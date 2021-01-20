[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Jan. 20, 2021: Bills Zubaz bread from Wheatberry Bake Shop

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Jan. 20, 2021
For Bills treat, baker taps childhood memory
When the Buffalo Bills finally landed a home playoff game for the first time in 25 years, Lindsay Wilczynski wanted to celebrate.
Since 2012, she’s owned and operated Wheatberry Bake Shop, 3985 Harlem Road, Amherst, but her childhood roots were in Schiller Park. One fond memory from the ups and downs of four Super Bowls she witnessed was Zubaz, the cheery blue, red, and white tiger-striped fabric favored as Bills fan attire.
“In our neighborhood, Zubaz was everywhere,” she remembered. “I used that sort of pattern for a wedding cake this past summer. The bride wanted to surprise her husband when he cut it open.”
When she realized the Bills were in the playoffs again, she said, it was her first idea. “I think I can do this in Zubaz,” she thought. She was right.
Wilczynski colored batches of her Italian bread dough and ran them through her sheeter, a sort of eternal rolling pin that makes it simpler to form dough into layers in volume. She calculated how much “each color had to be divided into a certain number and different ounces, and so there'd be more blue than the other colors,” she said matter-of-factly. “Then I just roll it out and layer it up, and then I cut it into the loaf.”
Debuting Jan. 9, the Bills bread has helped her decide to stay open in early January, when she might have taken a week off.
Overall, the pandemic hasn’t been bad for Wheatberry, Wilczynski said. It ended wholesale accounts, but brought more retail customers to her bakery.
Hot cocoa bombs are a new fancy beverage craze, a chocolate shell loaded with cocoa mix, marshmallows and other flavorings that melt under hot milk or water. At Wheatberry, they include a Mayan, with ancho chile and cinnamon, or salted caramel, or candy-cane mocha ($6, $32 for six).
Varieties of regular bread include sourdough, white, wheat and baguette. Sweets include Danish, eclairs, cupcakes, cookies, and a vegan lineup that includes, pies, cakes, cookies and more.
Wilczynski also makes an outstanding Schwartzwald torte, of Black Forest cherry cake.
For its Bills bread, Wheatberry is charging $5.50 for a one-pound loaf, and $10.50 for two pounds of the perfect toast for any fandemonium-fueled brunch.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Phone: (716) 839-3500.
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Lebanese on Kenmore: Poppa Pete’s (helpfully subtitled “a Lebanese joint”) has opened around the corner from JJ’s House of Breakfast at 265 Kenmore Ave. After starting as a sublet on Delaware Avenue, Pete Deeb moved to his own little space, with a view of the Dairy Queen across the street.
The menu is roots Lebanese with a notable vegan emphasis. Falafel, hummus, and tabouli are already vegan, but Deeb adds rice-stuffed grape leaves to the party, and offer vegan tzatziti alongside. (A version with beef and rice, described as a family specialty, are $8.50 for six, $14.50 for 12, with pia and tzatziki.) Ben Tsujimoto has all the details.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Phone: (716) 930-2023.
Comebacks: Here’s a by-no-means-exhaustive assortment of Erie County restaurants that have recently reopened their dining rooms recently: Bacchus, My Tomato Pie, Ilio DiPaola’s Restaurant, Frankie Primo’s, and Yelling Goat.
Also: Tappo, Siena, Mulberry Italian Ristorante, Maizal Mexican Kitchen, The Dove, San Marco, Ristorante Lombardo, The Black Sheep, Russell’s Steaks and Chops, Prescott’s Provisions, Sinatra’s, This Little Pig, 99 Fast Food, and Nellai Banana Leaf.
In Getzville, lobster specialist 2 Forks Up has completed its move to more spacious surroundings at 270 Campbell Blvd., the former Byblos. Its dining room opened Jan. 16.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
