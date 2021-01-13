[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Jan. 13, 2021: Turning the page on J.P. Bullfeathers

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Jan. 13, 2021
Jack Rabbit hops in to replace J.P. Bullfeathers
One of the biggest missing items on the Elmwood Strip is coming back to life this spring, as a quartet of seasoned nightlife professionals launches Jack Rabbit in the former J.P. Bullfeathers space.
With the flexibility demanded of pandemic-era restaurants, Jack Rabbit aims to be “a fully functioning bar and restaurant with two simultaneously running concepts under the same roof,” the owners said in a statement.
Aiming to become “creative workspace by day, lively music bar by night,” Jack Rabbit will welcome patrons to “spread throughout four unique rooms, each with its own vibe,” they said. Details of décor will come eventually, but interior work is under way at 1010 Elmwood Ave.
In the spring, if all goes well, the public can explore Jack Rabbit’s warren, four rooms from four people aiming serve up a sense of style, as well as alcohol.
Here’s the who: Josh Mullin (Tappo Pizza, Thin Man); Jake Monti (Thin Man, The Terrace); Leacel Hillenbrand (Fort Oak, San Diego, Panorama on 7); Simon Wilson (Tappo Pizza, Thin Man).
Their goal: a vibe that’s “sexy, yet comfortable.”
For your mouth: “Speedy, delicious, casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner that will delight both our city’s vegetarian lovers and those looking for a tasty twist on classic pub fare,” they said. “Complementing the food program will be a full service bar featuring domestic and local craft beers in addition to well-curated cocktails.”
For your eyes: “The building has been completely reimagined and includes truly impressive private event spaces (that) can be tailored to meet the needs of any party.”
For your sense of community: “Guests are encouraged to come early and stay late. All are welcome to set up their laptops, sip locally sourced coffee, stay through the afternoon, and flow into the evening where a vibrant, lively bar unfolds.”
Jack Rabbit will open where J.P. Bullfeathers poured its first pitcher in 1969. For decades, Bullfeathers offered the sort of genuine neighborhood bonhomie that Applebee's can only imitate. Its friendly fern-bar adventurousness encouraged a teenager from Genesee County to splurge on brie baked in hot pepper jelly.
But the crowds moved on, and in the end even one of the greatest parking lots in the Elmwood Village didn’t matter. In 2015, J.P. Bullfeathers closed.
DINING REVIEWS
Casa Antica: Chef Calogero Soldano gives you a chance to explore the sun-kissed splendor of Italy with an array of dishes that make you feel like you're there. From buffalo-milk mozzarella to stuffed peppers that diverge zestily from the Buffalo norm, diners who visit this Lewiston restaurant leave with a sense of having visited the Mediterranean. Don't miss the king crab with lemon garlic butter and made-to order flatbread laved with coarse pesto. Read review
Next week: The Terrace at Delaware Park: Despite all the Erie County restaurant dining rooms closed for coronavirus safety, several have put the work into creating well-ventilated, semi-heated outside dining opportunities. One of the city's finest brunch opportunities is sitting on The Terrace's patio overlooking Hoyt Lake and the Buffalo History Museum while quaffing breakfast cocktails and housing a breakfast chimichanga. Read 2017 review
RESTAURANT INTEL
Igloos on hold: Hamburg restaurants JuiCy Burger Bar and Carte Blanche, and East Aurora's Rick's on Main had their outdoor dining igloos and greenhouses shut down by the Erie County Health Department. The county said the shutdown would remain as long as "orange zone" restrictions remain in place. Read more
Drive-through taco tidings: The Amherst Mighty Taco location at Maple Road and North Forest is being usurped by South Buffalo taco slingers Cantina 62. At its second location, Cantina 62 plans to add a drive-through, once the postings, signs, and windows are properly sorted.
Helping Bills fans eat their feelings: Bakeries, breweries, and pizzerias are helping fuel fandemonium with offerings inspired by the Bills' playoff run.
Mustachio's Pizza is offering a free small pizza to customers if the Bills win the Super Bowl. Genesee Street restaurant Marble + Rye is offering a "Bills by a Million" pregame menu that features its devastatingly effective double cheese breakfast burger. In East Aurora, Blue Eyed Baker has worked out an entire game plan from cupcakes and macarons. Ben Tsujimoto goes deeper here.
Workers sue Hotel Henry : Five former and current staffers allege the company owned by Dennis Murphy, Geno Principe, and Diana Principe systematically stole event gratuities they were owed by law from more than 1,500 events. Plaintiffs attorney Ian Hayes said the workers would be seeking to recoup more than $800,000.
The hotel operation occupies part of the historic Richardson Olmsted Complex, the architecturally notable red sandstone towers, formerly a mental health hospital, rescued from ruin with $76 million in taxpayer aid, then turned over to private interests for operation in 2017. The Principes and Murphy also have operated The Mansion on Delaware, a boutique luxury hotel, as part of InnVest Lodging Services. Read more
Community aids popcorn parlor: West Side gourmet popcorn purveyor What's Pop-in was heavily vandalized last week, but neighbors have started an online fundraiser to help the owners fix the damage. Stefan Coker and Dave Whelan opened the business in November. Read more
