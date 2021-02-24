[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Feb. 24, 2021: From TV chef to chicken farmer

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

The Binks take their show to the countryside

After decades as a chef on television screens and restaurants and catering halls, Steven Binks was getting tired.

“I'm 55 now, and food service is a long, hard, tough life,” said Binks, perhaps best known recently for cooking segments on WIVB-TV.

Every professional cook would agree. It’s what Binks decided to do next that went against the grain.

“I said, ‘I really want to start farming.’ It sounds super cliche and super cheesy. But it is the gospel truth. I wanted to deepen my relationship with the food that I had been serving my entire life.”

I’ll leave it to farmers to decide whether Binks made things easier on himself. Check out the results at 4250 Chestnut Road, Wilson, where Binks and his wife Kristie have opened Binksberry Hollow. At their 40-acre farm, the Binkses have completed a three-year project to offer retail cuts of locally-raised meat to the public.