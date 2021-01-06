[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Jan. 6, 2021: The Black Sheep begets Bo Peep Deli

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Jan. 6, 2021
The Black Sheep begets Bo Peep Deli
After a pause for reflection, Connecticut Street’s farm-to-table frontrunner The Black Sheep is coming back as a bakery and deli operation with a barbecue pit.
Meet Bo Peep Deli, where the pastrami is cured in garlic before it’s smoked and sliced, chocolate croissants are made in-house, and there’s not only beef on housemade kummelweck – tongue is an option, too.
“I feel like fine dining is toast for a while,” said Gedra, who with wife and partner Ellen Gedra opened The Black Sheep at 367 Connecticut St. in 2015, garnering a James Beard semifinalist nomination in 2017.
“People are just kind of gravitating toward comfort food and a little lower price point,” he said. “Plus, the stuff we were doing didn't really translate to going getting shoved into a box.”
In the works since June, Bo Peep provides a natural platform for Ellen Gedra’s baking skills, with Keyin Fulford, formerly Elm Street Bakery, making the croissants other viennoiserie-style pastries that drove The Black Sheep’s Sunday brunch.
While the delicate pastry work continues inside, in the side yard Steven Gedra assembled a Tennessee-style cinderblock pit, partly inspired by the success of his Sheep Chalet popup boxes, of chicken, ribs, fries, sauce, and less essential things. Fired by Blackman Farms cherry wood and charcoal, he’s smoking salmon, turkey breasts, whitefish, and more.
Bo Peep has a quarter-pound sandwich of that garlic-brined smoked brisket, pickled mustard seeds, on housemade rye ($15), with housemade chips and pickles, or a black-and-white cookie ($2.50). Bagels with a schmear, like smoked salmon or veggie, have been popular.
Meats and breads are available by the pound and loaf, and schmaltz and lardo, rendered chicken and pork fat, by the pint.
“Our hours are geared toward lunch, but people can also pick up an early dinner,” he said. Specials this week include meatloaf with mashed potatoes, broccoli and gravy, and lamb’s tongue with cabbage, continuing Gedra's whole-animal cooking philosophy.
Sticky toffee pudding, one of the more popular desserts in Buffalo, is still on order through blacksheepbuffalo.com for pickup, like the rest of the menu.
“This is life or death for my business,” Gedra said. “It’s terrifying. We basically opened up a new restaurant in three weeks. Last one took us eight months.
“I just think that this is a good business model to get us through what's happening currently. This is literally my best shot.”
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Phone: 884-1100.
DINING REVIEWS
Taqueria los Mayas: Despite my work as a hype man for Cheektowaga's taco temple, some people have not heard the good word. Vegan tacos, dunkin' tacos, fish tacos with dos salsas – and a lot more Mexican family style cooking, form an extended Mexican family. Read more
Casa Antica: At Lewiston's other Italian restaurant on Center Street, Calogero Soldano and his crew are turning out comfort food the world needs, including an estimable osso buco with creamy risotto, and the peppers stuffed with imported salami and cheese. The surprise hit of the night was king crab with lemon-garlic butter and baked fresh-to-order flatbread with aromatic pesto. Read 2014 review
CLOSINGS & OPENINGS
Buffalo Roadhouse: Faced with increasing losses, the Niagara Falls Boulevard steak destination called it quits in Tonawanda.
The Viking Diner: Grand Island restaurant announced that it would close – then reopened, buoyed by community support and people hungry to celebrate a Buffalo Bills playoff win at home. Read more
BiscuitLife: A visit confirms Western New York has a legit North Carolina-style biscuit kitchen in Basom. Worth the schlep to 941 Bloomingdale Road for a chicken biscuit, bacon egg biscuit, or a biscuit smothered in sausage gravy, the sausage having been imported from Neese's to get the flavors right. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday. Phone: 860-8181. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Reader question of the week comes from Joe of Grand Island:
“My wife and I both like a good beef-on-weck sandwich, meaning 'real' roast beef (not cold cut beef), with genuine au jus (not gravy) - and a real weck roll.
“In the past year or so, we've noticed a few of our favorite places no longer use the traditional, crusty, weck roll. Instead, they either make their own by taking a brioche or hamburger roll, and applying the salt and caraway seed, or still use what appears to be a traditional weck roll, but it is soft and not crusty. I don't know if this is a money decision, or maybe a shortage of places that bake the old-fashioned roll?”
A: It’s a cheap-out. There’s no shortage of good wholesale kummelweck rolls. There may be a shortage of restaurateurs willing to pay for them.
My favorites? Glen Park Tavern, Schwabl's, and a new thrill at The Black Sheep's new deli: smoked tongue on weck, with horseradish.
