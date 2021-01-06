[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Jan. 6, 2021: The Black Sheep begets Bo Peep Deli

Bo Peep has a quarter-pound sandwich of that garlic-brined smoked brisket, pickled mustard seeds, on housemade rye ($15), with housemade chips and pickles, or a black-and-white cookie ($2.50). Bagels with a schmear, like smoked salmon or veggie, have been popular.

Meats and breads are available by the pound and loaf, and schmaltz and lardo, rendered chicken and pork fat, by the pint.

“Our hours are geared toward lunch, but people can also pick up an early dinner,” he said. Specials this week include meatloaf with mashed potatoes, broccoli and gravy, and lamb’s tongue with cabbage, continuing Gedra's whole-animal cooking philosophy.

Sticky toffee pudding, one of the more popular desserts in Buffalo, is still on order through blacksheepbuffalo.com for pickup, like the rest of the menu.

“This is life or death for my business,” Gedra said. “It’s terrifying. We basically opened up a new restaurant in three weeks. Last one took us eight months.

“I just think that this is a good business model to get us through what's happening currently. This is literally my best shot.”