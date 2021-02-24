[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Feb. 24, 2021: From TV chef to chicken farmer

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Feb. 24, 2021
The Binks take their show to the countryside
After decades as a chef on television screens and restaurants and catering halls, Steven Binks was getting tired.
“I'm 55 now, and food service is a long, hard, tough life,” said Binks, perhaps best known recently for cooking segments on WIVB-TV.
Every professional cook would agree. It’s what Binks decided to do next that went against the grain.
“I said, ‘I really want to start farming.’ It sounds super cliche and super cheesy. But it is the gospel truth. I wanted to deepen my relationship with the food that I had been serving my entire life.”
I’ll leave it to farmers to decide whether Binks made things easier on himself. Check out the results at 4250 Chestnut Road, Wilson, where Binks and his wife Kristie have opened Binksberry Hollow. At their 40-acre farm, the Binkses have completed a three-year project to offer retail cuts of locally-raised meat to the public.
So far, the hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, where people can stop by and pick up things like boneless strip steaks, pasture-raised chickens, and maple brown sugar breakfast sausage. His focus on using all of the animal also means bone broth is on offer.
It’s all handed over frozen at this point, since Binksberry Hollow doesn’t have the volume to operate a stocked fresh butcher case.
“Instead of running these big catering and banquet facilities, I want to sort of curate the entire experience from start to finish, rather than just focusing on the end result of preparing the food.” Steven Binks said. “That's been my goal for over 20 years, and I just couldn't make it happen.”
A few years ago, they bought the farmland behind their existing barn. For the past year Binks has raised different varieties of hogs, and chickens. “My neighbors are trying to teach me, because I'm a first generation farmer,” Binks said, “a very green outfit.”
Binksberry Hollow isn’t the new full-spectrum USDA approved abbatoir that local farmers have hoped for, but it will help make getting locally raised retail cuts easier.
Cows and pigs are slaughtered elsewhere, and arrive for butchering. Chickens raised on the farms are processed on-site, in a $30,000 facility custom-built for the purpose, said Binks.
He emphasized that wife Kristie makes it possible, and is a full partner.
Kristie “always helped me run our restaurants – we’ve been married for 30 years – but now she’s really helping me build this entire business from the ground up.”
After more than a year spent working on the facilities and permits, “We can now not only raise the chickens on my property, but I can slaughter up to 20,000 chickens a year and sell them within New York State, either wholesale or direct to consumer,” said Binks. “Yes, we're a butcher shop, but we’re so much more.” READ MORE
DINING REVIEWS
Taste of Nepal: As represented as Niagara Fall's Taste of Nepal, Nepalese cuisine is much like Indian. But the differences are worth savoring, from the savory mustard-tinged vegetable saute under tandoori chicken, the smoky-sour smack of chili chicken, bhindi masala that has one over more than one forma okra hater. Plus, by all means, lumbini naan, a dessert bread stuffed with cashew, coconut, spices, and maraschino cherry, griddled in butter. Read more
Public Espresso: Despite the name, this resolutely homegrown cafe offers housemade sweets, sandwiches, and resolutely original indigenous cuisine priced for everyday life. If you sit in the high-ceilinged room bathed in sunlight, breathing in the roasting coffee perfume, and encountering a pink grapefruit rosewater cruller, Buffalo looks pretty, pretty good. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Obarka to Osteria: Michael Obarka, formerly of Ristorante Lombardo, has taken the executive chef reins at Osteria 166, Nick Pitillo's downtown Italian place at 166 Franklin St. Osteria is still takeout-only but hiring a veteran heavyweight like Obarka means that might be about to change. Read more
Afghani again: A glimpse of the cuisine of Afghanistan will be available noon-4 p.m. Fridays through March, as the Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine pop-up has extended its run at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. (I'm going back for the mantu, beef dumplings in a garlic-yogurt sauce, $7.99.) Read more
Tiny Thai takeout: Thai pop-up outfit Tiny Thai is joining forces with Southern Junction for a March 3 event featuring chef-owner Kae Baramee's khao man gai. That's the Thai version of Hainanese chicken and rice, gently poached chicken with rice cooked in the stock, with rousing dipping sauce. The order, which feeds wo for $29, also includes some Southern Junction char siu pork. Pre-order only at tinythai.biz/events. Baramee expects to open a food truck this summer. Read more
Frank Fame Flares: Tonawanda's Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs earned a Yelper's Choice Top 100 Restaurants award, coming in at 75 of 100. Readers of the review website were asked what place they can't wait to return to in 2021. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: How is kitchen twine different from regular string? When used to tie up a roast or a bundle of herbs in soup, can you just use string?
--Lucille Kersting, Snyder
A: Kitchen twine is 100 percent cotton, and will stand up to oven heat without burning like jute or hemp can. It won't melt or release chemicals like string with a nylon or polyester component. If your thread or string is 100 percent cotton, it doesn't have to have a "kitchen" label, but I'd be wary of colored versions unless you know the dye is food-safe.
WHAT'S YOUR COOKING QUESTION?
Lucille Kersting suggested I might answer cooking questions, and I’m happy to oblige. If there are heaps, perhaps a cooking column will follow. Read more
Send restaurant tips and cooking questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.