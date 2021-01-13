[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Jan. 13, 2021: Turning the page on J.P. Bullfeathers

For your mouth: “Speedy, delicious, casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner that will delight both our city’s vegetarian lovers and those looking for a tasty twist on classic pub fare,” they said. “Complementing the food program will be a full service bar featuring domestic and local craft beers in addition to well-curated cocktails.”

For your eyes: “The building has been completely reimagined and includes truly impressive private event spaces (that) can be tailored to meet the needs of any party.”

For your sense of community: “Guests are encouraged to come early and stay late. All are welcome to set up their laptops, sip locally sourced coffee, stay through the afternoon, and flow into the evening where a vibrant, lively bar unfolds.”

Jack Rabbit will open where J.P. Bullfeathers poured its first pitcher in 1969. For decades, Bullfeathers offered the sort of genuine neighborhood bonhomie that Applebee's can only imitate. Its friendly fern-bar adventurousness encouraged a teenager from Genesee County to splurge on brie baked in hot pepper jelly.