots in the Buffalo restaurant community will be turning the former Poster Art building at 1055 Elmwood Ave. into a deli and sandwich shop.
Zio’s Deli & Heroes is the first restaurant project from Ben and Michael Tronolone, and Annie Doyle, Ben’s wife. They hope to get the restaurant under way this summer, providing the street with the sort of custom sandwich experience in short supply since John Darowz’s X-Cel Produce wrapped it up in 2007.
Zio’s will offer Italian and American-inspired sandwiches, and cold cuts and cheese by the pound. “We’ll also feature housemade chicken cutlets, meatballs, pasta salads, bakery goods and a selection of other specialties available by the pound or piece in our deli case,” Doyle said. Eventually, catering will be part of the program.
“(Ben) has wanted to open an Italian deli sandwich shop since we started dating in high school, and it is pretty surreal to see it all come to fruition,” Doyle said.
The restaurant’s name – Zio’s Deli & Heroes – is anything but random. “Zio” means uncle in Italian, and is used as a familiar name between pals, similar to “bro.”
That makes even more sense when you know the history. The brothers’ father, John Tronolone, was a partner in 800 Maple, Rocco’s, Siena, and Oliver’s. The restaurant group named JT’s after Tronolone, who died in 2013.
His best friend was Mark Corsi, the Poster Art owner, a popular neighborhood figure who liked to call people “bro.”
John Tronolone and Corsi bought the building in 1999. Ben and Michael worked at Poster Art in high school, and called Corsi Uncle Mark. Corsi bought the building after Tronolone died. After Corsi died in 2019, the three new owners bought it back.
“We plan to pay tribute to him, John Tronolone and Poster Art in the deli and on the menu,” Doyle said. “We know how important it is to the community to remember the history of the building, and it’s just as important to us.”
DINING REVIEWS
Cipollina: Hidden behind a sub shop, former Trattoria Aroma partner Jerry Clementi has carved out his own urbane oasis of Italian-American comfort. He makes his own pasta and bread, and the results are red-sauce glories offered at extremely reasonable prices. Don't miss the garganelli pasta with roasted tomatoes, peas and prosciutto, or that double-dipped cannoli. Read more
Next week: Oliver's: How did the grand dame of Delaware Avenue fine dining do coming back from the timeout? The piano is gone, but Executive Chef Ross Warhol was able to keep his band of top culinarians together. The reassuring results include an expanded housemade pasta program, and the usual brilliant desserts, but one should really begin with a signal that you're in for something special: "Decadence of Egg." Read 2016 review
OPENINGS
Sophia's surfaces: The breakfast and lunch haven Sophia's, 749 Military Road, has emerged from hibernation. The line forms 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Remember that Sophia's has booze now, if you were in a Saturday brunching mimosas frame of mind.
Amherst Burmese: The former Korean karaoke spot VIP Lounge at 964 Maple Road has been transformed into Roma Thai and Burmese Cuisine. San Lin Tha and Kyaw Thein Aung opened the spot last month, offering Thai and curries and noodle dishes, Burmese mohinga catfish chowder, Chinese crab Rangoon, and Japanese cuisine, like sushi. Phone: 716-906-3140. Read more
Toutant time: The downtown Southern-inflected hotspot, 437 Ellicott St. is bringing its barbecue, fried chicken, and fresh-fried-pork-rinds-with-pimento-cheese game back online for indoor dining Thursday. Brunch is coming back soon. Dobutsu, the Asian-inflected sister ship at 500 Seneca St., is opening doors for takeout. Read more
Mes Que on way: Buffalo's only soccer bar is coming back online, with a planned March 30 reopening.
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Pizza generations: After growing up working in and around their father's Pizza Amore business, Devon, DJ and Danielle Perri will operate the new location of Pizza Amore at 1030 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, when it opens in mid-March. Ben Tsujimoto has the scoop here.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Any ideas of brunch during Covid? Most of the usuals seem closed.
--Matthew Battaglia, Williamsville
A: Waxlight (Black Rock), Graylynn (heart of downtown, with Goldome views), and The Black Sheep (West Side) are three excellent brunching opportunities this weekend. In Williamsville, Britesmith Brewing, overlooking Ellicott Creek in the heart of the village, is a fresh option. (Covid caution applies: All schedules are tentative, confirm with restaurants or you’ll be hoist on your own petard instead of palomas.)
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.