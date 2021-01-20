[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Jan. 20, 2021: Bills Zubaz bread from Wheatberry Bake Shop

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Jan. 20, 2021

For Bills treat, baker taps childhood memory

When the Buffalo Bills finally landed a home playoff game for the first time in 25 years, Lindsay Wilczynski wanted to celebrate.

Since 2012, she’s owned and operated Wheatberry Bake Shop, 3985 Harlem Road, Amherst, but her childhood roots were in Schiller Park. One fond memory from the ups and downs of four Super Bowls she witnessed was Zubaz, the cheery blue, red, and white tiger-striped fabric favored as Bills fan attire.

“In our neighborhood, Zubaz was everywhere,” she remembered. “I used that sort of pattern for a wedding cake this past summer. The bride wanted to surprise her husband when he cut it open.”

When she realized the Bills were in the playoffs again, she said, it was her first idea. “I think I can do this in Zubaz,” she thought. She was right.